Plano’s Best Restaurants — A Top 10 Guide to the Suburb’s Extraordinary Dining Scene

Perfect Pizza, Barbecue, Cuban Sandwiches, Spanish Tapas and More

BY // 10.30.20
Urban Crust Plano

Urban Crust has some of the best rooftop views in downtown Plano. (Courtesy of Urban Crust)

Growing up near Plano, I was unaware of how spoiled I was when it came to the suburb’s dining scene. An avid patron of historic downtown Plano as a high-schooler (I was a regular at 1418 Coffee House) and now of Legacy West (a speedy drive up North Dallas Tollway), I’ve truly grown to appreciate the area as I’ve gotten older.

The city is underrated when it comes to dining in North Texas, so we’ve rounded up Plano’s best restaurants that showcase just how great this small food city really is.

Whiskey Cake

3601 Dallas Parkway
Plano, TX 75093  |  Map

 

972-993-2253

Website

Whiskey Cake Plano

The whiskey cake is a must-try dessert at Plano's Whiskey Cake. (Courtesy)

The Plano outpost of Whiskey Cake is a popular spot for cocktails, steak, sandwiches, and celebrations with their namesake dessert. The American restaurant also offers a great social hour from Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 6 pm and 9 pm to 11 pm including $3 beers, $5 glasses of wine, and $5 cocktails.

Lockhart Smokehouse

Multiple Locations

1026 East 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074  |  Map

 

972-516-8900

Website

Lockhart Smokehouse Dallas

Lockhart Smokehouse serves Central Texas-style meats in Plano and Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

This Plano barbecue joint serves some of the best Central Texas-style meats in the city, as well as in Dallas’ Bishop Arts and Arlington. Brisket, pork, chicken, turkey, and sausages are the real deal here. Pair with a side of deviled eggs, slaw, or baked beans and a draft beer. Happy hour specials are available from Monday through Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm and include $3 domestic bottles, $4 imports, and $1 off of well liquors and wine.

Mexican Sugar

Multiple Locations

7501 Lone Star Drive, Suite B150
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

972-943-0984

Website

Mexican Sugar Las Colinas

Don't miss the margarita flight at Mexican Sugar.

Mexican Sugar is a go-to Mexican restaurant at Plano’s Shops at Legacy for margarita flights, fajitas, tacos, and enchiladas. The spot is also open for brunch on weekends, serving mimosas, Cajeta French toast, breakfast tacos, and chilaquiles. A second outpost recently opened in Las Colinas as well.

Urban Crust

1006 E. 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074  |  Map

 

972-509-1400

Website

This wood-fired Italian pizza restaurant offers some of the best pies and rooftop views of historic downtown Plano. You can never go wrong with a frozen peach Bellini, Heart of Plano salad, Shea’s Eastside or Urban Amore pizza. For dessert, don’t miss a house baked pie or tiramisu.

Bulla Gastrobar

6007 Legacy Drive, Suite 180
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

972-805-4590

Website

Bulla Gastrobar Plano

Bulla Gastrobar is known for their paellas, tapas, and cocktails. (Courtesy)

A Spanish tapa restaurant, Bulla Gastrobar has tons of space indoors and on the outdoor patio for family and friends to share tapas and paellas. From cured meats to cheeses to flatbreads and patatas bravas, the restaurant offers options for everyone. You can pair with a bottle of wine or sangria, and happy hour is Monday through Sunday from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Jörg’s Cafe Vienna

1037 E. 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074  |  Map

 

972-509-5966

Website

Jörg’s Cafe Vienna Plano

In Historic Downtown Plano, Jörg's Cafe Vienna has been cooking up authentic Austrian food since 2002. (Courtesy)

Since 2002, chef Jörg Fercher has been cooking up authentic Austrian food in historic downtown Plano. An artist turned chef, Fercher combines cuisine with artistry for his classic dishes like schnitzel and bratwursts. The beer garden also offers Austrian and German brews to pair with your meal.

Densetsu

4152 Spring Creek Parkway, Suite 176
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

972-964-7874

Website

Densetsu Plano

Plano's Densetsu is popular Japenese restaurant. They're known for their ahi towers and sushi rolls. (Courtesy)

Known for their ahi towers and sushi rolls, this Japanese hotspot is open for lunch and dinner in Plano. The Superman Burrito is also a favorite, as well as lunch bento boxes available for dine-in and pickup. There’s also a small outdoor patio for al fresco dining.

Haywire

5901 Winthrop Street, Suite 110
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

972-781-9473

Website

Haywire Plano

Situated at Legacy West, Haywire is a great spot for patio dining or curbside pickup. (Courtesy)

Located at Legacy West, Haywire is a new American restaurant from the same minds behind The Ranch at Las Colinas. Serving Texas favorites like Wagyu Tomahawk Ribeye and chicken fried steak, the spot has three floors to dine at including a rooftop patio. The restaurant is also featuring daily curbside pickup options for those wanting to take their meal to-go.

CraftWay Kitchen

5809 Preston Road, Suite 578
Plano, TX 75093  |  Map

 

972-403-0555

Website

CraftWay Kitchen

CraftWay Kitchen is new to Plano's dining scene. (Courtesy)

A newbie to Plano’s dining scene, this American craft kitchen is located at LakeSide Market. After a quick name change before opening, CraftWay Kitchen has quickly become popular for its candied bacon, crab stuffed mushroom, sandwiches, and beef and fish entrees. Pair with a cocktail like the Prickly Pair Julep or local draft beer.

The Latin Pig Cuban Restaurant

Multiple Locations

3131 Custer Road, Suite 165
Plano, TX 75075  |  Map

 

972-985-9760

Website

The Latin Pig Plano

The Latin Pig is known for their authentic Cuban food in Plano. (Courtesy)

The Latin Pig Cuban Restaurant has long been a staple in the Plano dining scene. A family-owned and operated spot, the restaurant serves cuban sandwiches, beef, pork, goat, and chicken dishes, and authentic drinks like Malta, Iron Beer, and agua de coco.

