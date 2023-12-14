This Modern Ski Resort Is A Quintessential Snowy Holiday Escape in The Swiss Alps

Zermatt boasts several fine dining destinations, but The Omnia Restaurant takes culinary innovation to the next level.

There is a certain festivity factor that big cities boast during the holiday season. There’s of course the sparkling streets of New York City and the overall romance of Paris, but another destination we adore (but may not be visited as often) is the snow-capped mountains of the Swiss Alps. In particular, the quaint ski village of Zermatt in Northern Switzerland offers the quintessential scene for a festive wintertime getaway. Known for being the highest ski resort in Europe, Zermatt is one of the Alps’ most coveted places to visit for a holiday escape. As for where to stay in the charming town, The Omnia is a modern mountain resort boasting wellness, great cuisine, proximity to favorite ski slopes, and more.

Zermatt’s Festive Atmosphere

If you’re looking to celebrate Christmas or ring in the new year in the snow, Zermatt is a perfect destination. Its “Bahnhofstrasse,” or cobblestoned main street, comes alive with shops, sweets, hot chocolate, and mulled wine. You can smell the holiday spirit from miles away.

The mountain village itself is full of cozy chalets with rustic roofs and wooden facades surrounded by twinkly fairy lights during the season, exuding that unique fairytale charm that is something out of a holiday film. A must-visit during Christmas is St. Peter Church, perched right in the heart of town, offering traditional mass service for a beautiful old-world experience.

The Omnia Amenities

Perched above the charming main street, The Omnia stands as the ideal luxury hotel for a winter escape.

Designed by New York-based architect Ali Tayar, The Omnia seamlessly blends contemporary elegance with traditional Alpine aesthetics. From around 20 well-appointed rooms to a cozy library and an elegant bar, the hotel offers a tranquil retreat from the bustling village below.

The Omnia has an expansive indoor and outdoor pool, including a bubbling hot tub overlooking the peaks. With a focus on wellness, the spa programming at the hotel is extensive, including a large area with steam rooms, sauna, and other hydrotherapy to detox and relax.

Best of all, the friendly staff is eager to curate unique adventures in the charming town and surrounding nature for a truly bespoke vacation.

Swiss Culinary Excellence

At The Omnia, guests can embark on a culinary exploration curated by Executive Chef Tony Rudolph. Embracing “Alpine Excellence,” the restaurant emphasizes regional and sustainable produce, offering dynamic vegetarian menus with the option to include individual fish or meat courses.

For those seeking more traditional Swiss cuisine, cozy nooks below The Omnia and classic eateries on the mountain, such as Du Pont, Little Bar, Hotel Cervo, Blatten, or Chez Vrony, serve up piping hot fondue and beloved rosti.

Taking On The Snowy Alps

For skiing enthusiasts, Zermatt provides unparalleled opportunities, with the highest lift reaching 3,883 meters, and the highest cable car station in Europe. Skiers can even hop over to ski Italy’s northern peaks.

The area caters to all skill levels, and non-skiers can explore hiking or snowshoeing trails through pristine snow-covered landscapes like the iconic Matterhorn.

The Omnia in Zermatt is where the holiday spirit finds its most enchanting expression — promising a holiday for the memory books.