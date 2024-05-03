Andy Garcia Joins Taylor Sheridan’s New “Landman” TV Series — Now Filming in Fort Worth

Quiet on the set please Fort Worth, filming is in progress on "Landman." (Photo by Emerson Miller)

Fort Worth got its nickname Panther City because it was once such a backwater that it was said a panther could lie down for a nap in the middle of the street. While those days are long gone for the 12th largest city in the country, it’s still a paradise for ranchers, oilmen, and horse breeders. Hollywood heavyweight and local rancher Taylor Sheridan is rapidly introducing sleepy Fort Worth and its surroundings to the joys of filming in his hometown. His newest series currently filming in Cowtown is Landman.

The cast of Sheridan’s yet-to-debut Landman, including Billy Bob Thornton, has already been seen around town. A couple of months ago, Jon Hamm was spotted at Goldee’s Barbecue and Dallas’ Dolly Python vintage shop in one weekend. The Fargo actor will be a guest star on the show. Demi Moore will also be a series regular. She’s playing Cami — wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas and friend to Thornton’s character.

Now, Paramount + has announced the addition of Andy Garcia as a guest star. Garcia will play Galino, “an extremely capable, powerful, and practical man.” You talk about typecasting!

Garcia received Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part III in 1990. His portrayal of legendary Cuban trumpeter Arturo Sandoval in HBO’s 2000 biopic For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story earned an Emmy nomination and a second Golden Globe nomination.

He most recently starred opposite Chris Evans, Emily Blunt, and Catherine O’Hara in David Yates’ Pain Hustlers for Netflix. Not only is Garcia a noted actor, but he is also a writer, director, and producer ― with his own production company, CineSon Productions.

Taylor Sheridan’s Growing Slate of Texas TV Shows

While Texas has long been thought of as the “third coast” for filmmakers, Sheridan has become one of Fort Worth’s biggest advocates ― actively working with the Fort Worth Film Commission to train the kind of local talent required to make even more production possible here.

“Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs,” a release notes. “Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown [from Texas Monthly], the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.”

Other stars you may see in Fort Worth during filming include Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville), and Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia).

Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+ also includes 1883, 1923, Special Ops: Lioness, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, as well as Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King, both of which are also currently in production. And, eventually, Yellowstone ― the series that started it all for Sheridan will return to tie up the loose ends ― namely how patriarch John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) will exit the series.

Fans remain on the edge of their seats in anticipation.