Dallas Bars Decide to Open (or Not Open) At 25 Percent Capacity, And Some Permanent Closures

Lee Harvey's is re-opening their outdoor patio now that bars can open up to 25 percent capacity. (Courtesy of Lee Harvey's)

With bars allowed to open in Dallas this Friday, May 22, at 25 percent capacity, we wanted to check in with some of our favorite local spots to learn more about when they might be opening their doors, along with what it might look like when they do.

We’ll continue to update the list as we hear from more local bars.

Katy Trail Ice House (reopening May 22)

Though the popular Uptown bar tried to open as a restaurant on May 1 (a move that earned them a citation), Katy Trail Ice House will open — for real this time — this Friday, May 22, at 11 am. The full menu will be available and social distancing will practiced on the sprawling patio.

Uptown’s Bowen House is taking reservations for this weekend.

Bowen House (reopening May 22)

Bowen House owners stated in an Instagram post: “We’re excited to welcome more of you back this Friday! We’re still strongly encouraging reservations, so please give us a call to reserve your spot.” You can call 214-484-1385 to set up a time at the Uptown gem.

Lee Harvey’s (reopening May 22, or midnight on Thursday)

Lee Harvey’s is opening its patio this Friday from 11 am to 2 am. Well, technically Thursday night at midnight until 2 am if you’re down for it. Also, beginning this Friday, the South Dallas bar will be offering contactless takeout for both food and drinks. So, you can either swing by for a socially distanced beer on the patio (tables will be spaced out) or order some fish tacos to take home.

You can head over to Happiest Hour this Memorial Day weekend. (Courtesy of Happiest Hour)

Happiest Hour (reopening May 22)

To celebrate the long weekend, Uptown’s Happiest Hour is throwing a socially distanced outdoor party (they have a spacious rooftop and lawn space) starting at 4 pm this Friday. There will be extended hours on Memorial Day from 11:30 am to 12 am, and masks are encouraged to be worn by guests as much as they can.

Double Wide and Single Wide (not reopening yet)

“We are working on how to deliver the Double Wide and Single Wide experience safely and effectively within the new bar guidelines and protocol,” says owner Kim Finch. “With the reduced capacity, increased cost of sanitation and cleaning it is presenting challenges for a small business like us to make it financially feasible. We are flattered by the response from our patrons that are eager to come back and see us. Stay tuned for more details. However, we will continue to operate the Git N’ Go Drive Thru Market at Double Wide on the weekends. Saturday and Sunday 1 to 5 pm.”

Parliament (reopening May 25)

According to D Magazine, Uptown’s Parliament bar will re-open on May 25 with limited hours from 4 pm to midnight.

Laurel Tavern in Lower Greenville has closed its doors permanently.

Permanent Bar Closures

Unfortunately, not all Dallas bars would survive the unprecedented past few weeks. Some watering holes that have closed for good include Eastside Social, Laurel Tavern, Wah Wah Room, The Foundry, and Ross + Hall Beer Garden and Kitchen.