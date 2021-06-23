Jalen Suggs Gonzaga Rockets
Houston Rockets Mardi Gras Hats with Clutch
Toyota Center, Houston Children’s Charity
Ben Simmons Rockets 76ers
Tilman Fertitta Astros
Hakeem Olajuwon, Elvin Hayes UH
Houston Rockets Mardi Gras Hats in Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade
Tilman Feritta
Houston Rockets Hakeem Olajuwon, 1994 NBA Finals
01
10

Jalen Suggs (No. 1) should be the Houston Rockets' No. 1 choice for the No. 2 in the NBA Draft.

02
10

Clutch was about the only one excited by the Rockets last season.

03
10

Toyota Center could be a more exciting place next season.

04
10

The Houston Rockets didn't get Ben Simmons. But they kept their Top 4 pick.

05
10

Tilman Feritta with his sons Michael (far left) and Patrick (far right). (Photo by F. Carter Smith.)

06
10

Hakeem Olajuwon and Elvin Hayes give the University of Houston star power that few schools can match. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

07
10

Getting the No. 1 pick would have meant it was time to party.

08
10

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta lords over a 500-company strong business empire from his Houston headquarters.

09
10

No three men could stop Hakeem Olajuwon in the NBA Finals.

10
10

Tilman Fertitta enjoys a moment with his family at his introductory press conference as the Houston Rockets new owner. (Photo by Mary Ann Cuellar.)

Jalen Suggs Gonzaga Rockets
Houston Rockets Mardi Gras Hats with Clutch
Toyota Center, Houston Children’s Charity
Ben Simmons Rockets 76ers
Tilman Fertitta Astros
Hakeem Olajuwon, Elvin Hayes UH
Houston Rockets Mardi Gras Hats in Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade
Tilman Feritta
Houston Rockets Hakeem Olajuwon, 1994 NBA Finals
Culture / Sporting Life

Half Lucky — Rockets Miss Out on No. 1 Pick and Likely Cade Cunningham, But Jalen Suggs Gives Them a Chance to Still Grab a Star

NBA Draft Lottery Isn't Perfect for Houston, But It Falls Kindly for the Fertittas and Rafael Stone

BY // 06.22.21
Jalen Suggs (No. 1) should be the Houston Rockets' No. 1 choice for the No. 2 in the NBA Draft.
Clutch was about the only one excited by the Rockets last season.
Toyota Center could be a more exciting place next season.
The Houston Rockets didn't get Ben Simmons. But they kept their Top 4 pick.
Tilman Feritta with his sons Michael (far left) and Patrick (far right). (Photo by F. Carter Smith.)
Hakeem Olajuwon and Elvin Hayes give the University of Houston star power that few schools can match. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Getting the No. 1 pick would have meant it was time to party.
Billionaire Tilman Fertitta lords over a 500-company strong business empire from his Houston headquarters.
No three men could stop Hakeem Olajuwon in the NBA Finals.
Tilman Fertitta enjoys a moment with his family at his introductory press conference as the Houston Rockets new owner.
1
10

Jalen Suggs (No. 1) should be the Houston Rockets' No. 1 choice for the No. 2 in the NBA Draft.

2
10

Clutch was about the only one excited by the Rockets last season.

3
10

Toyota Center could be a more exciting place next season.

4
10

The Houston Rockets didn't get Ben Simmons. But they kept their Top 4 pick.

5
10

Tilman Feritta with his sons Michael (far left) and Patrick (far right). (Photo by F. Carter Smith.)

6
10

Hakeem Olajuwon and Elvin Hayes give the University of Houston star power that few schools can match. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

7
10

Getting the No. 1 pick would have meant it was time to party.

8
10

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta lords over a 500-company strong business empire from his Houston headquarters.

9
10

No three men could stop Hakeem Olajuwon in the NBA Finals.

10
10

Tilman Fertitta enjoys a moment with his family at his introductory press conference as the Houston Rockets new owner. (Photo by Mary Ann Cuellar.)

Trading James Harden did not get the Houston Rockets Ben Simmons. And finishing with the worst record in the NBA is likely not going to secure the Rockets the services of Cade Cunningham, the potentially transcendent Oklahoma State star, either.

Being No. 2 offers few guarantees. Still, things could have bounced much worse for Tilman Fertitta, Patrick Fertitta, Rafael Stone and the rest of the Rockets brain trust. They did not fall out of the top four in Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery, which would have given their first pick to Oklahoma City and made their first selection in a packed draft come down in the hinterlands at No. 18.

You are not changing the course of your franchise with the 18th pick.

