Plano’s Best Restaurants — A Top 10 Guide to the Suburb’s Extraordinary Dining Scene
Perfect Pizza, Barbecue, Cuban Sandwiches, Spanish Tapas and MoreBY Megan Ziots // 10.30.20
Growing up near Plano, I was unaware of how spoiled I was when it came to the suburb’s dining scene. An avid patron of historic downtown Plano as a high-schooler (I was a regular at 1418 Coffee House) and now of Legacy West (a speedy drive up North Dallas Tollway), I’ve truly grown to appreciate the area as I’ve gotten older.
The city is underrated when it comes to dining in North Texas, so we’ve rounded up Plano’s best restaurants that showcase just how great this small food city really is.
Whiskey Cake
3601 Dallas Parkway
Plano, TX 75093
The Plano outpost of Whiskey Cake is a popular spot for cocktails, steak, sandwiches, and celebrations with their namesake dessert. The American restaurant also offers a great social hour from Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 6 pm and 9 pm to 11 pm including $3 beers, $5 glasses of wine, and $5 cocktails.
Lockhart Smokehouse
Multiple Locations
1026 East 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074
This Plano barbecue joint serves some of the best Central Texas-style meats in the city, as well as in Dallas’ Bishop Arts and Arlington. Brisket, pork, chicken, turkey, and sausages are the real deal here. Pair with a side of deviled eggs, slaw, or baked beans and a draft beer. Happy hour specials are available from Monday through Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm and include $3 domestic bottles, $4 imports, and $1 off of well liquors and wine.
Mexican Sugar
Multiple Locations
7501 Lone Star Drive, Suite B150
Plano, TX 75024
Mexican Sugar is a go-to Mexican restaurant at Plano’s Shops at Legacy for margarita flights, fajitas, tacos, and enchiladas. The spot is also open for brunch on weekends, serving mimosas, Cajeta French toast, breakfast tacos, and chilaquiles. A second outpost recently opened in Las Colinas as well.
Urban Crust
1006 E. 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074
This wood-fired Italian pizza restaurant offers some of the best pies and rooftop views of historic downtown Plano. You can never go wrong with a frozen peach Bellini, Heart of Plano salad, Shea’s Eastside or Urban Amore pizza. For dessert, don’t miss a house baked pie or tiramisu.
Bulla Gastrobar
6007 Legacy Drive, Suite 180
Plano, TX 75024
A Spanish tapa restaurant, Bulla Gastrobar has tons of space indoors and on the outdoor patio for family and friends to share tapas and paellas. From cured meats to cheeses to flatbreads and patatas bravas, the restaurant offers options for everyone. You can pair with a bottle of wine or sangria, and happy hour is Monday through Sunday from 5 pm to 7 pm.
Jörg’s Cafe Vienna
1037 E. 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074
Since 2002, chef Jörg Fercher has been cooking up authentic Austrian food in historic downtown Plano. An artist turned chef, Fercher combines cuisine with artistry for his classic dishes like schnitzel and bratwursts. The beer garden also offers Austrian and German brews to pair with your meal.
Densetsu
4152 Spring Creek Parkway, Suite 176
Plano, TX 75024
Known for their ahi towers and sushi rolls, this Japanese hotspot is open for lunch and dinner in Plano. The Superman Burrito is also a favorite, as well as lunch bento boxes available for dine-in and pickup. There’s also a small outdoor patio for al fresco dining.
Haywire
5901 Winthrop Street, Suite 110
Plano, TX 75024
Located at Legacy West, Haywire is a new American restaurant from the same minds behind The Ranch at Las Colinas. Serving Texas favorites like Wagyu Tomahawk Ribeye and chicken fried steak, the spot has three floors to dine at including a rooftop patio. The restaurant is also featuring daily curbside pickup options for those wanting to take their meal to-go.
CraftWay Kitchen
5809 Preston Road, Suite 578
Plano, TX 75093
A newbie to Plano’s dining scene, this American craft kitchen is located at LakeSide Market. After a quick name change before opening, CraftWay Kitchen has quickly become popular for its candied bacon, crab stuffed mushroom, sandwiches, and beef and fish entrees. Pair with a cocktail like the Prickly Pair Julep or local draft beer.
The Latin Pig Cuban Restaurant
Multiple Locations
3131 Custer Road, Suite 165
Plano, TX 75075
The Latin Pig Cuban Restaurant has long been a staple in the Plano dining scene. A family-owned and operated spot, the restaurant serves cuban sandwiches, beef, pork, goat, and chicken dishes, and authentic drinks like Malta, Iron Beer, and agua de coco.