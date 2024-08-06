Quentin Grimes & Jarace Walker Return to Houston to Get Better — Inside the Next Level Summer Basketball Lab Kelvin Sampson’s Quietly Built at UH

Quentin Grimes, Kelvin Sampson, Quannas White Houston
The Forever Coogs advanced past the quarterfinal round of The Basketball Tournament and its Million Dollar Prize. UH Coach Kelvin Sampson was among those at he game at the Fertitta Center, July 30, 2024
Jamal Shead Houston Toronto Raptors
The #2 Houston Cougars defeated the #6 Iowa State Cyclones Monday at the Fertitta Center
01
25

Quentin Grimes always comes back to the University of Houston to hang out with Kelvin Sampson, Quannas White, Ryan Elivn, LJ Cryer and the rest of the program. And improve his game. (@UHCougarMBK)

02
25

UH standout turned Top 10 NBA Draft pick Jarace Walker and Houston coach Kelvin Sampson remain close. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

03
25

Former University of Houston basketball star Rob Gray can still get buckets with ease. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

04
25

University of Houston assistant coach Kellen Sampson loves cheering on the program's former players. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

05
25

Jamal Shead is already helping bring some University of Houston toughness to the Toronto Raptors. (@UHCougarMBK)

06
25

Fabian White Jr. has added to his offensive game since leaving the University of Houston, continuing the program's development creed. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

07
25

Quentin Grimes (red jacket), Justin Gorham and DeJon Jarreau always come back to the Fertitta Center. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

08
25

University of Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson is always ready to connect with a young fan. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

09
25

Former University of Houston player Wes Van Beck knows how to dribble out of trouble. And he always feels at home around the Sampsons. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
25

Former UH teammates Jarace Walker and J'Wan Roberts enjoy a Fertitta Center summer hang. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
25

Rob Gray was the lead player, part coach and part GM of the Forever Coogs UH alumni team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

12
25

University of Houston basketball assistant coaches Quannas White and K.C. Beard love to cheer on their former players. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

13
25

University of Houston players always battle and Justin Gorham and Fabian White Jr. are still scrapping for loose balls now that they've moved on. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

14
25

The University of Houston basketball program is a family affair with Karen Sampson (red shirt) and Lauren Sampson a huge part of the program's heart and soul. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

15
25

Fabian White Jr. is having a very productive professional basketball career. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

16
25

Ryan Elvin has gone from UH player to graduate assistant coach, but he's still loved by everyone.. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

17
25

Fabian White Jr. learned how to play stifling defense under Kelvin Sampson at Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

18
25

University of Houston power forward J'Wan Roberts is always willing to give picture-seeking kids a moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

19
25

The $1 million TBT tournament definitely had a UH Cougar flair this go round. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

20
25

Fabian Wjhite Jr. (center) still knows how to make winning happen. He is a Forever Coog in so many ways. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

21
25

University of Houston basketball assistant coaches Quannas White and K.C. Beard are huge parts of what is arguably the best coaching staff in America. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

22
25

Once a University of Houston basketball player, always a University of Houston basketball player. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

23
25

Former University of Houston star Rob Gray is still ahead of the pack when it comes to winning time. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

24
25

University of Houston power forward J'Wan Roberts is a great ambassador for the program. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

25
25

Fabian White Jr. and the Forever Coogs celebrate a win in the $1 million TBT tourney. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Quentin Grimes, Kelvin Sampson, Quannas White Houston
Culture / Sporting Life

Quentin Grimes & Jarace Walker Return to Houston to Get Better — Inside the Next Level Summer Basketball Lab Kelvin Sampson’s Quietly Built at UH

Creating Their Own Brotherhood With Cougars Connecting With Cougars Across Different Sampson Squads

