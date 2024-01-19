Sundance Makes a Hollywood Star Power Stand — Superman, Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin and a Texas Trilogy Beckon

Sundance Film Festival park City
SUPERMAN, Christopher Reeve, 1978. ©Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection
Sundance Film Festival 2024
0602DEC1-F9DD-4A59-B0A1-160E4F98BBEE
7E172C48-ECA8-4FB5-9E58-C48D4D1DDAEB
Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg appear in A Real Pain by Jesse Eisenberg, one of the more intriguing movies at Sundance.
Richard Linklater
Sue Bird
Girls State
Brian Eno
Sundance Film Festival
Barbara Bretz and Jane Howze
01
12

The Sundance Film Festival is back and there is plenty of movie buzz for 2024.

02
12

A still from Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story by Ian BonhÃ´te and Peter Ettedgui, one of the intriguing documentaries at Sundance.

03
12

Sundance Film Festival takes place January 18 through the 28th in Park City, Utah

04
12

A still from The Greatest Night in Pop by Bao Nguyen, an official selection of the Episodic Program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

05
12

A still from The Greatest Night in Pop by Bao Nguyen, an official selection of the Episodic Program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

06
12

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg appear in A Real Pain by Jesse Eisenberg, one of the more intriguing movies at Sundance.

07
12

Acclaimed Texas filmmaker Richard Linklater returns to the Sundance Film Festival as director of God Save Texas: Hometown Prison, an official selection of the Episodic Program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

08
12

Sue Bird appears in Sue Bird: In The Clutch by Sarah Dowland, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

09
12

A still from Girls State by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo courtesy of Apple.

10
12

A still from Eno by Gary Hustwit, which gets the coveted opening night spot at Sundance.

11
12

Sundance Film Festival runs in Park City, Utah from January 18th through January 28 (photo courtesy of Sundance Institute)

12
12

Barbara Bretz, film reviewer for KPCW, Park City’s NPR affiliate, and PaperCity Sundance columnist Jane Howze make the festival scene.

Sundance Film Festival park City
SUPERMAN, Christopher Reeve, 1978. ©Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection
Sundance Film Festival 2024
0602DEC1-F9DD-4A59-B0A1-160E4F98BBEE
7E172C48-ECA8-4FB5-9E58-C48D4D1DDAEB
Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg appear in A Real Pain by Jesse Eisenberg, one of the more intriguing movies at Sundance.
Richard Linklater
Sue Bird
Girls State
Brian Eno
Sundance Film Festival
Barbara Bretz and Jane Howze
Culture / Entertainment

Sundance Makes a Hollywood Star Power Stand — Superman, Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin and a Texas Trilogy Beckon

Taking a Closer Look at the 40th Anniversary Edition of the Famed Film Festival

BY // 01.18.24
The Sundance Film Festival is back and there is plenty of movie buzz for 2024.
A still from Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story by Ian BonhÃ´te and Peter Ettedgui, one of the intriguing documentaries at Sundance.
Sundance Film Festival takes place January 18 through the 28th in Park City, Utah
A still from The Greatest Night in Pop by Bao Nguyen, an official selection of the Episodic Program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
A still from The Greatest Night in Pop by Bao Nguyen, an official selection of the Episodic Program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg appear in A Real Pain by Jesse Eisenberg, one of the more intriguing movies at Sundance.
Acclaimed Texas filmmaker Richard Linklater returns to the Sundance Film Festival as director of God Save Texas: Hometown Prison, an official selection of the Episodic Program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
Sue Bird appears in Sue Bird: In The Clutch by Sarah Dowland, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
A still from Girls State by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo courtesy of Apple.
A still from Eno by Gary Hustwit, which gets the coveted opening night spot at Sundance.
Sundance Film Festival runs in Park City, Utah from January 18th through January 28 (photo courtesy of Sundance Institute)
Barbara Bretz, film reviewer for KPCW, Park City’s NPR affiliate, and PaperCity Sundance columnist Jane Howze make the festival scene.
1
12

The Sundance Film Festival is back and there is plenty of movie buzz for 2024.

