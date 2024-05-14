One of many sections of Space Explorers: The Infinite includes multimedia art work. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
The Infinite
Atmosphere (4)
Felix Lajeunesse, Jessica Meir and Éric Albert
Space Explorers gives an Infinite view of Earth.
State of the art VR headsets you on a space journey into the Infinite.
533633-Astronauts_waving-fb8aeb-original-1712848654
Atmosphere (5)
01
08

One of many sections of Space Explorers: The Infinite includes multimedia art work. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

02
08

The space footage for Houston's The Infinite was filmed over the course of two years.

03
08

After the VR experience immerse yourself inside the multimedia art work The Universe Inside the Universe. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

04
08

Felix Lajeunesse, Astronaut Jessica Meir and Éric Albert were on hand for the relaunch of The Infinite. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

05
08

Space Explorers gives an Infinite view of Earth.

06
08

State of the art VR headsets you on a space journey into the Infinite.

07
08

The VR experience takes explorers onto the International Space Station.

08
08

Visitors can see VR cameras used to capture life aboard the ISS (Photo by Alex Montoya)

One of many sections of Space Explorers: The Infinite includes multimedia art work. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
The Infinite
Atmosphere (4)
Felix Lajeunesse, Jessica Meir and Éric Albert
Space Explorers gives an Infinite view of Earth.
State of the art VR headsets you on a space journey into the Infinite.
533633-Astronauts_waving-fb8aeb-original-1712848654
Atmosphere (5)
Culture / Entertainment

Houston’s Most Spacey Trip — The Infinite Returns With an Even Better Out of This World VR Experience

Stepping Into the Void

BY // 05.13.24
One of many sections of Space Explorers: The Infinite includes multimedia art work. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
The space footage for Houston's The Infinite was filmed over the course of two years.
After the VR experience immerse yourself inside the multimedia art work The Universe Inside the Universe. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Felix Lajeunesse, Astronaut Jessica Meir and Éric Albert were on hand for the relaunch of The Infinite. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Space Explorers gives an Infinite view of Earth.
State of the art VR headsets you on a space journey into the Infinite.
The VR experience takes explorers onto the International Space Station.
Visitors can see VR cameras used to capture life aboard the ISS (Photo by Alex Montoya)
1
8

One of many sections of Space Explorers: The Infinite includes multimedia art work. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

2
8

The space footage for Houston's The Infinite was filmed over the course of two years.

3
8

After the VR experience immerse yourself inside the multimedia art work The Universe Inside the Universe. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

4
8

Felix Lajeunesse, Astronaut Jessica Meir and Éric Albert were on hand for the relaunch of The Infinite. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

5
8

Space Explorers gives an Infinite view of Earth.

6
8

State of the art VR headsets you on a space journey into the Infinite.

7
8

The VR experience takes explorers onto the International Space Station.

8
8

Visitors can see VR cameras used to capture life aboard the ISS (Photo by Alex Montoya)

The Infinite, the virtual reality experience that takes you on a simulated trip to the International Space Station, first made its United States debut in Houston in 2021. Now the latest iteration of the virtual trip — dubbed Space Explorers: The Infinite — just touched down in Space City. It’s time to take another step aboard the Sawyer Yards launch pad to take another zero gravity walk through this astounding virtual reality experience.

Infinite’s opening night offered up some prime astronaut star gazing, with NASA astronaut Jessica Meir the guest of honor. As flight engineer on the ISS Expedition 61 and 62, Meir acts as a protagonist in the Infinite experience, but she along with the rest of the expedition crew were also instrumental in capturing VR footage that lies at the heart of The Infinite. Meir and some of the principals involved in the project, including Felix & Paul Studios co-CEOs Éric Albert and Felix Lajeunesse, were in on hand to welcome everyone and speak to the uniqueness of the largest media project ever made in space.

“The reason this is so exciting for me is that this is the first time – I think the closest step I’ve ever seen – to enabling us to to share the privilege and extreme opportunity that we are so fortunate to have with all of you,” Meir says. “It will bring you there.

“Get ready to really be transported.”

The Infinite Experience

The journey into The Infinite begins in a kind of space age, silver-walled waiting room, where a narrator gives historic perspective on humanities relationship with the light of the earth’s sun. This section also helps space out (pun intended) the explorers so you won’t be running into each other later on.

Once the doors open, you are met by guides who gave everyone a VR orientation and issue the state-of-the-art-headsets. Unlike chair-bound VR experiences, The Infinite encourages roaming within a set space. Once the guide activated my headset, I saw an a star-filled space. One rather niffy feature of the tech is that while my experience was individualized, I was visually linked to other members of my party, seeing them as a glowing gold light while other people around me glowed in blue. 