BY // 08.06.24
Quentin Grimes always comes back to the University of Houston to hang out with Kelvin Sampson, Quannas White, Ryan Elivn, LJ Cryer and the rest of the program. And improve his game. (@UHCougarMBK)
UH standout turned Top 10 NBA Draft pick Jarace Walker and Houston coach Kelvin Sampson remain close. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Former University of Houston basketball star Rob Gray can still get buckets with ease. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston assistant coach Kellen Sampson loves cheering on the program's former players. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jamal Shead is already helping bring some University of Houston toughness to the Toronto Raptors. (@UHCougarMBK)
Fabian White Jr. has added to his offensive game since leaving the University of Houston, continuing the program's development creed. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Quentin Grimes (red jacket), Justin Gorham and DeJon Jarreau always come back to the Fertitta Center. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson is always ready to connect with a young fan. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Former University of Houston player Wes Van Beck knows how to dribble out of trouble. And he always feels at home around the Sampsons. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Former UH teammates Jarace Walker and J'Wan Roberts enjoy a Fertitta Center summer hang. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Rob Gray was the lead player, part coach and part GM of the Forever Coogs UH alumni team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston basketball assistant coaches Quannas White and K.C. Beard love to cheer on their former players. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston players always battle and Justin Gorham and Fabian White Jr. are still scrapping for loose balls now that they've moved on. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The University of Houston basketball program is a family affair with Karen Sampson (red shirt) and Lauren Sampson a huge part of the program's heart and soul. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Fabian White Jr. is having a very productive professional basketball career. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Ryan Elvin has gone from UH player to graduate assistant coach, but he's still loved by everyone.. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Fabian White Jr. learned how to play stifling defense under Kelvin Sampson at Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston power forward J'Wan Roberts is always willing to give picture-seeking kids a moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The $1 million TBT tournament definitely had a UH Cougar flair this go round. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Fabian Wjhite Jr. (center) still knows how to make winning happen. He is a Forever Coog in so many ways. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston basketball assistant coaches Quannas White and K.C. Beard are huge parts of what is arguably the best coaching staff in America. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Once a University of Houston basketball player, always a University of Houston basketball player. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Former University of Houston star Rob Gray is still ahead of the pack when it comes to winning time. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston power forward J'Wan Roberts is a great ambassador for the program. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Fabian White Jr. and the Forever Coogs celebrate a win in the $1 million TBT tourney. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Quentin Grimes could have been in Las Vegas, hanging out at NBA Summer League like so many of his professional peers. He could have been anywhere a well paid, handsome, young athlete wants to be this summer. Which is pretty much anywhere they desire. But he chose to come back to the University of Houston, to the place where Kelvin Sampson and the best developmental basketball program in America righted his game.

Grimes comes back to hang out with his buddies still in the UH program, sure. Friends like Ryan Elvin, the former beloved 12th man turned NCAA Tournament hero turned first-year graduate assistant. Coaches like Quannas White who Grimes will tell you he’s always in contact with. But Grimes mostly comes back to work, to get back in that unique Cougar lab.

“I know this is where I get better,” Grimes tells PaperCity. “I can come back, work on my game and improve.”

Grimes knows this is a big season for him coming up in the NBA, the last year of his rookie contract. With the Dallas Mavericks trading for him in the offseason, he gets to play much closer to home — and with Luka Doncic, one of the truly unique superstars in the game. “I know Luka gets everybody a bunch of open shots,” Grimes says. “Have to knock them down. But I think they wanted me for my defense even more. Things I learned here.”

Grimes worked on in his game in UH’s facilities this summer and he had plenty of company. Top 10 NBA Draft pick Jarace Walker (Indiana Pacers), Marcus Sasser (Detroit Pistons), the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year Jamal Shead (Toronto Raptors) and DeJon Jarreau (Memphis Grizzles) also all returned for summer Coogs work. With a UH alumni team dubbed Forever Coogs playing in the $1 million TBT tourney for the first time (and winning five games before falling in the championship game Sunday), former Houston players Rob Gray, Justin Gorham, Wes Van Beck, Devin Davis, Fabian White Jr, Eric Weary Jr. and Devonta Pollard also spent a lot of time playing, practicing and working out at UH.

These former Coogs played pickup games and informal scrimmages against Kelvin Sampson’s current players, creating the kind of summer scene you get at a North Carolina, a Kentucky, a Kansas, a Duke. Blue bloods with a continuous line of pro players year after year after year. It is happening with Kelvin Sampson’s University of Houston program too.

“It just does my heart good” Kelvin Sampson tells PaperCity. “I’m just really proud of who those guys are. And their attachment to this university. They love the University of Houston.”

208 wins over the last seven seasons. Three straight seasons of at least 32 wins. A Final Four, two Elite Eights and making at least the Sweet 16 in five straight NCAA Tournaments. Earning two No. 1 seeds in March Madness. Three straight seasons finishing in the Top Two in KenPom. These are the metrics most often used to try to quantify the remarkable run Sampson’s put together at Houston.

But these summer returns, this meshing of former players who never played together, says just as much in many ways, Maybe even more.

“That goes back to being a program,” UH basketball director of external operations Lauren Sampson says. “I think a lot of schools have great teams. But when you think about the schools that are able to put together a real program, it’s that camaraderie through the years.

“It’s something that we have on our staff. (Assistant coaches) Quannas (White) and Hollis (Price) go back decades with us as former players (at Oklahoma). Quannas can look at (Oklahoma transfer) Milos (Uzan), a first year point guard, and go, ‘Yeah, I get it.’ And that’s invaluable. . . And then in the summer time you’ve got the former players coming back telling the current guys, ‘Yeah, there’s going to be hard days. But this is where you need to be.’ ”

The Forever Coogs advanced past the quarterfinal round of The Basketball Tournament and its Million Dollar Prize. UH Coach Kelvin Sampson was among those at he game at the Fertitta Center, July 30, 2024
Former UH teammates Jarace Walker and J’Wan Roberts enjoy a Fertitta Center summer hang. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

This connection between teams present and past, with last year’s returning leading scorer LJ Cryer feeling a kinship with Sampson’s first UH star Rob Gray even though they never came close to playing together, is becoming another part of the sauce of this program.

