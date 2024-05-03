Landman
Billy Bob Thornton
Jon Hamm
Landman – Taylor and Nicole Sheridan at the Yellowstone season 5 premiere in Fort Worth.
Landman – Quiet on the set please Fort Worth, filiming is in progress on LANDMAN. (Photo by Emerson Miller)
01
05

Andy Garcia will play the role of Galino in "Landman." (Photo by Greg Gorman)

02
05

1883 star Billy Bob Thornton returns to Fort Worth for Taylor Sheridan's newest TV series: "Landman."

03
05

Jon Hamm will play a guest role in "Landman."

04
05

Taylor and Nicole Sheridan at the Yellowstone season 5 premiere in Fort Worth.

05
05

Quiet on the set please Fort Worth, filming is in progress on "Landman." (Photo by Emerson Miller)

Landman
Billy Bob Thornton
Jon Hamm
Landman – Taylor and Nicole Sheridan at the Yellowstone season 5 premiere in Fort Worth.
Landman – Quiet on the set please Fort Worth, filiming is in progress on LANDMAN. (Photo by Emerson Miller)
Culture / Entertainment

Andy Garcia Joins Taylor Sheridan’s New “Landman” TV Series — Now Filming in Fort Worth

And Even More A-Listers You Might Run Into Around Town

BY // 05.03.24
Andy Garcia will play the role of Galino in "Landman." (Photo by Greg Gorman)
1883 star Billy Bob Thornton returns to Fort Worth for Taylor Sheridan's newest TV series: "Landman."
Jon Hamm will play a guest role in "Landman."
Taylor and Nicole Sheridan at the Yellowstone season 5 premiere in Fort Worth.
Quiet on the set please Fort Worth, filming is in progress on "Landman." (Photo by Emerson Miller)
1
5

Andy Garcia will play the role of Galino in "Landman." (Photo by Greg Gorman)

2
5

1883 star Billy Bob Thornton returns to Fort Worth for Taylor Sheridan's newest TV series: "Landman."

3
5

Jon Hamm will play a guest role in "Landman."

4
5

Taylor and Nicole Sheridan at the Yellowstone season 5 premiere in Fort Worth.

5
5

Quiet on the set please Fort Worth, filming is in progress on "Landman." (Photo by Emerson Miller)

Fort Worth got its nickname Panther City because it was once such a backwater that it was said a panther could lie down for a nap in the middle of the street. While those days are long gone for the 12th largest city in the country, it’s still a paradise for ranchers, oilmen, and horse breeders. Hollywood heavyweight and local rancher Taylor Sheridan is rapidly introducing sleepy Fort Worth and its surroundings to the joys of filming in his hometown. His newest series currently filming in Cowtown is Landman.

The cast of Sheridan’s yet-to-debut Landman, including Billy Bob Thornton, has already been seen around town. A couple of months ago, Jon Hamm was spotted at Goldee’s Barbecue and Dallas’ Dolly Python vintage shop in one weekend. The Fargo actor will be a guest star on the show. Demi Moore will also be a series regular. She’s playing Cami — wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas and friend to Thornton’s character.

Now, Paramount + has announced the addition of Andy Garcia as a guest star. Garcia will play Galino, “an extremely capable, powerful, and practical man.” You talk about typecasting!

Garcia received Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The  Godfather Part III in 1990. His portrayal of legendary Cuban trumpeter Arturo Sandoval in HBO’s 2000 biopic For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story earned an Emmy nomination and a second Golden Globe nomination.

He most recently starred opposite Chris Evans, Emily Blunt, and Catherine O’Hara in David Yates’ Pain Hustlers for Netflix. Not only is Garcia a noted actor, but he is also a writer, director, and producer ― with his own production company, CineSon Productions.

Landman – Taylor and Nicole Sheridan at the Yellowstone season 5 premiere in Fort Worth.
Taylor and Nicole Sheridan at the Yellowstone season 5 premiere in Fort Worth.

Taylor Sheridan’s Growing Slate of Texas TV Shows

While Texas has long been thought of as the “third coast” for filmmakers, Sheridan has become one of Fort Worth’s biggest advocates ― actively working with the Fort Worth Film Commission to train the kind of local talent required to make even more production possible here.

Outdoor Dining with Bering's

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's April 2024
  • Bering's Gift's April 2024
  • Bering's Gift's April 2024
  • Bering's Gift's April 2024
  • Bering's Gift's April 2024
  • Bering's Gift's April 2024
  • Bering's Gift's April 2024
  • Bering's Gift's April 2024

“Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs,” a release notes. “Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown [from Texas Monthly], the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.”

Other stars you may see in Fort Worth during filming include Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville), and Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia).

Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+ also includes 1883, 1923, Special Ops: Lioness, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, as well as Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King, both of which are also currently in production. And, eventually, Yellowstone ― the series that started it all for Sheridan will return to tie up the loose ends ― namely how patriarch John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) will exit the series.

Fans remain on the edge of their seats in anticipation.

Featured Events
Looking to buy or sell in Aspen?
Tommy Kanarellis
tommyk@compass.com  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
19819 Sonterra Lane
Co-list: Janice Ratliff | Grand Mission Estat
FOR SALE

19819 Sonterra Lane
Richmond, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
19819 Sonterra Lane
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$199,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
2215 Driscoll Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2215 Driscoll Street
Houston, TX

$2,098,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2215 Driscoll Street
4208 Schuler Street #A
Rice Military/Washington Corridor Area
FOR SALE

4208 Schuler Street #A
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4208 Schuler Street #A
3317 New Garden View Lane
Garden Oaks
FOR SALE

3317 New Garden View Lane
Houston, TX

$379,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
3317 New Garden View Lane
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Morton Creek Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Katy, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
5111 Manorhaven Lane
Open House
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/5 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

5111 Manorhaven Lane
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
5111 Manorhaven Lane
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$339,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,649,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
19403 Fall Fair Lane
Villages of Cypress Lakes
FOR SALE

19403 Fall Fair Lane
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
19403 Fall Fair Lane
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$572,500 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
902 Jolen Court
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

902 Jolen Court
Bellaire, TX

$848,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
902 Jolen Court
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
4911 Suffield Glen Court
Cinco Ranch West
FOR SALE

4911 Suffield Glen Court
Katy, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4911 Suffield Glen Court
4416 Vivian Street
Southdale
FOR SALE

4416 Vivian Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4416 Vivian Street
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Mission Sierra
FOR SALE

18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Richmond, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Co-list: Meagan Bordelon | The Falls at Imper
FOR SALE

3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Spring, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X