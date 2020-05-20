West Texas Native Launches Ranch Water in a Can

Lone River Ranch Water is the drink for days on the lake, nights under the stars, or kicking back on the ranch. (Photo by Travis Hallmark)

Ranch Water has long been a Texas staple and a healthier alternative to the classic margarita — a sugary mix is swapped for crisp Topo Chico. Now, a new West Texas business called Lone River Beverage Company is making it a lot easier to enjoy the cocktail with a hard seltzer version in a can.

“We’ve been drinking Ranch Water on our family’s ranch in Far West Texas for as long as I can remember,” says founder and CEO Katie Beal Brown. “We canned this drink to celebrate the roots of the legend and our own heritage as a family who settled here generations ago. In thinking about the hard-working people of West Texas, we knew we wanted to create something that is approachable in both taste, price point, and availability.”

West Texan Katie Brown is the founder and CEO of Lone River Ranch Water

Only 80 calories, and made with 100-percent agave and natural lime juice, the new Lone River Ranch Water makes it incredibly easy to whip up the cocktail at home. “When I think of people from West Texas, I think of no frills, get-the-job-done kind of people,” says Brown. “I think that’s also what Lone River Ranch Water represents – it’s a no frills, get-the-job-done kind of drink.”

Later this summer, the brand’s plan is also to expand their Ranch Water offerings, with a spicy version and an option with a touch red grapefruit.

Currently, you can find six packs of the new canned drink at places like Whole Foods, Specs, Total Wine & More, etc. Happy drinking!