2
12

A still from Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story by Ian BonhÃ´te and Peter Ettedgui, one of the intriguing documentaries at Sundance.

3
12

Sundance Film Festival takes place January 18 through the 28th in Park City, Utah

4
12

A still from The Greatest Night in Pop by Bao Nguyen, an official selection of the Episodic Program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

5
12

A still from The Greatest Night in Pop by Bao Nguyen, an official selection of the Episodic Program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

6
12

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg appear in A Real Pain by Jesse Eisenberg, one of the more intriguing movies at Sundance.

7
12

Acclaimed Texas filmmaker Richard Linklater returns to the Sundance Film Festival as director of God Save Texas: Hometown Prison, an official selection of the Episodic Program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

8
12

Sue Bird appears in Sue Bird: In The Clutch by Sarah Dowland, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

9
12

A still from Girls State by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo courtesy of Apple.

10
12

A still from Eno by Gary Hustwit, which gets the coveted opening night spot at Sundance.

11
12

Sundance Film Festival runs in Park City, Utah from January 18th through January 28 (photo courtesy of Sundance Institute)

12
12

Barbara Bretz, film reviewer for KPCW, Park City’s NPR affiliate, and PaperCity Sundance columnist Jane Howze make the festival scene.

PARK CITY, Utah — The Sundance Film Festival, the pioneer of promoting independent films celebrating its 40th anniversary, kicked off its 10-day run Thursday in this sub-zero, snowy mountain enclave. This years Sundance takes place in various venues in Salt Lake City and Park City during its first six days. Then all the award-winning films will be available to watch through the Sundance App for four days beginning January 25th.

Sundance received a record 17,435 submissions this year from which it selected 83 movies and 35 documentaries to be screened. The filmmakers hail from 32 countries and include 53 who are exhibiting at Sundance for the first time.

This is a pivotal year for Sundance and the larger movie industry as a whole. The festival was forced to shift to a virtual format in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID and film aficionados have not returned to the festival in the same numbers as in pre-COVID days. Combine that with the ease of streaming and the writers and actors strikes of last year and you have a festival both celebrating a glorious  past and facing an uncertain future.

“My priority is to ensure that Sundance remains a place of finding, nurturing and supporting a diverse roster of art and artists in an historically volatile landscape for films, Sundance Film Festival director Eugene Hernandez says.

This year’s Sundance is showcasing projects from actors Mary J. Blige, Kieran Culkin and Kristen Stewart. Expect lots of discussions and movies pondering artificial intelligence  

Music — both in the movies and live performances — has always been a key draw for Sundance. One of the most sought-after tickets is a late entry, The Greatest Night in Pop, a documentary about the recording of the 1985 charity single, We Are the World. That screening will be followed by an extended conversation with song writer Lionel Richie and director Bao Nguyen. Other musical documentaries focus on the Lollapalooza music festival, Luther Vandross, jazz legend Louis Armstrong, new wave band Devo and rap artist Kemba.

Valentine's Day Gifts For Her

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024

Opening day movies usually signal Sundances projection of which films will emerge as audience and judge favorites, and this years opening film is Eno, which chronicles the creative process of Brian Eno, who produced artists David Bowie, U2, Coldplay and many others. This innovative documentary is meant to be experienced live and, using groundbreaking generative technology,” will present a different viewing experience each time the movie is shown.

A still from Eno by Gary Hustwit, which gets the coveted opening night spot at Sundance.
A still from Eno by Gary Hustwit, which gets the coveted opening night spot at Sundance.

Musical artists performing at public and private events up and down Park Citys Main Street include Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges, Black Keys, Odesza and Devo.

In addition to movies and music, Sundance offers numerous chances to hear from artists and filmmakers across the fields of art and science. This years speakers include Steven Soderbergh, basketball legend Sue Bird, Texas director Richard Linklater and Mark Duplass. Other panels feature discussions on forgiveness, artificial intelligence, the business side of movie making and the melding of science and technology into storytelling.

