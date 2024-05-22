Inside a Storied California Celebrity Retreat Where Nature, Wine & Magical Patio Dining Rule — San Ysidro Ranch Treats All Five Senses

The garden views are everywhere you look at San Ysidro Ranch.

It is rare to find a place that captivates all five senses. San Ysidro Ranch, a historic resort hidden in the Montecito hills above California’s Central Coast, brings 550 acre of wonder that certainly comes close.

The smells of the California hotel’s fragrant citrus trees planted herbs and blooming rose bushes hit you first. Charming ivy-lined cottages and stone buildings dot the garden scenery, with the Santa Inez mountain range as the backdrop. All setting an unforgettable scene.

The luxe design elements in San Ysidro Ranch’s 38 guest cottages includes sumptuous textiles, woven wallpaper, buttery microfiber robes and skin-friendly bath products. San Ysidro Ranch’s tastes dazzle, with the award-winning Stonehouse Restaurant beckoning and giant bowls of the ranch’s fresh-picked lemons placed in each guest room.

The resort’s soundtrack consists of the roaring San Ysidro creek rushing along the property, chirping birds, crackling fireplaces, daily live music on San Ysidro’s veranda, and, of course, the warm greetings of a doting staff.

San Ysidro Ranch started out as an old citrus grove. It became a low-key luxury hideaway for discerning travelers as far back as the 1910s. Winston Churchill spent the winter on the property in 1912, and John and Jacqueline Kennedy honeymooned there. Past visitors include Lucille Ball, Audrey Hebburn, Bing Crosby and pretty much every major A-lister from the time. All drawn to the citrus tree-lined environs steeped with old school glamour and charm.

For the past 20 years, San Ysidro has been owned and operated by Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts, with Beanie Babies billionaire Ty Warner leading the mission to preserve the ranch’s storied charms and infuse it with a modern level of luxurious hospitality. Located just outside Santa Barbara (which is a convenient direct flight from DFW airport and a relatively simple connection through Dallas or LAX for Houstonians), this place remains a coveted getaway for discerning travelers for good reason.

Staying at San Ysidro Ranch

Being a guest at San Ysidro Ranch can mean getting to call one of its adorable bungalows home. Each of the newly remodeled bungalows boasts private entrances, adjacent parking with individual electric vehicle chargers, cozy stone fireplaces, four-poster beds and expansive bathrooms.

Each cottage also brings a super private patio area with an outdoor sunken spa and rain shower. The cottages are among the coziest hotel rooms you’ll ever experience, with hand-selected antiques and elegant decor. These retreats often feel more like a sophisticated friend’s guest house than a staid hotel.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner each day are included in any San Ysidro Ranch stay, making enjoying the resorts picturesque restaurants and farm-to-table menu a major part of the draw. Chef Matt Johnson is all about showcasing the flavors of California’s Central Coast.

The quintessential rustic elegance of these dining retreats help make the food taste even better. The Stonehouse Restaurant, the hotel’s signature spot, brings fine dining in a wood-lined, cozy, candle-lit interior space. But the cozy patio with ocean views and a wood-burning stone fireplace might be even better. The veranda is a twinkly light dreamscape with floral blooms surrounding the tables.

Stonehouse Restaurant’s wine program has won Wine Spectator’s Grand Award. The wine cellar below the restaurant holds an astounding collection of more than 14,000 bottles from more than 70 regions worldwide. The ranch also recently acquired one of the most prized wine collections in the world from the Bordeaux estate Château d’Yquem. This includes 138 vintages spanning from 1811 to 2008.

The Secret Cellar is a private dining room tucked away in the halls of this extensive cellar, allowing lucky guests to dine amongst all that wine splendor.

For a taste of nightlife, you can head to Plow and Angel. This speakeasy bar is a chic underground watering hole with live music and inventive cocktails.

San Ysidro Ranch is a place where guests are meant to move slower. The property’s gardens have carefully placed benches and tables for lounging. The hotel’s pool, surrounded by a garden, bocce ball court, and putt-putt course, also encourages lingering and relaxing.

There are nearly 17 miles of nearby hiking trails around the property to get lost in thought on too.

Getting Caught Up In The Spa Life

San Ysidro’s spa offers a quaint and cozy getaway of its own. In line with the rest of the resort, the spa offers bespoke relaxation treatments within its cozy cottage setting. These treatments range from classic traditional services like the hot stone or Lomi Lomi massage to more contemporary cutting-edge treatments such as Yon-Ka, Intraceuticals Oxygen Therapy and Craniosacral Therapy.

The hotel’s curated spa packages make it easy to indulge. The Jackie Kennedy Special includes a 90 minute vinotherapy body treatment, a 60 minute Vitamin C facial, a signature manicure & pedicure, and a salon wash & style for $1,170. Who doesn’t want to be pampered like the ultimate grand dame or real Hollywood movie star?

San Ysidro Ranch also can be a gardener and nature lover’s paradise. The rustic grandeur of the grounds makes for a spectacle of its own.

From the unique strains of rose blooms brought in by dedicated rose experts to the labeled plants, shrubs and herbs lining each building and the impeccably planted chef’s garden, this California haven toasts to the very best of nature. Yes, all five of your senses can delight in this place — and make you want to come back.