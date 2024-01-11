The Ardest Gallery
A colorful piece of art hangs in The Woodlands Mall. The Woodlands boasts more than 86 pieces of public art throughout the community. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
The Ardest Gallery in The Woodlands is offering lots of fun classes this year. Photo: The Ardest Gallery.

It's a Secret Med Spa is coming soon to The Woodlands. (Photo: Business Wire)

Culture / Entertainment

5 Things To Look Forward To In The Woodlands in 2024 — A Monumental 50th Anniversary Year Is Off to a Hot Start

Foodie Events, New Hotspots, Spa Perks, Arty Treats and More Await

BY // 01.11.24
The Ardest Gallery in The Woodlands is offering lots of fun classes this year. Photo: The Ardest Gallery.
It's a Secret Med Spa is coming soon to The Woodlands. (Photo: Business Wire)
Taste of The Town is an unmissable event for foodies on January 25.
A colorful piece of art hangs in The Woodlands Mall. The Woodlands boasts more than 86 pieces of public art throughout the community. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
The Ardest Gallery in The Woodlands is offering lots of fun classes this year. Photo: The Ardest Gallery.

It's a Secret Med Spa is coming soon to The Woodlands. (Photo: Business Wire)

2024 is already shaping up to be one for the books in The Woodlands. In a year that the pioneering master-planned community celebrates its 50th anniversary (with the big date coming in October), the first month is already getting off to a hot start.

Here are 5 Things to Look Forward to in The Woodlands:

Taste of The Town

Taste of The Town, presented by The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce, is an unmissable foodie festival. Sample delicious treats from more than 40 of The Woodlands region’s best restaurants and cocktail havens, from fine dining temples to modest bakeries.

Taste of The Town takes place for one night only — Thursday, January 25th from 5 pm to 9 pm at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center.

Tickets cost $45 per person.

Check Out New Hotspots

Midnight Cravingz, 314 Sawdust Road 

Discover De Beers

@tasteofthewoodlands This was the soft opening pop up on Sawdust They will be finding a food truck near you SOON & will be open till 4 AM ⏰!!! @midnightcravingz • • • • #whattodointhewoodlands #woodlandstx #thewoodlandstx #thewoodlands #northhouston #thewoodlandsfoodblogger #thewoodlandsfoodie #northhoustonfoodies #northhoustonfoodblogger #houstonfoodies #houstonfoodblogger #htxfoodies #whattodoinhouston #houstontx #houstonrestaurants #springtx #northhoustonfoodies #cypresstx #cypressfoodies ♬ MONACO – Bad Bunny

Social media fave Midnight Cravingz has moved to a new pop-up location in The Woodlands. Offering sweet treats from 7 pm to 3 am on Fridays and Saturdays, this is the perfect place to satisfy late-night sugar cravings.

Pure Green, Alden Bridge Shopping Center 


For something on the healthier side, Pure Green is opening its newest juice bar in Alden Bridge. The New York City-based healthy eating mecca offers all kinds of green goodness, including cold juices, smoothies and nutritious bowls.

Treat Yourself at a New Med Spa


It’s A Secret Med Spa is opening a location in The Woodlands this February. From laser hair removal to filler, Botox and skin rejuvenation treatments, this growing Dallas-based spa chain is “empowering you to behold your beauty” at its new home on 1900 Lake Woodlands Drive.

New stores at The Woodlands Mall

The Woodlands Mall is getting a couple of exciting new stores soon. These include Suit Warehouse, the menswear store, and L’Occitane en Provence, a luxurious French cosmetics mecca that is known for its products made with high quality ingredients.

Later in the year, the Spanish women’s fashion store Mango will also open in the mall.

Painting Classes at The Ardest Gallery

The Ardest Gallery Woodlands
The Ardest Gallery in The Woodlands (Photo: The Ardest Gallery).

You can also enjoy a creative start to this monumental year in The Woodlands by taking class at The Ardest Gallery, a fine art studio. The workshops at the start of the year include Art Journaling with Jeff Lung, Glaze Your Own Ceramic Hearts and Watercolor Greeting Cards. Check out Ardest’s upcoming events here.

Of course, the big show is still coming. There are a number of major events lined up as part of The Woodlands 50th anniversary celebrations.