Where Documentaries Shine

Sundance documentaries are almost always a sure bet. In my 18 years of attending this movie festival, I have always found documentaries that educate and inspire. A number of them (Icarus, 20 Feet From Stardom, Searching for Sugarman and Summer of Soul) have gone on to win Oscars. It was thrilling to witness their public launches.

Sundance 2024 offers many intriguing documentary choices. One film on my list is Girls State, which is a counterpart to the Emmy-winner Boys State that premiered at Sundance 2020. This opening day documentary follows 500 Missouri teenagers as they gather for a weeklong immersion experience building a government from the ground up, campaigning for office and discussing the most divisive issues of the day. Other celebrity docs individually showcase Christopher Reeve, Tammy Faye Baker and Sue Bird.

SUPERMAN, Christopher Reeve, 1978. ©Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection
A still from Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story by Ian BonhÃ´te and Peter Ettedgui, one of the intriguing documentaries at Sundance.

Drama at Sundance

Dramas are usually a mixed bag at Sundance. My strategy is to select ones with known actors because although the plot may suffer, at least there’s a chance to enjoy some star power and a good performance. If there is a breakout hit I havent seen — yep it happens (think CODA or Beast of the Southern Wild) — I can catch it in the final weekend awards show.

2024 Sundance movies with big names include Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin), Love Me (Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun) and Sasquatch Sunset (Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg). Veteran director Stephen Soderbergh, who helped put Sundance on the map with his 1989 film Sex Lies & Videotape, is also premiering Presence, This movie stars Julia Fox and Lucy Liu and centers around a family which moves into a suburban house and suspects they are not alone.

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg appear in A Real Pain by Jesse Eisenberg, one of the more intriguing movies at Sundance.
Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg appear in A Real Pain by Jesse Eisenberg, one of the more intriguing movies at Sundance.

Finally, no Sundance is complete without movies about Texas or from a Texas filmmaker. Sundance 2024 strikes gold in both cases because veteran Texas filmmaker Richard Linklater returns to Sundance with both a drama called Hit Man and a threepart trilogy dubbed God Save Texas, based on the book by Lawrence Wright. The first episode, directed by Linklater, follows him as he examines the prison industry in his hometown of Huntsville, Texas. The second and third episode, directed by Texas filmmakers Alex Stapleton and Iliana Sosa respectively, focus on environmental and social issues that have arisen from Houstons oil industry and El Pasos immigration challenges from both community and national perspectives.

Author’s note: Jane Howze is managing director of The Alexander Group, a national executive search firm headquartered in Houston. She has reported on the Sundance Film Festival for 15 years and is covering the 40th edition of the movie extravaganza for PaperCity this month.

Featured Events
Tommy Kanarellis
Aspen, CO
[email protected]  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
39 Braewood Place
North Dallas
FOR SALE

39 Braewood Place
Dallas, TX

$4,100,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
39 Braewood Place
5809 Desco Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5809 Desco Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,349,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
5809 Desco Drive
6509 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6509 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$6,900,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6509 Sudbury Road
4408 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4408 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,749,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bratton
This property is listed by: Susan Bratton (214) 546-5304 Email Realtor
4408 Lorraine Avenue
12750 Sea Island Drive
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

12750 Sea Island Drive
Malakoff, TX

$5,195,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
12750 Sea Island Drive
6538 Bob O Link Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6538 Bob O Link Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6538 Bob O Link Drive
3225 Turtle Creek Boulevard #147
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3225 Turtle Creek Boulevard #147
Dallas, TX

$684,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Krider
This property is listed by: Sue Krider (214) 673-6933 Email Realtor
3225 Turtle Creek Boulevard #147
4021 Glenwick Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

4021 Glenwick Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,450,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4021 Glenwick Lane
7733 Lovers Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

7733 Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,999,999 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
7733 Lovers Lane
5534 Northmoor Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5534 Northmoor Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5534 Northmoor Drive
1721 Bur Oak Drive
Southlake
FOR SALE

1721 Bur Oak Drive
Southlake, TX

$5,249,995 Learn More about this property
Wynne Moore
This property is listed by: Wynne Moore (817) 781-7060 Email Realtor
1721 Bur Oak Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X