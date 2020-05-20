Alex Bregman Kicks LeBron James’ Klutch Sports to Curb, Switches Agents Amid Astros Cheating Documentary Speculation

LeBron James may be the new king of Los Angeles, but his Hollywood play is not being kind to the Houston Astros.

Alex Bregman probably didn’t need The Last Dance to convince him that Michael Jordan is the greatest NBA player of all time. The Houston Astros’ young superstar has always marched to his own beat whether it raises eyebrows or annoys powerful people in his orbit — or not.

Now Bregman is kicking the LeBron James’ powered Klutch Sports agency to the curb to find a new agent. (MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand first broke the news on Twitter.) The timing? It just so happens that Klutch Sports — which is technically owned by Rich Paul, a LeBron James’ childhood friend who’s turned himself into one of the most powerful figures in all of sports — friend company Uninterrupted (James’ media group, which counts Paul as an investor) is producing a documentary about the Astros’ sign stealing scandal.

A documentary that is expected to be anything but kind to Houston’s baseball team. One that figures to paint the Astros as pure cheaters, a characterization LeBron James has used himself when talking about Bregman’s team. Of course, this could all just be coincidence — or only tangibly related.

Bregman has not said why he’s leaving Klutch Sports — and this is an athlete who has no problem speaking for himself.

When Bregman’s agent Brodie Scoffield negotiated that six-year, $100 million extension for the Astros’ MVP candidate, he was the head of his own Tidal Sports Group. Klutch only acquired Tidal Sports, bringing Bregman’s agent under its wing, in early April. Maybe Bregman just wants a more independent agent, one who is more focused on his needs rather than part of some new super group.

No matter the reason for his departure, Bregman leaving is clearly a blow to Klutch Sports. Klutch bought Tidal Sports so it could become its baseball wing — and Bregman was its most prominent baseball client.

With his new extension already in place, Bregman probably does not need to rush to secure a new agent. But the man who finished second in the American League MVP balloting last season clearly will have plenty of suitors. Scott Boras probably already has his pitch ready.

Bregman has emerged as a force of good in Houston during the coronavirus pandemic, helping raise millions for the Houston Food Bank. Houston fans already know Bregman is about much more than a scandal that took place during the 26-year-old’s first full season in the Big Leagues. Now Bregman is charting his own path, away from Klutch Sports and the LeBron backed cheating documentary.

That sounds like a win.