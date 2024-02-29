Madonna will perform at the AAC in Dallas for two nights only this spring.

Sunny days will arrive this weekend, as we officially spring into March. Just in time for the warmer weather, Dallasites can visit one of the largest floral festivals, attend live music events, or catch a new art exhibit. These are the best things to do in Dallas this spring 2024.

Dallas Blooms

The largest annual floral festival in the Southwest takes place at Dallas Arboretum each year. Through April 8, guests can stroll the beautiful gardens showcasing 500,000 spring blooming bulbs, representing 120 varieties, with a display of 350,000 tulips and a mix of hyacinths and daffodils. ”

As the festival unfolds, the garden transforms with vibrant azaleas and cherry trees, creating a stunning burst of color. This year’s theme, ‘A Picture’s Worth a Thousand Words,’ brings larger-than-life living selfie walls, adding a fun photo opportunity to the Dallas Blooms experience.”

North Texas Irish Festival

From March 1 through 3, the North Texas Irish Festival returns to Fair Park for its 42nd year. This year’s lineup includes live music performances, a fun run, activities (animals, sports, whiskey tasting), and food vendors. Get your tickets here.

The American Western Weekend

Taking place at Arlington’s Globe Life Field from March 8 through 9, The American Western Weekend features the best in Western sports and music entertainment. There will be several competitions from bull riding to team roping, as well as big-name concerts including Post Malone, Luke Bryan, Aaron Watson, and more.

New New Festival

A new music showcase event and industry conference, New New Festival offers an opportunity to discover new bands during 11 days of shows held at Dallas music venues. From March 8 through 18, music lovers can see more than 100 bands across six venues. The 2024 lineup includes local Texas bands like Zella Day + Jesse Woods as Chaparelle, as well as groups from all over the world such as IZARO from Spain.

Romeo and Juliet at The Dallas Opera

This March (with performances on March 1, 3, 6, and 9), The Dallas Opera presents Romeo and Juliet at Winspear Opera House.The show follows the Montague and Capulet families, who have been feuding for hundreds of years, and the chaos that ensues when Romeo meets Juliet at a masked ball and fall in love.

Fleurs de Villes’ ARTISTE

Head to NorthPark Center from March 20 through 24 to view Fleurs de Villes (meaning flowers of the cities). Founded in 2015 by lifestyle and media masterminds Tina Barkley and Karen Marshall, the brand specializes in bespoke floral experiences and activations. With more than 90 unique luxury blossoming exhibitions under their belt and with stops around the United States, as well as Canada, Australia, and Europe they’ve garnered quite the antophile following. At the exhibition, you’ll encounter a curated collection of 15 one-of-a-kind fresh floral mannequins, all created by some of North Texas’ most visionary floral designers.

Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll

Don’t miss Highland Park Village’s seasonal shopping stroll on Saturday, March 23 from 10 to 6 pm. There will be several shopping promotions and in-store experiences, as well as photos with real bunnies and face painting/balloon art for kids.

Madonna

On her “Celebration Tour,” Madonna performs at American Airlines Center on March 24 and 25.

Who’s afraid of cartoony figuration?

Head to Dallas Contemporary starting April 3 for a highly anticipated new exhibit. A multi-dimensional group exhibition, curated by adjunct curator Alison M. Gingeras, who’s afraid of cartooney figuration presents works by artists Karolina Jabłońska, Sally Saul, Tabboo!, and Umar Rashid. The artists mix cartoons, comics, and commercial illustrations with current socio-political subjects.

Dallas Art Fair

From April 4 through 7, the Dallas Art Fair returns to Fashion Industry Gallery. The event will feature 91 shows including many Texas-based galleries — several making their debut appearance at the fair. Galleries participating for the first time are Erin Cluley Gallery + Projects (Dallas), Martha’s (Austin), 12.26 (Dallas), McClain Gallery (Houston), Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino (Houston), and Pencil on Paper (Dallas). There will also be institutions from all over the country.

Art Ball 2024: Momentum

On Saturday, April 13, the 2024 Art Ball will benefit the Dallas Museum of Art. Co-chaired by Andy Smith and Paul von Wupperfeld, the annual see-and-be-seen event includes dinner, drinks, a live auction, and a notoriously monumental afterparty.

Dallas Blues Festival

The 19th annual Dallas Blues Festival takes place at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie on April 26. This year’s event will feature King George, LeBrado, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, J-Wonn, and West Love.

Foo Fighters

On May 1, the popular rock band stops at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion for its “Everything Or Nothing At All” tour.