Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Houston Debuts The Luxury Brand’s First Fully Electric Car

Summer in Houston just got hotter. Fasten your seatbelts because Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Houston — part of Post Oak Motor Cars — is primed to reveal the new Rolls-Royce Spectre next month.

The Post Oak Collection at Post Oak Motor Cars, a Tilman Fertitta company, is Houston’s premier, luxury car destination and is home to Bentley, Bugatti, Rimac, Karma and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Houston. Post Oak Motor Cars first dealership is located on the same property as the 5-diamond Post Oak Hotel in Houston’s Uptown. Post Oak Motor Cars’ new automotive boutique, The Post Oak Collection is located in The Woodlands and offers a selection of ultra-luxury & exotic preowned cars while offering concierge services to Bentley and Rolls-Royce clients living in The Woodlands area.

Not only do they have the most luxurious, exclusive names in automobiles, but both dealerships curate and host unforgettable experiences for its clients.

Continuing its tradition of elegance, Post Oak Motor Cars will unveil the Rolls-Royce Spectre in July, the marque’s first fully-electric motor car. Spectre is not only a historic moment for Rolls-Royce, but also a historic moment for electrification as the marque confirms that the technology has reached a standard that can contain the Rolls-Royce experience. Following this significant milestone, the entire Rolls-Royce product portfolio will be fully-electric by the end of 2030.

Let’s get into the details of Spectre. This ultra-luxury electric super coupe is indulgent in proportions. As everyone knows, there is no greater luxury than that of space. The vehicle is built on the Rolls-Royce all-aluminum Architecture of Luxury and uses new SPIRIT software architecture with full Whispers integration. As the world’s first Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé, it is the spiritual successor to Phantom Coupé.

The inspiration for Spectre was drawn from worlds far beyond automotive including haute couture, modernist sculpture, nautical design, tailoring and contemporary art. The brilliant, creative minds behind Spectre were drawn to modern yacht concepts, specifically the clarity and precision of line, intelligent use of reflection and application of taper to emotionalize silhouettes.

The electric range of the vehicle is 323 miles and offers 900Nm of torque from its 430kW powertrain, taking drivers from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. With a host of new features both inside and out, the Spectre has already secured its place as the most anticipated Rolls-Royce in history.

It’s not too late if you still want to be a part of history and commission your very own Spectre, simply contact the team at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Houston to book your experience.