At No. 2, where the Rockets ended up, you have a chance. Even if it’s not at Cunningham.

After a season of very few wins, the Rockets get something of one with the ping pong balls. If the Detroit Pistons take Cunningham No. 1 as expected, the Rockets will still have a chance to add a talent like Jalen Suggs, the proven clutch commodity from Gonzaga with oodles of upside.

Suggs is the surest thing in the draft — and a potential future star. Of course, the Rockets could decide to defy the way the NBA is going and draft USC 7-footer Evan Mobley or fixate on combo guard Jalen Green’s upside instead. That’d be a mistake, but not as big of one as not getting more for Harden.

The Rockets are at least in the game with this No. 2 pick, in a position to grab a player to center their rebuild around. Ja Morant went No. 2 in 2019. Kevin Durant was once the No. 2 pick. And so was Steve Francis, Jason Kidd and Isiah Thomas back in the day.

Of course, Marvin Bagley, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Hasheem Thabeet and the immortal Darko Milicic were all also No. 2 picks

Landing at No. 2 clearly puts Rafael Stone, the Rockets’ second-year general manager, under the microscope. Stone did not do a great job with the Harden trade. Whether that’s all his fault or not remains uncertain. We may never know for sure if Stone was discouraged from the idea of trading with ex-Rockets GM Daryl Morey. (And yes, Ben Simmons would make these Rockets so much better as the conductor of a fun, fast-breaking, young team no matter how much overreactive Philly fans despise him at the moment.)

But there will be no limitations on this No. 2 pick. This is a selection that could set the tone for Stone’s entire Houston tenure.

If the Rockets had landed the No. 1 pick, Cunningham likely would have been a no-brainer, little-pressure choice. If Houston had fallen all the way to 18, no one would have expected anything. But picking at No. 2 means the Rockets will be very much shaped by Stone’s analysis of Suggs, Mobley and Green.

Stone has to know he has little margin for error here. New GMs in competitive markets like Houston rarely have anything close to a safety net.

Jalen Suggs’ No. 2 Power

Suggs was an absolute force for an ultra talented Gonzaga team as a freshman. He was the player opponents worried about most, the one who took the biggest shots (see the incredible game winner against UCLA in the Final Four). Suggs showed the type of high-level competitive fire that Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant showed in their own brief college careers.

That does not mean Jalen Suggs is going to be a Jordan or Durant — no one is. But that means something.

Now Rockets fans can only hope that Rafael Stone sees it.

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
2217 Stanley Avenue
Berkeley
FOR SALE

2217 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$623,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
2217 Stanley Avenue
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
3024 Indian Creek Road
Mineral Wells
FOR SALE

3024 Indian Creek Road
Mineral Wells, TX

$1,620,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3024 Indian Creek Road
2028 Bantry Drive
Oakmont Hills
FOR SALE

2028 Bantry Drive
Keller, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Bryann Owen
This property is listed by: Bryann Owen (817) 991-1722 Email Realtor
2028 Bantry Drive
1801 Eldridge Street
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1801 Eldridge Street
Fort Worth, TX

$2,175,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
1801 Eldridge Street
2517 Featherstone Court
Featherstone Arlington
FOR SALE

2517 Featherstone Court
Arlington, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Garret Pickard
This property is listed by: Garret Pickard (817) 966-7068 Email Realtor
2517 Featherstone Court
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
249 Duncan
Harwick
FOR SALE

249 Duncan
Aledo, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
249 Duncan
204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo
FOR SALE

204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
204 Creekview Terrace
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
1716 S Adams Street
Harrison James
FOR SALE

1716 S Adams Street
Fort Worth, TX

$419,900 Learn More about this property
Walker Turney
This property is listed by: Walker Turney (817) 988-2773 Email Realtor
1716 S Adams Street
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$739,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
13821 Parkline Way
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13821 Parkline Way
Aledo, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
13821 Parkline Way
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
704 Flamingo Circle
Flamingo Estates
FOR SALE

704 Flamingo Circle
Burleson, TX

$584,900 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
704 Flamingo Circle
2600 W 7th Street #1703
Montgomery Plaza
FOR SALE

2600 W 7th Street #1703
Fort Worth, TX

$379,900 Learn More about this property
Walker Turney
This property is listed by: Walker Turney (817) 988-2773 Email Realtor
2600 W 7th Street #1703
1920 Shumard Way
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

1920 Shumard Way
Aledo, TX

$781,137 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
1920 Shumard Way
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
2903 Riverhollow Court
Riverhollow
FOR SALE

2903 Riverhollow Court
Fort Worth, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2903 Riverhollow Court
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X