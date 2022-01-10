The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — Fort Worth Rodeo, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Trade Days

From Fort Worth’s biggest rodeo to the return of an iconic Trade Days shopping event, these are the best things to do in North Texas this weekend.

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

Beginning this Friday, January 14, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is taking place at Dickies Arena. We recently wrote about how Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham will be performing on the last day of the event on February 5, but this weekend, there will be all sorts of livestock shows, a celebrity goat milking contest, a “Best of the West” Ranch Rodeo, horse shows, and more. Get your tickets here.

Neil deGrasse Tyson comes to Dallas this Sunday as part of the ATTPAC’s hearhere speaker series.

Neil deGrasse Tyson

On Sunday at 7:30 pm, scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson will take the stage at Winspear Opera House as part of the hearhere speaker series. Five distinguished guests, from Spike Lee to Hasan Minhaj, have visited over the last year to share their insights. Tyson is known for his expertise in astrophysics and recently served as Executive Editor and on camera host and narrator for Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey. Tickets are available here.

Singer-songwriter Washed Out performs at Granada Theater.

Washed Out

American singer-songwriter Ernest Weatherly Greene Jr. (aka Washed Out) performs at Dallas’ Granada Theater this Saturday at 9 pm. He’s known for indie-pop hits like “Time to Walk Away” and “Feel It All Around,” which you may recognize as the theme song of Portlandia. Tickets are $30 here.

Comedian Deon Cole will perform at Majestic Theatre this weekend.

Deon Cole

Comedian and star of TV series Black-ish Deon Cole is stopping at Dallas’ Majestic Theatre on his “Coleology Tour” this Friday at 7:30 pm. Cole recently starred in Netflix’s The Harder They Fall and released his last stand-up special, Cole Hearted, in 2019. He’s also been seen in TV hits like Angie Tribeca and Grown-ish. Tickets are here.

Southfork Ranch will begin hosting Third Monday Trade Days this weekend.

Southfork Ranch Trade Days

Head to Parker, Texas this weekend for the kickoff of Southfork Ranch’s Third Monday Trade Days. The legendary, 357-acre ranch (and the backdrop of iconic TV series Dallas) is home to the Ewing Mansion. From Friday through Sunday, you’ll be able to attend the free event (plus $10 for weekend parking ) and shop more than 200 vendors. Antiques, furniture, jewelry, clothing, and food are just a few of the kinds of shops you can expect. The event will also include special performances by Texas Bluesman, with their famous “bluesmobile” on display.