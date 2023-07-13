The Woodlands’ Buzzy New Plush Movie Theater Comes With an Upscale Restaurant and Perks Galore — Reel Luxury Cinemas & The Audrey Stand Out

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar at The Woodlands’ new showcase movie theater is inspired by the Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn.
The Audrey (1)
Audrey – Spaghetti al Pomodoro 2 – Corey Watson
The Audrey Filet
The Audrey Rose Water Lemon Drop
The Audrey (2)
The Audrey
Reels Luxury Cinemas
Reel Luxury Cinemas Seating
Reel Luxury Cinemas
Reel luxury Cinemas Fried Chicken Sliders
Reel Luxury Cinemas Decadent Fudge Brownie
Reel Luxury Cinemas Bulgogi Fries
01
13

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar at The Woodlands' new showcase movie theater is inspired by the Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn.

02
13

Reel Luxury Cinemas and The Audrey Restaurant & Bar are located at 9595 Six Pines Dr in The Woodlands.

03
13

The Audrey Hepburn-inspired menu includes some of her favorite dishes, including spaghetti al pomodoro.

04
13

The petite filet mignon is a highlight of the lunch entrée menu.

05
13

The Rose Water Lemon Drop is one of The Audrey's exclusive craft cocktails.

06
13

The Audrey is the perfect spot for lunch, dinner or weekend brunch.

07
13

Elevate date night with dinner at The Audrey followed by a movie at Reel Luxury Cinemas.

08
13

The luxury boutique-style cinema opens on Market Street on July 12.

09
13

There are five screens to choose from and comfortable recliners to relax and enjoy the latest blockbusters.

10
13

Order cinema snacks straight to your recliner with just the touch of a button.

11
13

Fried chicken sliders are just one of the gourmet options on the Reel Luxury Cinemas menu.

12
13

The cinema's dessert menu includes a decadent fudge brownie.

13
13

Another fabulous choice on the cinema snacks menu is the kobe beef bulgogi fries.

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar at The Woodlands’ new showcase movie theater is inspired by the Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn.
The Audrey (1)
Audrey – Spaghetti al Pomodoro 2 – Corey Watson
The Audrey Filet
The Audrey Rose Water Lemon Drop
The Audrey (2)
The Audrey
Reels Luxury Cinemas
Reel Luxury Cinemas Seating
Reel Luxury Cinemas
Reel luxury Cinemas Fried Chicken Sliders
Reel Luxury Cinemas Decadent Fudge Brownie
Reel Luxury Cinemas Bulgogi Fries
Culture / Entertainment

The Woodlands’ Buzzy New Plush Movie Theater Comes With an Upscale Restaurant and Perks Galore — Reel Luxury Cinemas & The Audrey Stand Out

Your First Look at Two Market Street Game Changers

BY // 07.13.23
The Audrey Restaurant & Bar at The Woodlands' new showcase movie theater is inspired by the Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn.
Reel Luxury Cinemas and The Audrey Restaurant & Bar are located at 9595 Six Pines Dr in The Woodlands.
The Audrey Hepburn-inspired menu includes some of her favorite dishes, including spaghetti al pomodoro.
The petite filet mignon is a highlight of the lunch entrée menu.
The Rose Water Lemon Drop is one of The Audrey's exclusive craft cocktails.
The Audrey is the perfect spot for lunch, dinner or weekend brunch.
Elevate date night with dinner at The Audrey followed by a movie at Reel Luxury Cinemas.
The luxury boutique-style cinema opens on Market Street on July 12.
There are five screens to choose from and comfortable recliners to relax and enjoy the latest blockbusters.
Order cinema snacks straight to your recliner with just the touch of a button.
Fried chicken sliders are just one of the gourmet options on the Reel Luxury Cinemas menu.
The cinema's dessert menu includes a decadent fudge brownie.
Another fabulous choice on the cinema snacks menu is the kobe beef bulgogi fries.
1
13

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar at The Woodlands' new showcase movie theater is inspired by the Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn.

2
13

Reel Luxury Cinemas and The Audrey Restaurant & Bar are located at 9595 Six Pines Dr in The Woodlands.

3
13

The Audrey Hepburn-inspired menu includes some of her favorite dishes, including spaghetti al pomodoro.

4
13

The petite filet mignon is a highlight of the lunch entrée menu.

5
13

The Rose Water Lemon Drop is one of The Audrey's exclusive craft cocktails.

6
13

The Audrey is the perfect spot for lunch, dinner or weekend brunch.

7
13

Elevate date night with dinner at The Audrey followed by a movie at Reel Luxury Cinemas.

8
13

The luxury boutique-style cinema opens on Market Street on July 12.

9
13

There are five screens to choose from and comfortable recliners to relax and enjoy the latest blockbusters.

10
13

Order cinema snacks straight to your recliner with just the touch of a button.

11
13

Fried chicken sliders are just one of the gourmet options on the Reel Luxury Cinemas menu.

12
13

The cinema's dessert menu includes a decadent fudge brownie.

13
13

Another fabulous choice on the cinema snacks menu is the kobe beef bulgogi fries.

Having just opened its doors, Reel Luxury Cinemas and The Audrey Restaurant & Bar are introducing a double dose of old Hollywood glamour to Market Street in The Woodlands. This combo is already jumping out as two of the hottest openings of the entire year.

Now, let’s take an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the new spaces.

Houston-based Culinary Khancepts, the talented folks behind the ongoing renovation of Houston’s beloved River Oaks Theater, is the creative force behind both the new movie theater and restaurant. The idea is bringing something truly unique to Market Street and The Woodlands.