“These were the stepping stones that we used to get to where we are today,” Emanuel Sharp, a guard on what will be a preseason Top 3 UH team this season, says. “Coach reminds us of that a lot. But grateful to those that came before us because we wouldn’t be where we are without them. And they’re great role models for us.”

From Rob Gray to Quentin Grimes, Kelvin Sampson Players Connected

A bedrock of work, of sweat equity, is one of the foundations that binds these different UH teams together. Only another Kelvin Sampson player really knows how demanding it is to play for Kelvin Sampson. Quentin Grimes returns to the Houston basketball facilities to get his summer work in because the place is built on extra work and pushing yourself to get better.

“This where they feel like they grew, where they became men,” UH assistant coach Kellen Sampson tells PaperCity. “But also where they feel like they still get better. At the heart of us, is always development. And this is where they know they’re gonna get good work. They know they’re gonna develop. They know they’re going to be around family,

“And they know that they’re home.”

Kelvin Sampson makes this clear in the recruiting process. It’s part of why he connects so well with the parents of his players. “The one thing we all say to them is ‘Your ours now,’ ” Lauren Sampson says. ” ‘This doesn’t end here. You’re ours for life.’ ”

The Forever Coogs advanced past the quarterfinal round of The Basketball Tournament and its Million Dollar Prize. UH Coach Kelvin Sampson was among those at he game at the Fertitta Center, July 30, 2024
Rob Gray was the lead player, part coach and part GM of the Forever Coogs UH alumni team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Wes Van Beck, who started his UH career as a walk-on on Kelvin Sampson’s very first Houston team, still feels that bond.

“Any time I’m in town, they welcome me with open arms,” says Van Beck, who’s built a professional basketball career playing in spots like Germany and Turkey. “I’m able to come in here and get work done and use the facility. It’s a real family environment here.

“And I’m just really grateful for not only Coach, but the Sampson family in general has really kind of taken me under their wings.”

These are ties that go beyond basketball, buzzer beaters and bounce back games. Gray calls Kelvin Sampson like “a father figure,” “a grandfather figure” to him, But he’s just as close with the other members of the Sampson family. He remembers Lauren Sampson fixing his hair before his big NCAA Tournament game against San Diego State in 2018, UH’s first NCAA tourney win in 33 years at the time.

“It’s funny,” Gray says. “Never in a million years when I was younger would I have thought I would have long hair or a man bun. But I ended up wearing that hairstyle for like four years and it kind of was a little viral moment with March Madness and the Internet and all that stuff.

“It’s just good memories. There are many good memories from my time at UH. Some funny. Some serious. . . I appreciate her doing my hair when I really didn’t have it on lock.” Gray laughs, rubs his hand over his much shorter hair these days.

“This where they feel like they grew, where they became men. But also where they feel like they still get better. At the heart of us, is always development. And this is where they know they’re gonna get good work. They know they’re gonna develop. They know they’re going to be around family.” — UH assistant coach Kellen Sampson

Spreading UH Culture Overseas

Coogs helping Coogs is what summer is all about for this program these days. For Jarace Walker, coming off something of a breakout NBA Summer League run heading into his second season with the Pacers, seeing more UH players coming into the league is something he anticipates.

“Just like the culture and how these guys play so hard at Houston,” Walker tells PaperCity. “We’re trying to bring that to the NBA. We’re trying to build up a little Houston thing in the league.”

The Forever Coogs advanced past the quarterfinal round of The Basketball Tournament and its Million Dollar Prize. UH Coach Kelvin Sampson was among those at he game at the Fertitta Center, July 30, 2024
University of Houston players always battle and Justin Gorham and Fabian White Jr. are still scrapping for loose balls now that they’ve moved on. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

It’s already spread beyond the NBA to other professional basketball outposts around the world too. Justin Gorham’s team won a championship last season in Lithuania, something he attributes to some Cougars attitude and effort. Something so engrained in him that he can never imagine turning his back on it.

“Overseas, sometimes we’re not held to the standards that we were at UH,” Gorham says. “So I just think that’s in the back of my mind. I just think sometimes that Coach Samps is in the corner. Just watching me. And I don’t want to disappoint him.”

This summer. Justin Gorham enjoyed hanging out with J’Wan Roberts, the sixth year graduate senior who Gorham still can remember as a wide-eyed redshirt freshman he toughened up in practice every day. Rob Gray is struck by the NBA Coogs who watch his team play in the TBT games at Fertitta.

“To look around and see Q-Grimes out there, current players — Sharp, Cryer, all those guys — Damyean Dotson in the mix, it feels great,” Gray says.

It feels like a program in full. Like a family. Like Kelvin Sampson always imagined it, long before almost anyone else saw his vision.

“Duke famously has The Brotherhood,” Lauren Sampson says. “But we’ve built our own.”

 

