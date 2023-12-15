Houston’s Top Energy Firms Turn Spindletop Into a $1.1 Million Party Scene — When Oil Does Good

Virtuosi of Houston Small Ensemble perform at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Spindletop Award Recipient Starlee Sykes with Dominic Macklon, Lia Vallone _ Clay Williams (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Liam _ Gill Mallon, Warwick King (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Spindletop Founders Award Recipient Rob Saltiel, Dominic Macklon, Lia Vallone _ Chris Golden (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Tracy Krohn, Ann _ Alvin Haynes, Jessica Meadows (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Bruce _ Laura Miller, Valerie _ Nick Tran (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Casey _ Stacy Stewart, Lindsay _ Jason Weddle (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Ensemble Young Performers Performance1 (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Jodan _ Kaitlyn Zaiser, Kati _ Parker Auld (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Seliece _ Lee Womble (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Alex _ Allison Sandlin, Holly Krivokapich, Katie Overton (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Ann _ Alvin Haynes (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Tracy _ Laurie Krohn (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Steven Bonno _ Shelby Hoyt (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Spindletop Holiday Ball1 (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Spindletop Holiday Ball2 (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
01
16

Virtuosi of Houston Small Ensemble perform at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

02
16

Dominic Macklon, Lia Vallone, Starlee Sykes, Clay Williams at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

03
16

Liam & Gill Mallon, Warwick King at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

04
16

Dominic Macklon, Lia Vallone, Rob Saltiel, Chris Golden at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

05
16

Tracy Krohn, Ann & Alvin Haynes, Laurie Krohn, Jessica Meadows at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

06
16

Bruce & Laura Miller, Valerie & Nick Tran at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

07
16

Casey & Stacy Stewart, Lindsay & Jason Weddle at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

08
16

Ensemble Theatre Young Performers in the spotlight at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

09
16

Jordan & Kaitlyn Zaiser, Kati & Parker Auld at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

10
16

Seliece & Lee Womble at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

11
16

Alex & Allison Sandin, Holly Krivokapich, Katie Overton at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

12
16

Alvin & Ann Haynes at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

13
16

Tracy & Laurie Krohn at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

14
16

Steven Bonno, Shelby Hoyt at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

15
16

Seeing red at the Spindletop Holiday Ball at the Royal Sonesta Hotel (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

16
16

Seeing red at the Spindletop Holiday Ball at the Royal Sonesta Hotel (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

Virtuosi of Houston Small Ensemble perform at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Spindletop Award Recipient Starlee Sykes with Dominic Macklon, Lia Vallone _ Clay Williams (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Liam _ Gill Mallon, Warwick King (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Spindletop Founders Award Recipient Rob Saltiel, Dominic Macklon, Lia Vallone _ Chris Golden (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Tracy Krohn, Ann _ Alvin Haynes, Jessica Meadows (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Bruce _ Laura Miller, Valerie _ Nick Tran (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Casey _ Stacy Stewart, Lindsay _ Jason Weddle (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Ensemble Young Performers Performance1 (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Jodan _ Kaitlyn Zaiser, Kati _ Parker Auld (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Seliece _ Lee Womble (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Alex _ Allison Sandlin, Holly Krivokapich, Katie Overton (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Ann _ Alvin Haynes (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Tracy _ Laurie Krohn (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Steven Bonno _ Shelby Hoyt (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Spindletop Holiday Ball1 (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Spindletop Holiday Ball2 (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Top Energy Firms Turn Spindletop Into a $1.1 Million Party Scene — When Oil Does Good

Executives, Emerging Leaders and Retirees Form a New Gifting Society

BY // 12.14.23
photography PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport
Virtuosi of Houston Small Ensemble perform at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Dominic Macklon, Lia Vallone, Starlee Sykes, Clay Williams at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Liam & Gill Mallon, Warwick King at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Dominic Macklon, Lia Vallone, Rob Saltiel, Chris Golden at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Tracy Krohn, Ann & Alvin Haynes, Laurie Krohn, Jessica Meadows at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Bruce & Laura Miller, Valerie & Nick Tran at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Casey & Stacy Stewart, Lindsay & Jason Weddle at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Ensemble Theatre Young Performers in the spotlight at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Jordan & Kaitlyn Zaiser, Kati & Parker Auld at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Seliece & Lee Womble at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Alex & Allison Sandin, Holly Krivokapich, Katie Overton at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Alvin & Ann Haynes at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Tracy & Laurie Krohn at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Steven Bonno, Shelby Hoyt at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Seeing red at the Spindletop Holiday Ball at the Royal Sonesta Hotel (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Seeing red at the Spindletop Holiday Ball at the Royal Sonesta Hotel (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
1
16

Virtuosi of Houston Small Ensemble perform at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

2
16

Dominic Macklon, Lia Vallone, Starlee Sykes, Clay Williams at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

3
16

Liam & Gill Mallon, Warwick King at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

4
16

Dominic Macklon, Lia Vallone, Rob Saltiel, Chris Golden at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

