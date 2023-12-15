Houston’s Top Energy Firms Turn Spindletop Into a $1.1 Million Party Scene — When Oil Does Good

Seeing red at the Spindletop Holiday Ball at the Royal Sonesta Hotel (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

Ensemble Theatre Young Performers in the spotlight at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

What: The Spindletop Holiday Ball

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: More than 600 black tie-attired members of Houston’s energy community parted with more than $1.1 million to be directed to 36 area organizations serving more than 113,000 underserved children. Leading the success were Jubilee sponsors ConocoPhillips, Equinor, Murphy Oil Corporation, Transocean and W&T Offshore.

“Every child deserves a chance. Be it support in schooling and mentoring, emotional wellness, personal safety and well-being. Or simply the need to grow up in a nurturing, healthy environment, Spindletop’s investments help make this a reality,” Lia Vallone, Spindletop Community Impact Partners executive director, told the gathering.

“We work diligently each year to identify promising and proven programs where philanthropy and engaged volunteers help enhance the lives of children. We do so by connecting the energy industry to Houston’s at-risk children, which in turn allows us to provide core funding and volunteer time to very worthy community partners.”

The holiday themed evening kicked off with a lively dance presentation from the Ensemble Theatre Young Performers who were followed by Virtuosi of Houston‘s Small Ensemble, which enhanced the merry spirit with seasonal tunes.

To further advance the fundraising effort Spindletop president Dominic Macklon of ConocoPhillips introduced Spindletop Circle, a newly launched individual giving society for executives, emerging leaders and retirees in energy.

Honored for their various community involvements were Starlee Sykes, CEO of Archaea Energy, a BP company, recipient of the Spindletop Award; Rob Saltiel, president and CEO of MRC Global, honored with the Spindletop Founders Award; and Parker Auld, commercial manager with Kosmos Energy, recipient of Constance White Volunteer Service Award.

PC Seen: Halliburton’s Bill Dodd and wife Stephanie, Transocean’s Keelan Adamson and wife Ann, Select Water Solutions’ Cristina Williams and husband Chad, ExxonMobil’s Liam Mallon and wife Gill, Houlihan Lokey’s Richard Mercer, Enverus’ Cody Loverin and wife Kate, Equinor’s Chris Golden with wife Carmen, SLB’s Bruce Miller and wife Laura, and W&T’s Tracy Krohn with wife Laurie.