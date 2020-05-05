Blue Angels Will Fly Over Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston To Honor Coronavirus First Responders

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron will fly over Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston on May 6.

If you live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, be sure to look up tomorrow, May 6, between 11 and 11:35 am. In a salute to frontline responders, the United States Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron will fly over North Texas, making their way from McKinney to downtown Dallas and Fort Worth. You can trace the full flight path is below.

After leaving Dallas-Fort Worth, the Navy fighter jets will head near The Woodlands in Houston around 12:30 p.m., making their way over suburbs such as Humble before circling downtown, flying over Sugar Land and back up through Jersey Village before ending their flyover at 1 p.m. in League City. The Blue Angels will head to New Orleans for their final flyover of the day.

In the past, the Blue Angels have flown with the Thunderbirds (the U.S. Air Force demonstration squadron) over states like New York, Pennsylvania, Atlanta, Baltimore, and Washington. They’ll be going solo for their Texas route.

The Blue Angels are encouraging residents in all cities to stay at home and continue to practice social distancing while watching out for the planes on Wednesday.