The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV Hits

Curl Up With These Fantastic New Shows

BY // 02.03.22
The Afterparty TV Shows

"The Afterparty" is a new comedy starring Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson on Apple TV+.

From dramedies to murder mystery comedies, these are the best new TV shows to stream on HBO, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ right now.

 

Somebody Somewhere TV Shows
“Somebody Somewhere” is a new comedy-drama starring Bridget Everett on HBO. (Courtesy of HBO)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

This new comedy-drama on HBO stars stand-up comedian and actress Bridget Everett as Sam, a woman who returns to her hometown in Kansas to be with her dying sister. After she passes away, Sam must confront her place in her new community and ultimately joins a group of misfits that reignites her passion for singing. Produced by the Duplass Brothers Productions, several episodes are directed by Jay Duplass. Inspired by Everett’s own life, the show intimately explores what it means to be human. There are currently three episodes streaming. New episodes air on Sunday nights.

 

As We See It TV Shows
Created by Jason Katims, “As We See It” follows three 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum. (Courtesy)

As We See It (Amazon Prime)

Created by Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights), this new dramedy follows a group of three roommates on the autism spectrum. With the help of their aide Mandy (Sosie Bacon), Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) work to keep jobs, develop friendships, and even fall in love. The three 20-somethings each start out with a specific struggle. Jack gets fired from his publishing job, Harrison is afraid to go outside, and Violet wants a boyfriend, badly. Although still surpassingly not common in television and film today, all three actors are on the spectrum.

 

The Afterparty TV Shows
“The Afterparty” is a new comedy starring Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson on Apple TV+.

The Afterparty (Apple TV +)

Starring an all-star cast of comedy favorites, this new murder mystery series is a hilarious twist on the whodunit genre. After attending their 15th annual high school reunion, Aniq (Sam Richardson), Zoe (Zoe Chao), Brett (Ike Barinholtz), Chelsea (Ilana Glazer), Yasper (Ben Schwartz), and more head to an afterparty at pop star Xavier’s (Dave Franco) home. In the first shot of the series, Xavier is found dead after a fall on the rocks below his beach house. Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) and her partner (John Early) come in to solve the crime, which unfolds into a comedic telling of each individual party-goers’ night.

