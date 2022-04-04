San Antonio’s Thriving Music Scene Gets a Worthy Venue — And a Killer SXSW Showcase

A rendering of the outdoor biergarten, an homage to German Hill Country. (Courtesy of Clayton Korte) (Photo by Rahm Carrington and CJ Strehlow)

Brandt Wood of WoodHouse, which will handle music programming and hospitality at Stable Hall. (Photo by Rahm Carrington and CJ Strehlow)

The invite-only showcase for Stable Hall at the Continental Club during SXSW 2022. (Photo by Rahm Carrington and CJ Strehlow)

Stable Hall is based out of the historic Pearl Stable building. (Photo by Rahm Carrington and CJ Strehlow)

There are simple methods of announcing a notable new music venue, and then there’s the Stable Hall way. Part one included a classic press conference at San Antonio’s historic Pearl Stable building on March 15, with remarks and live music that offered a taste of Alamo City’s rich music scene. Part two, however, saw the Pearl team, along with Texas-based entertainment development group WoodHouse (Park House Dallas, José, The Moore Miami), take over Austin’s iconic Continental Club during SXSW 2022 with an invitation-only showcase to set the tone for the intimate Stable Hall, slated to open spring 2023.

The new venue will also be one of San Antonio’s longest-standing. Constructed as the horse stables for the original Pearl Brewery property in the late 1800s, the building was used most recently as a private event venue. Next year, however, the 1,000-guest music hall will be a marquee destination for national tours and rising Texas stars alike — expect showcases from San Antonio legends like Santiago Jiménez Jr., Azul Barrientos, and Campanas de America.

You can expect a new look for the stables as well. To get the update right (while honoring Stable Hall’s history-rich structure) Pearl tapped San Antonio and Austin-based architects Clayton Korte and Austin-based interior design firm Joel Mozersky Design. Plans include hand-painted murals, handsome rough-hewn wooden floors, and the restoration of Stable Hall’s wood ceiling.

A string-lit, outdoor Biergarten will serve up craft beer, bratwurst, kolaches, and more as a nod to Pearl Brewing’s German heritage (Word + Carr will team up with Clayton Korte on landscaping). But the main attraction will be Stable Hall’s draped jewel-box stage, accentuated with state-of-the-art acoustics and lighting design.

After the San Antonio announcement, the Pearl and WoodHouse team took to SXSW, where performances from artists like The Peterson Brothers, Grammy-nominated Santiago Jimenez Jr., Garrett T. Capps, and San Antonio’s own Rosie Flores helped illustrate Stable Hall’s main goal: to amplify and celebrate the Texas music scene statewide.

