8 Cool Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Demi Lovato, Chris Rock, Food Festivals and More

From food festivals to concerts and comedy, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Demi Lovato

Sunday, November 6

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

American pop singer Demi Lovato is stopping at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving this Sunday night for her “Holy Fvck Tour.” Known for hits like “Heart Attack” and “Cool for the Summer,” the former Disney star just released her 2022 album, Holy Fvck. Tickets are available here.

Chefs for Farmers

Sunday, November 6

Old City Park

On November 6, Chefs for Farmers’ Main Event is returning to Old City Park. For its 11th year, the Dallas foodie event will feature local chefs, restaurants, and farmers, as well as wine, spirits, and bites. You can also get an early start ahead of the main event as the three-day festival begins on November 2 with intimate dinners (now sold out), Devour: The Ultimate Bite Night on Thursday, and Chefs for Farmers Farm Tour on Saturday. Get your tickets here.

Chris Rock

Thursday and Friday, November 3 and 4

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

On Thursday and Friday nights, comedian Chris Rock is performing stand-up at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. On his “Ego Death World Tour,” Rock recently starred in season four of Fargo, and his most recent stand-up special Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut is streaming on Netflix. Tickets are here.

The 4DWN Experience

Saturday, November 5

4DWN Skatepark

Head to 4DWN Skatepark on Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm for an EarthX Film, Dickies Skateboarding, and The 4DWN Project collaboration. The all-day event features pro skaters, music, skate contests, movies, and more. The event will also feature local food and workshops (from vertical farming to composting) as 4DWN is a fully-sustainable non-profit. Purchase tickets here.

Day of the Dead – Return of Blackswan Saloon at Midnight Rambler

Wednesday, November 2

Midnight Rambler in The Joule Hotel

For one night only, Deep Ellum’s former Blackswan Saloon will come back from the dead for an evening of cocktails from 6 pm to midnight. Midnight Rambler general manager and award-winning cocktail maker Gabe Sanchez will bring back his previous concept (Blackswan) for one throwback night.

Día de los Muertos Oak Cliff

Saturday, November 5

CocoAndré Chocolatier in Bishop Arts

On November 5 from 4 pm to 10 pm, CocoAndré Chocolatier in Bishop Arts is hosting Día de Los Muertos Oak Cliff along with Oak Cliff Cultural Center. The family-friendly event includes live music, dance performances from native Dallas groups, food, arts and crafts, goods from local vendors, and more. Also, make sure to purchase one of the chocolate shop’s famous sugar skulls. For our guide to the best Día de Los Muertos celebrations to attend this week go here.

Cultivating Mindfulness: Art, Meditation and Planting Intention

Sunday, November 6

Oasis Plant Shop in Bishop Arts

On November 6 from 10 am to 1 pm, Bishop Arts’ Oasis Plant Shop is hosting a mindfulness event featuring local artist Deepa Koshaley. For $99 per person, you’ll create a nature-inspired watercolor art piece with Koshaley and plant your fall intentions with Oasis. The three-hour workshop will also include breathwork and meditation before painting.

Greek Food Festival of Dallas

Friday, November 4

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

From November 4 through 6, Dallasites can attend the 67th Greek Food Festival of Dallas at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Guests can sample traditional Greek dishes like souvlaki and gyros. The kafenio (cafe) will offer coffee, tea, and desserts. A bar will also feature Greek wine and beer. Greek vodka company Kastra Elion will be offering a $12 Summer in Mykonos drink including fresh watermelon and an oregano salt rim. There will also be music and dancing. General admission tickets cost $10.

Q BBQ Fest

November 4 – 6

AT&T Stadium in Arlington

This three-day barbecue festival takes place at NFL stadiums around the country, and is hosting its first Texas event at AT&T Stadium this weekend. The event features more than 10 world-class pitmasters from Texas and around the country. There will be local music, BBQ tutorials, and demonstrations, as well as games and activities for the whole family.

General Admission Grounds Pass tickets are $15 for guests ages 12 and up. You can also purchase a “Pit Pass” for all-you-can-eat for $129.