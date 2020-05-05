Tony’s and a Top Food Hall Help Feed Houston Kids and Health Care Workers

Finn Hall reopens this week with a plan to salute healthcare workers by providing 1,500 meals to those on the frontline of the pandemic.

Donna & Tony Vallone, seen here at a Seven Acres gala, are stepping in to aid hungry children and their families.

Fayez & Susan Sarofim at a benefit for TEACH. She has joined forces with the Vallone family for a special meals program.

We are pretty certain that the youngsters on the reduced-price and free meal programs of HISD have never dreamed of dining at Tony’s, if they have even heard of the city’s fine dining mecca. Yet, Tony’s is stepping in to help fill the gap for the city’s hungry children while downtown’s Finn Hall reopens with a pledge to serve Houston’s health care heroes.

Just as Hess Corporation and Sysco have, since early April, been providing thousands of meals for displaced hospitality workers; Construction Concepts and Bosscat Kitchen providing food for cancer families; and many other pandemic-inspired meal programs gave been stepping up, the above two rather disparate entities are joining the effort.

Finn Hall, reopened this week with the goal of not only being the go-to food hall in downtown Houston but also a source of meals for frontline health care workers. It’s an innovative launch strategy that supports the independently owned and operated eating establishments within the hall while providing chef-prepared meals for those they wish to applaud.

Launching the “Finn Hall Feeds the Frontline” campaign, Lionstone Investments, which owns Finn Hall, has purchased 1,500 meals and the public is invited to join in the effort. For every $15 meal the public purchases for the campaign, Lionstone will match it. Contributions can be made here.

Finn Hall participants in the program include Amaya Coffee, Craft Burger, Dish Society, Lit Chicken, Oddball Eats, Papalo Taqueria, Pho Binh, and Yong. Pizza Zquare has chosen to solely reopen to the public, while Craft Burger, Lit Chicken and Odd Ball Eats have opted to do both.

Tony’s & TEACH

Tony Vallone is partnering with philanthropist Susan Sarofim, co-founder of TEACH, in providing 1,000 family style meals to the families of children at TEACH partner schools. Sarofim notes that 90 percent of the children in TEACH schools are on the reduced or free lunch program. With school out, there is no food on the table. Tony’s and TEACH to the rescue.

Area residents are invited to assist the meal program by contributing $40 (that’s what is required for a chicken dinner for a family of four) or more. Sarofim adds “It is a critical dilemma right here in our community for which you join TEACH in making an immediate and positive difference.”

Donations will be accepted here. Joining in the effort are Constable Alan Rosen and the Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office.