JW Marriott Dallas Arts District Boasts Three Buzzy New Restaurants and Bars

Reservations at Margaret's will be available upon the JW Marriott's opening later this month. (Courtesy)

The Dallas Arts District is constantly abuzz with great entertainment, restaurants, and soon, a brand-new hotel. One of the most exciting new spots to visit or spend a staycation later this month, JW Marriott Dallas Arts District is the first JW Marriott hotel in the city.

Aside from its luxurious rooms and an unbeatable location, the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District promises to be a culinary destination within itself. Whether you’re a hotel guest or simply looking to grab a bite (or drink) before enjoying one of the District’s many cultural destinations, the menus by Executive Chef Jonah Friedmann and accompanying interior designs by the renowned Looney & Associates are sure to impress.

Margaret’s

Let’s start with the hotel’s ranch-to-table concept, Margaret’s. Offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Chef Friedmann has created a menu of seasonally rotating signature dishes. These include locally sourced beef carpaccio smoked tableside (a show in itself), 72-hour hickory smoked Prime bone-in beef short rib with Texas jalapeño elote, and a Texas Iberico carbonara.

Named for Dallas philanthropist Margaret McDermott who had passion for supporting the arts, this restaurant will serve the icon’s own Bloody Mary recipe on its cocktail menu. Margaret’s will also feature a stunning bar with views of the city on one side and views of the dining room and its finishing station atop a 21.5-foot slab of onyx stone on the other.

For those looking to host an event, Margaret’s 28-seat private dining room is the perfect fit. Not only will guests love the food, but the location of the room makes for excellent dinner conversations as it’s near the restaurant’s Farm Shelf — a portable hydroponic garden in which herbs, garnishes, and edible flowers.

800 North

If you’d prefer small bites, stop by 800 North. The cocktail bar located on the ground level of the property is named after the hotel’s iconic location and will include inventive, sharable bites such as Cattle Corn — liquid nitrogen tossed caramel corn designed to create a dragon breath effect—, Truffle Beignets topped with pecorino, crispy garlic and chives, and Cowboy Toast, thick slices of buttered brioche topped with whipped chicken liver mousse, huckleberry preserves, candied onion jam, balsamic pearls, and a light dusting of Himalayan sea salt.

Vincent’s

There’s no denying that Dallas’ skyline is at its best during the evening, and now guests can take in the breathtaking views at the hotel’s 11th floor outdoor dining concept. Inspired by the recollections of Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” the restaurant features 40-foot ceilings and offers one of the best views of the skyline in town. The menu will feature fun cocktails including a frozen cantaloupe concoction and margarita made with Casa Dragones Tequila, locally sourced beer and wine, and a variety of tasty dishes including a locally sourced wagyu beef musubi and crab cake seared in brown butter. Vincent’s is also available for private events and can host up to 150 guests.

From breakfast and dinner, and everything in between, the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District’s new culinary concepts have something for everyone to enjoy while experiencing the largest contiguous arts district in the country.