There are five screens to choose from, and luxurious recliners for your comfort at Reel Luxury Cinemas, The Woodlands' new showcase movie theater.
There are five screens to choose from, and luxurious recliners for your comfort at Reel Luxury Cinemas, The Woodlands’ new showcase movie theater.

These two additions, spread over 20,000 square feet, bring something much more upscale to the township’s movie theater scene.

“Since opening in 2004, Market Street has had the privilege of welcoming many first-to-market tenants, and we are honored that Culinary Khancepts chose Market Street to debut both the Reel Luxury Cinema and The Audrey Restaurant & Bar concepts,Market Street general manager Jenny Taylor says. “We know our guests are looking forward to both openings, and we look forward to welcoming them here.”

Here’s what you can expect:

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar

Just like its muse Audrey Hepburn, the Audrey Restaurant & Bar is all elegance and sophistication. Overlooking the green spaces of Market Street, this new restaurant’s interior is inspired by timeless style of the Hollywood starlet. Its impressive 40-foot-tall ceilings allow plentiful light to flood through the restaurant. With pops of gold and floral accents, the dining space is inviting and is perfectly complemented by two crystal chandeliers.

Book a table for lunch or dinner every day, and enjoy a special brunch menu at weekends.

What’s On The Menu?

The Audrey is open for lunch, dinner or weekend brunch in The Woodlands.
The Audrey is open for lunch, dinner or weekend brunch in The Woodlands.

Audrey Hepburn wisely once remarked: “Let’s face it, a good creamy chocolate cake does a lot for a lot of people”.

Head chef Justin Yoakum, the director of operations at Culinary Khancepts, wholeheartedly agrees with the famous Hollywood icon. He has included some of the actress’ favorite dishes on this new Woodlands restaurant’s menu, including Audrey’s chocolate layer cake, served with dark chocolate drip and sugar pearls.

Other Audrey-inspired dishes include the spaghetti al pomodoro and a white chocolate bread pudding. At lunchtime, The Audrey Burger or the truffle mushroom ravioli are standout choices on the menu. For later, the dinner menu features a few special additions, including the Chef’s Table feature, a seasonal special from the kitchen.

On weekends, don’t miss a chance to try the Breakfast at Tiffany’s menu with options that include lemon poppyseed pancakes and a coastal Benedict, served with crab cakes or Maine lobster.

The Audrey also features an extensive wine and beer list, as well as some crafted cocktails to top off a special evening.

Check out The Audrey’s website for more information.

Reel Luxury Cinemas

Reel Luxury Cinemas - popcorn and snacks
You can order cinema snacks straight to your recliner with just the touch of a button.

Just behind The Audrey, you can take a break from the heat and enjoy an ultra-luxurious movie watching experience at Reel Luxury Cinemas.

Tickets are now on sale for the summer’s biggest blockbusters, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer and Barbie.

With five screens to choose from, the cinema’s design was inspired by Hollywood’s Golden Age, but there are plenty of modern and updated touches, including state-of-the-art laser projection technology.

The theater boasts heated reclining seats, with the option to order food and beverages with just the touch of a button. Movie lovers can also opt for privacy pod seating or front row chaise loungers. Each seat comes with a blanket, so you can stay cozy as you enjoy the latest movies.

Reel Luxury Cinema’s Movie Food

Fried chicken sliders are just one of the gourmet options on the Reel Luxury Cinemas menu.
Fried chicken sliders are just one of the gourmet options on the Reel Luxury Cinemas menu.

Reel Luxury Cinema also attempts to take movie food to a new level. This is a boutique-style movie theater experience, with a real focus on the food and drink offerings.

Once you’ve settled into a comfortable recliner, you can order from the list of snacks, real entrees, flatbreads, desserts and cocktails.

There is, of course, popcorn available, but why not try a tasty alternative? The snack menu includes upscale upgrades such as Wagyu meatballs and crispy burrata bites. There also are steak frites, fried chicken sliders and truffle ravioli.

And don’t forget the drinks menu. Alongside wine and beers, there are cocktails named after classic movies, including the Casablanca Martini and the Godfather Old Fashioned.

Find out more information and reserve movie tickets here.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Highland Park Village’s 2023 Guide to the Absolute Best Mother’s Day Gifts
Highland Park Village’s 2023 Guide to the Absolute Best Mother’s Day Gifts
Find Inspiration This Spring With Highland Park Village’s Latest Fashion Lookbook
Find Inspiration This Spring With Highland Park Village’s Latest Fashion Lookbook
Highland Park Village’s 2023 Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts
Highland Park Village’s 2023 Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts
The Best Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List from Highland Park Village
The Best Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List from Highland Park Village
Partners Card Picks at Highland Park Village — Discounts on Brands That Rarely (If Ever) Go On Sale
Partners Card Picks at Highland Park Village — Discounts on Brands That Rarely (If Ever) Go On Sale
Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Get a Fresh Look This Fall
Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Get a Fresh Look This Fall
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
6416 Belmont
West University
FOR SALE

6416 Belmont
West University, TX

$3,999,999 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6416 Belmont
6163 Burgoyne
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6163 Burgoyne
Houston, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
6163 Burgoyne
111 Hickory Ridge
Memorial
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

$7,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
4904 S. Shepherd
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4904 S. Shepherd
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Cara Moore
This property is listed by: Cara Moore (713) 818-9778 Email Realtor
4904 S. Shepherd
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
3425 Petite Circle
Pirates Cove
FOR SALE

3425 Petite Circle
Galveston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3425 Petite Circle
1230 Ripple Creek
Briargrove Area
FOR SALE

1230 Ripple Creek
Houston, TX

$742,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
1230 Ripple Creek
611 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

611 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
611 Crestbend Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X