The Woodlands’ Buzzy New Plush Movie Theater Comes With an Upscale Restaurant and Perks Galore — Reel Luxury Cinemas & The Audrey Stand Out

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar at The Woodlands' new showcase movie theater is inspired by the Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn.

Having just opened its doors, Reel Luxury Cinemas and The Audrey Restaurant & Bar are introducing a double dose of old Hollywood glamour to Market Street in The Woodlands. This combo is already jumping out as two of the hottest openings of the entire year.

Now, let’s take an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the new spaces.

Houston-based Culinary Khancepts, the talented folks behind the ongoing renovation of Houston’s beloved River Oaks Theater, is the creative force behind both the new movie theater and restaurant. The idea is bringing something truly unique to Market Street and The Woodlands.

These two additions, spread over 20,000 square feet, bring something much more upscale to the township’s movie theater scene.

“Since opening in 2004, Market Street has had the privilege of welcoming many first-to-market tenants, and we are honored that Culinary Khancepts chose Market Street to debut both the Reel Luxury Cinema and The Audrey Restaurant & Bar concepts,” Market Street general manager Jenny Taylor says. “We know our guests are looking forward to both openings, and we look forward to welcoming them here.”

Here’s what you can expect:

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar

Just like its muse Audrey Hepburn, the Audrey Restaurant & Bar is all elegance and sophistication. Overlooking the green spaces of Market Street, this new restaurant’s interior is inspired by timeless style of the Hollywood starlet. Its impressive 40-foot-tall ceilings allow plentiful light to flood through the restaurant. With pops of gold and floral accents, the dining space is inviting and is perfectly complemented by two crystal chandeliers.

Book a table for lunch or dinner every day, and enjoy a special brunch menu at weekends.

What’s On The Menu?

Audrey Hepburn wisely once remarked: “Let’s face it, a good creamy chocolate cake does a lot for a lot of people”.

Head chef Justin Yoakum, the director of operations at Culinary Khancepts, wholeheartedly agrees with the famous Hollywood icon. He has included some of the actress’ favorite dishes on this new Woodlands restaurant’s menu, including Audrey’s chocolate layer cake, served with dark chocolate drip and sugar pearls.

Other Audrey-inspired dishes include the spaghetti al pomodoro and a white chocolate bread pudding. At lunchtime, The Audrey Burger or the truffle mushroom ravioli are standout choices on the menu. For later, the dinner menu features a few special additions, including the Chef’s Table feature, a seasonal special from the kitchen.

On weekends, don’t miss a chance to try the Breakfast at Tiffany’s menu with options that include lemon poppyseed pancakes and a coastal Benedict, served with crab cakes or Maine lobster.

The Audrey also features an extensive wine and beer list, as well as some crafted cocktails to top off a special evening.

Check out The Audrey’s website for more information.

Reel Luxury Cinemas

Just behind The Audrey, you can take a break from the heat and enjoy an ultra-luxurious movie watching experience at Reel Luxury Cinemas.

Tickets are now on sale for the summer’s biggest blockbusters, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer and Barbie.

With five screens to choose from, the cinema’s design was inspired by Hollywood’s Golden Age, but there are plenty of modern and updated touches, including state-of-the-art laser projection technology.

The theater boasts heated reclining seats, with the option to order food and beverages with just the touch of a button. Movie lovers can also opt for privacy pod seating or front row chaise loungers. Each seat comes with a blanket, so you can stay cozy as you enjoy the latest movies.

Reel Luxury Cinema’s Movie Food

Reel Luxury Cinema also attempts to take movie food to a new level. This is a boutique-style movie theater experience, with a real focus on the food and drink offerings.

Once you’ve settled into a comfortable recliner, you can order from the list of snacks, real entrees, flatbreads, desserts and cocktails.

There is, of course, popcorn available, but why not try a tasty alternative? The snack menu includes upscale upgrades such as Wagyu meatballs and crispy burrata bites. There also are steak frites, fried chicken sliders and truffle ravioli.

And don’t forget the drinks menu. Alongside wine and beers, there are cocktails named after classic movies, including the Casablanca Martini and the Godfather Old Fashioned.

Find out more information and reserve movie tickets here.