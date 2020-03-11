Texas Spring Break Options That Don’t Require a Plane Trip — Intimate Escapes for These Uncertain Coronavirus Times

It’s the talk (and concern) of the world. The global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) is putting a damper on travel, both domestic and abroad. Many people have found themselves reluctant to travel, or even follow through, with booked plans.

One of the biggest concerns includes sharing a contained space with countless strangers for a good chunk of time in the air. Fortunately, airlines are offering more relaxed cancellation policies, with many waiving change fees. This is of course good for the travel budget, but still can leave jetsetters feeling lost without a long-awaited vacation in the works.

Especially with spring break approaching — or some cases, already here — travel plans are shifting and long-anticipated vacations are being canceled.

But we’ve rounded up several Texas destinations that are well worth the drive, eliminating any airport or plane time. It’s still possible to getaway — without having to go too far.

La Cantera Resort & Spa

The property boasts five pools, including the adults-only Topaz Pool.

With five sparkling pools to take a dip, La Cantera Resort & Spa can check off many spring break must-haves, including an adults-only pool (Topaz). Many of the pools feature the best of the Texas Hill Country with sweeping views from the infinity pools and outdoor treatment spaces at the Loma de Vida spa.

These Sky Lofts are the perfect retreat to avoid crowds and guests have the opportunity to enjoy a private treatment space, completed with an outdoor Cowboy soaking tub. Spring evenings at this Texas hideaway are spent under the stars with a glass of wine at Plaza San Saba.

The Inn at Dos Brisas

The Inn at Dos Brisas’ horse-drawn carriage meanders past pastures and organic gardens.

The Inn at Dos Brisas is a Texas favorite and its remote locale and small scale may make it the perfect spring break respite for these uncertain times. Just in time, Dos Brisas launched a new spring menu, which boasts farm-to-table offerings that come straight from the earth.

Needless to say, this is optimal for immune boosting and top of mind for wellness-focused travelers. This 9-room resort is a perfect retreat for some rejuvenating sleep, rest and recovery. And simply slowing down.

Dos Brisas’ activities encourage unplugging, and enjoyment of the great Texas outdoors including horseback riding (or horse-drawn carriage rides), golfing, clay shooting and more. It is a paradise for an outdoor pursuit enthusiast.

Collective Hill Country

Complimentary breakfast is delivered straight to your tent door step, come sunrise.

This ranch retreat in Wimberley has extended hours and a special Spring Getaway package starting in April. So if you can hold off on travel plans a wee bit beyond spring break, this is a relatively local oasis for one-of-a-kind Texas adventure. And you get the opportunity to sleep in a tent, nestled amidst a plush tree-line.

A Collective Hill Country retreat can include catching glimpses of Texas bluebonnets in full bloom, two nights in a Summit Tent, a bottle of wine and cheese board at check-in and campfire s’mores before bedtime. Not to mention the meals are all farm-to-table, and there’s a special crawfish, glam glam bake and barbecue included, with a Sangria Sundown, complete with live music.

Four Seasons Hotel Austin

Four Seasons Hotel Austins offers guests Vino & Vinyasa lakeside yoga classes.

Although SXSW has been canceled, Texans are still venturing to Austin for smaller, more intimate escapes. Four Seasons Hotel Austin’s Vino & Vinyasa lakeside yoga classes make for a great spring break escape. It’s the perfect combination of libations with a sprinkle of wellness, complete with a beautiful, serene backdrop.

The hotel also boasts an on-demand margarita cart (in true Texas fashion). Guests may request the cart in their guest room, or even poolside, to enjoy a tequila sunset. This is a hotel full of unusual perks.

There is even a guitar concierge. This new in-room amenity allows music-loving guests to have access to premium guitars throughout the visit, in the comfort of the room or even on the hotel’s scenic back lawn.