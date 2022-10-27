A Leader in Ultra-Luxury Boutique Hotels Will Add Its One-of-a-Kind Touch to Fort Worth

As much as Fort Worth has grown over the past several years, it was only a matter of time before Auberge Resorts Collection, one of the major players in ultra-luxury hospitality, made its way to Cowtown. Appointed by Bowie Place Properties president and Fort Worth fixture Jo Ellard, the brand will manage the highly anticipated Bowie House Hotel, set to open in the city’s Cultural District (along Camp Bowie Boulevard) late next year.

Bowie Place marks the second project in Texas managed by Auberge. The first, a revitalized 1920s Austin Italianate mansion known as the Commodore Perry Estate, has garnered a slew of notable distinctions since opening in 2020, including being named the top Texas resort hotel in Travel + Leisure last year. Another urban retreat from Auberge in Texas is anticipated to debut in Dallas’ Knox area as well, though an official opening has yet to be announced.

Rejecting any hospitality homogeny, Auberge resorts stand out for their focus on unique, regional experiences and local culture. From the unpretentious nature and traditional Pueblo architecture at Bishop’s Lodge in Sante Fe to the sundrenched, Mediterranean-meets-California aesthetic of Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley, each destination is one of a kind — but the emphasis on thoughtful luxury extends through every property in the brand’s portfolio.

Bowie House, which will feature a design by Dallas firm BOKA Powell, promises to maintain that level of carefully designed escapism. A colonnaded lobby (in keeping with the building’s traditional architecture) will welcome guests and locals stopping in to enjoy Bowie House’s lobby bar or signature restaurant with lush garden views. The four-story, 106-room hotel will also feature a rose-colored lacquered library, a grand ballroom, a billiards room, a barn-inspired spa, and a glamorous pool deck and bar on the second-floor terrace. “Soft seating and event spaces will be accented with fireplaces, firepits, and water features to create a beautiful surprise around every corner,” reads a release.

Along with BOKA Powell, Ellard, a local fixture and cutting horse Hall of Famer who sold her Dallas insurance company for $405 million in 2018, will lend her own vision to the luxury hotel. In addition to Bowie House’s blend of traditional Texas finishes and Spanish architecture, the property will be appointed with a mix of eclectic décor, much of which will be curated by Ellard herself.

“There are many lovely properties downtown, but none in Fort Worth’s Cultural District,” Ellard told PaperCity when the project was announced in 2020. “Fort Worth is becoming a destination city because of its identity and culture. A property like this puts visitors right in the heart of the Cultural District, and it will help catapult the unique retail and dining located along Camp Bowie.”