Houston Jewelers Team Up With Alex Bregman on $1 Million Food Bank Drive

Russell & Glenda Gordy contributed $100,000 to Alex Bregman's campaign for the Houston Food Bank. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

John Eddie and Sheridan Williams contributed $100,000 to Alex Bregman's campaign for the Houston Food Bank. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

With the coronavirus job losses, The Houston Food Bank is serving more than ever before. (Houston Food Bank photo)

A shout out to Whitney and Jim Crane for their contribution to Alex Bregman's Houston Food Bank campaign. (Instagram photo)

Alex Bregman, seen here with his fiancée Reagan Howard, is about to reach his goal of raising $1 million for the Houston Food Bank. (Instagram photo)

Avid Astros fans and Tenenbaum Jewelers heavy hitters Tony Bradfield and Kevin Black have teamed up with Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman as he nears home plate with his $1 million campaign for the Houston Food Bank.

Widely recognized for its generous philanthropy, Tenenbaum is encouraging #FEEDHOU donations of $1,000 or more by announcing a $2,000 gift card giveaway. The jeweler has earmarked a total of $50,000 for gift cards that will be distributed at random to lucky donors. It’s an incentive to give that Tenenbaum hopes will push Bregman‘s raise beyond his million dollar goal.

Bregman’s campaign was announced on Friday with initial $100,000 contributions from the Astros MVP candidate and “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. Astros owner Jim Crane was one of the early $100,000 donors.

By Thursday morning, the total had reached $800,000 with Bregman making personal phone calls often to the surprise of those called. Minority owner in the team Janet Gurwitch, for example, initially thought that someone was joking with her when Bregman identified himself. He soon made it clear that this was no joke.

“It’s extremely tough, and that’s something that doesn’t sit well with Reagan (his fiancée) and myself,” Bregman told the Chronicle. “We have a hard time seeing kids miss meals, and that’s why we started this initiative.”

The Houston Food Bank reports that it is distributing 150 percent more food than normal. As Bregman points out in his pitch for contributions, a $1 donation will provide three meals. When he reaches his $1 million goal, three million meals will be provided.

Bregman is posting thanks to major donors on his Instagram account where you will find Sheridan and John Eddie Williams, Lois and Cary Patterson, Lisa and Michael Holthouse, Glenda and Russell Gordy, Hallie Vanderhider, Amy and Rob Pierce, Leticia and Steve Trauber and many more.

Donations for the Houston Food Bank through Bregman’s campaign can be made here on “Alex’s Army” donation page.