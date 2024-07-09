Demi Moore and Jon Hamm as TCU parents in Landman
Culture / Entertainment

A First Look At Taylor Sheridan's Landman TV Series — Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, and More Stars in Fort Worth

The New Show Is Set To Debut One Week After Yellowstone This November

BY // 07.09.24
We now know that the final season of the Yellowstone franchise (spinning off prequels like 1883 and 1923) is scheduled to finally air on November 10. As Taylor Sheridan has reassembled the power cast of Yellowstone (sans Kevin Costner) to film the final episodes of that mega-hit series in Montana (in June) other news from Sheridan-world has emerged. Yes, there are a few other irons in the fire. Landman is on the horizon as well.

Over the past few months, Fort Worth locals have caught a few peeks of superstars filming in and around town, but as of today, Paramount+ is announcing the newest original drama series, Landman, will premiere on Sunday, November 17. Our DVR is set. Looks like there will be some quality couch time for everyone this fall.

They’ve also dropped the first set of images from the upcoming series, which will launch with two episodes, followed by new episodes airing weekly on Sundays, for this 10-episode-long first season. That’s right. They said the first season ― hint, hint.

Created by local rancher and Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, Landman is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s own Bosque Ranch Productions exclusively for Paramount+. The series is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate, including 1923, 1883, Lioness, Mayor Of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm in Landman
Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm square off in “Landman.”

Landman Casts Fort Worth In a Supporting Role

Starring Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton, the A-list cast has continued to unfold, adding heavyweights including Demi Moore, Jon Hamm (who will star in a recurring guest role) and Andy Garcia  (another special guest star). The rest of the cast includes Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville), Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia), and Michael Peña (End of Watch).

“Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs,” according to a release. “Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown,” the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.”

From the newly released stills alone we see that Fort Worth legends and community will also have minor roles to play. Texas Christian University will have a cameo moment of its own. We see evidence of purple and white. And, the fictitious M-Tex Oil we can only assume is a nod to the legacy of Moncrief Oil’s Montex Drilling as one of Fort Worth’s most illustrious oil drilling families.

Fort Worth can’t wait to see what other locations we’ll recognize and just how close to home Landman will hit when it premieres this November.

