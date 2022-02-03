Must-See Dallas Property — A Rare Creekside Home in University Park’s Culture Gulch

After years writing for D Home and keeping an eye on must-see Dallas properties, I thought I knew every charming hidden neighborhood or exclusive enclave in the city. Today, however, I was proven wrong thanks to a cool little community known as the “Culture Gulch.”

Cloistered around Turtle Creek in University Park, the (relatively) small homes are often architect-designed and have long attracted artists and academics from nearby Southern Methodist University (hence the neighborhood nickname). According to realtor Doug Newby, illustrious past residents of the Culture Gulch include SMU professor and historian Lon Tinkle, Texas artist Jerry Bywaters of “The Dallas Nine,” and members of the Bearden family.

Mid-century architects like O’Neil Ford, Arch Swank, and Tod Dale are some of the talents that gave the Culture Gulch its allure in the 1950s. In recent years, however, new designs have entered the sacred creekside circle along Lovers Lane. One such example that just so happens to be on the market today (a rare opportunity): 3616 Lovers Lane.

Designed by Richard Drummond Davis in the ’80s, the four-bedroom home is one you’ve probably passed a million times — though a set of lofty leafy trees likely obscured the façade and its unique backyard. Unlike the modern bungalows that originally defined the Culture Gulch, 3616 Lovers is far more Southern and traditional, with an elegant front patio, handsome dormers, and red brick with a lovely patina.

Inside, an elegant aesthetic and thoughtful layout (the master suite and main living areas are all located on the first level) gets plenty of natural light thanks to rows of double-paned windows. But what truly distinguishes the home is what you’ll find out back: two expansive terraces suspended over Turtle Creek.

You may have passed 3616 Lovers Lane hundreds of times, but you’ve never been able to see it quite like this. Peruse our slideshow for a closer look, or for homebuyers with a $3 million-plus budget, visit compass.com for more information.

Images courtesy of Compass Real Estate. 3616 Lovers Lane is listed by Christopher McGuire.