Discover the Sweetness of Peche: Shop Le Creuset's Newest Color at Bering's!

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024

And then I was off, walking on a path of stars towards the International Space Station. Of the many aspects of Space Explorers that makes it unique is the layering of virtual realities. The first layer reminded me of an animated, gaming VR experience. I saw an outline version of the ISS that allowed me to walk through its outer and inner walls. The real objective in this layered virtual reality is to “touch” a series of glowing orbs spread throughout the station and beyond.

I chose an orb, swiped my hand through it, and my vision turned black for a second. Then suddenly I found myself within a cinematically ultra-realistic version of the ISS with a 360 degree, 3D view of everything inside the space station, including astronauts going about their day/nights in orbit.

Space Explorers gives an Infinite view of Earth.
Space Explorers gives an Infinite view of Earth.

The Infinite merges the real rocket and space science of the ISS with the most cutting edge media and cinematography technology. Yet experiencing it for myself revealed it is also a bit like voyaging into a science fiction realm. One moment I walked through an very astounding, yet still obviously animated, virtual environment. The next, it felt like I had been beamed directly onto the ISS.

Yes, I bodily still felt Earth’s gravity. But with those stunning 3D, 360 degree visuals, my mind went along for the ride and I almost believed I was floating in space.  

Each orb holds a filmed vignette chronicling  life on the ISS in all its majesty and mundaneness, from the astronauts preparing for space walk to fixing the station toilet. And I was right there in the zero gravity thick of it. The designers have divided this section of the VR experience into multiple chapters, with each chapter bringing a new set of orbs, representing a new collection of ISS stories.

This makes it impossible to see all the filmed stories in one trip. In fact, I only remembered one of the films from experiencing The Infinite in 2021 during that Houston debut.

State of the art VR headsets you on a space journey into the Infinite.
State of the art VR headsets you on a space journey into the Infinite. 

After my time wandering through the ISS and popping in and out of these astronaut moments inside the station, the system gently herded me through a virtual space door and into an assigned seat for the next VR visions, an unobstructed view of the Earth from outside the ISS. This section of the experience allowed me to simply sit back and gaze at earth from above watching the sunrise and set over the course of minutes.

I did realize then I could never be an astronaut for a myriad of reasons, including the fact that I would never get any work done, being caught up in staring into space and onto the Earth all day instead. 

The VR experience does eventually end, but the journey is not over, as international acclaimed artist Ryoji Ikeda’s trippy immersive multimedia artwork The Universe Within the Universe awaits. Since it’s impossible to take a selfie during a VR experience, for those itching to mark their Space Explorers journey on social media, The Universe Within gives lots of brilliant light opportunities to do so. My exploration concluded with a brand new section of The Infinite, a small but dedicated video and photography gallery focused on the Artemis I launch, the first step towards taking the United States back to the moon and onto Mars. 

Having experienced The Infinite in 2021, I knew what to expect, but all the components especially the visions of the Earth beneath me felt just as new and revelatory as the first time. Take it from astronaut Jessica Meir: It will bring you there. 

Special Series

read full series
Looking to buy or sell in Aspen?
Tommy Kanarellis
tommyk@compass.com  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
3832 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3832 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
3832 Normandy Avenue
3136 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3136 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3136 Greenbrier Drive
9520 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9520 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$15,900,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
9520 Hathaway Street
3915 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3915 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$7,200,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3915 Southwestern Boulevard
2204 Aarhus Way
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2204 Aarhus Way
Dallas, TX

$754,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
2204 Aarhus Way
5619 Walnut Hill Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5619 Walnut Hill Lane
Dallas, TX

$47,000,000 Learn More about this property
Michelene Galbraith
This property is listed by: Michelene Galbraith (214) 213-8279 Email Realtor
5619 Walnut Hill Lane
4205 Gloster Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4205 Gloster Street
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4205 Gloster Street
4412 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4412 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,450,000 Learn More about this property
Fiona Richards
This property is listed by: Fiona Richards (214) 632-5813 Email Realtor
4412 Lorraine Avenue
3633 Haynie Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3633 Haynie Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,499,999 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3633 Haynie Avenue
4923 Crooked Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4923 Crooked Lane
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4923 Crooked Lane
10331 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10331 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$17,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
10331 Strait Lane
5501 Pine Valley
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

5501 Pine Valley
Flower Mound, TX

$5,995,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
5501 Pine Valley
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X