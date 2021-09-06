Fort Worth’s Best Places to Play — Where to Bowl, Golf, Sing Karaoke, Throw Axes and More
Your Cowtown Entertainment GuideBY Courtney Dabney // 09.06.21
If you subscribe to the work hard, play hard philosophy, Fort Worth has you covered. When it’s time to clock out, close your textbooks, or power down your laptop, this is a city with plenty to do. Fort Worth boasts a number of fun hangouts just waiting to be explored.
Here are the Best Places to Play in Fort Worth:
1. MUTTS Canine Cantina
5317 Clearfork Main St.
Fort Worth, TX | Map
With memberships as well as day passes this dog park (and more) is off the chain. MUTTS is a dog-friendly restaurant and an off-leash dog park that loves your furry friends as much as you do.
Watch your dog play from the patio and beer garden, and make new friends while your furry friend does the same. The margaritas and local draft beers don’t hurt either.
2. Game Theory Board Game Lounge
804 S Main St.
Fort Worth, TX | Map
With 500 board games, craft cocktails, local beers and a scratch made kitchen menu, this is the place for a supersized game night. There are game guides on duty. The guides will walk you through the basics and get you started with a brand new game.
No need to wade through the instructions. Game Theory’s guides will get you right into the fun. There is also a menu of sharable dishes and entrees. All the better for noshing or making a full night of it with friends.
3. Fort Worth Axe Factory
220 S Sylvania Ave. Unit 110
Fort Worth, TX | Map
Who knew chucking hatches and knives could be so sporty and exhilarating? If you find you have an exceptional talent for it, you can even join an axe throwing league.
Never tried it? No worries. You can get tips from the AXE-perts. The Axe Factory is BYO for both food and drink, so keep that in mind.
4. Topgolf
2201 E. Fourth St.
Fort Worth, TX | Map
Looking for the ultimate golf gaming experience? Without actually having to hit the course. Reserve a bay at Topgolf for a fun activity any time of day.
You don’t have to just stick to playing who can get it closest to the pin either. There are many different games to play, including some with TopTracer technology. You can even play some of the best courses in the world virtually.
5. Pinstripes Bowling and Bocce
5001 Trailhead Bend Way
Fort Worth, TX | Map
Pinstripes is more than just bowling. There is an Italian American food menu, indoor and outdoor seating, and music on the weekends. Plus your choice of activities.
Bowling in air-conditioned bliss or bocce for something different. Bowling lanes accommodate up to eight people per lane and bocce courts accommodate up to 10 people per court. Reservations are highly recommended.
6. Free Play Arcade
1311 Lipscomb St.
Fort Worth, TX | Map
Ready to school your kids at the arcade? This is your chance to show them that retro video games are actually superior. Or channel your inner pinball wizard.
At Free Play, you pay a flat fee of $12 and then enter a wonderland with more than 90 retro arcade games and pinball machines that are all set to free play mode. While it is family friendly (with adult supervision), Free Play becomes a 21 and over sanctuary after 9 pm on Friday and Saturday nights.
7. Bowlounge Fort Worth
941 W. Vickery Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX | Map
This newish bowling, darts and patio land makes playtime easy. With a full menu of affordable starters, pizzas and sliders, as well as its popular wing bar, Bowlounge is making a name for itself in Fort Worth.
8. Voicebox Karaoke
2955 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX | Map
The ever-popular Japanese pastime of musical joy is shaking up Crockett Row. At Voicebox Karaoke, you can compile your own queue of song choices and belt them out with your crew. There is also a selection of craft cocktails and some sakes to try.