5
16

Tracy Krohn, Ann & Alvin Haynes, Laurie Krohn, Jessica Meadows at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

6
16

Bruce & Laura Miller, Valerie & Nick Tran at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

7
16

Casey & Stacy Stewart, Lindsay & Jason Weddle at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

8
16

Ensemble Theatre Young Performers in the spotlight at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

9
16

Jordan & Kaitlyn Zaiser, Kati & Parker Auld at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

10
16

Seliece & Lee Womble at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

11
16

Alex & Allison Sandin, Holly Krivokapich, Katie Overton at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

12
16

Alvin & Ann Haynes at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

13
16

Tracy & Laurie Krohn at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

14
16

Steven Bonno, Shelby Hoyt at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

15
16

Seeing red at the Spindletop Holiday Ball at the Royal Sonesta Hotel (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

16
16

Seeing red at the Spindletop Holiday Ball at the Royal Sonesta Hotel (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

What: The Spindletop Holiday Ball

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: More than 600 black tie-attired members of Houston’s energy community parted with more than $1.1 million to be directed to 36 area organizations serving more than 113,000 underserved children. Leading the success were Jubilee sponsors ConocoPhillips, Equinor, Murphy Oil Corporation, Transocean and W&T Offshore.

“Every child deserves a chance. Be it support in schooling and mentoring, emotional wellness, personal safety and well-being. Or simply the need to grow up in a nurturing, healthy environment, Spindletop’s investments help make this a reality,” Lia Vallone, Spindletop Community Impact Partners executive director, told the gathering.

Jodan _ Kaitlyn Zaiser, Kati _ Parker Auld (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Jordan & Kaitlyn Zaiser, Kati & Parker Auld at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

“We work diligently each year to identify promising and proven programs where philanthropy and engaged volunteers help enhance the lives of children. We do so by connecting the energy industry to Houston’s at-risk children, which in turn allows us to provide core funding and volunteer time to very worthy community partners.”

The holiday themed evening kicked off with a lively dance presentation from the Ensemble Theatre Young Performers who were followed by Virtuosi of Houston‘s Small Ensemble, which enhanced the merry spirit with seasonal tunes.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
Tracy Krohn, Ann _ Alvin Haynes, Jessica Meadows (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Tracy Krohn, Ann & Alvin Haynes, Laurie Krohn, Jessica Meadows at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

To further advance the fundraising effort Spindletop president Dominic Macklon of ConocoPhillips introduced Spindletop Circle, a newly launched individual giving society for executives, emerging leaders and retirees in energy.

Spindletop Founders Award Recipient Rob Saltiel, Dominic Macklon, Lia Vallone _ Chris Golden (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)
Dominic Macklon, Lia Vallone, Rob Saltiel, Chris Golden at the Spindletop Holiday Ball (Photo by PWL Studios/Fulton Davenport)

Honored for their various community involvements were Starlee Sykes, CEO of Archaea Energy, a BP company, recipient of the Spindletop Award; Rob Saltiel, president and CEO of MRC Global, honored with the Spindletop Founders Award; and Parker Auld, commercial manager with Kosmos Energy, recipient of Constance White Volunteer Service Award.

PC Seen: Halliburton’s Bill Dodd and wife Stephanie, Transocean’s Keelan Adamson and wife Ann, Select Water Solutions’ Cristina Williams and husband Chad, ExxonMobil’s Liam Mallon and wife Gill, Houlihan Lokey’s Richard Mercer, Enverus’ Cody Loverin and wife Kate, Equinor’s Chris Golden with wife Carmen, SLB’s Bruce Miller and wife Laura, and W&T’s Tracy Krohn with wife Laurie.

Featured Events
Light Up Your Holiday Season with Christmas at the Anatole
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole

Curated Collection

Swipe
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
4309 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

4309 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,449,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
4309 Bryn Mawr Drive
9308 Guernsey Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9308 Guernsey Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,800,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
9308 Guernsey Lane
3704 Marquette Street
University Park
FOR SALE

3704 Marquette Street
Dallas, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3704 Marquette Street
12750 Sea Island Drive
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

12750 Sea Island Drive
Malakoff, TX

$5,195,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
12750 Sea Island Drive
6812 Hunters Glen
University Park
FOR SALE

6812 Hunters Glen
Dallas, TX

$16,750,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
6812 Hunters Glen
4300 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4300 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,350,000 Learn More about this property
Kyle Crews
This property is listed by: Kyle Crews (214) 538-1310 Email Realtor
4300 Fairfax Avenue
6509 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6509 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$6,900,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6509 Sudbury Road
4237 Middleton Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4237 Middleton Road
Dallas, TX

$3,849,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4237 Middleton Road
4021 Glenwick Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

4021 Glenwick Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,450,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4021 Glenwick Lane
6803 Kenwood Avenue
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6803 Kenwood Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,989,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6803 Kenwood Avenue
4429 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4429 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,899,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
4429 Colgate Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X