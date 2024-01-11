Mr. Tomonoshi Brings His Wonderful World to Houston — Trees, Chairs, Brookokyo and The Girl With Flowers as Hair

Mr. Tomonoshi with a wall of his drawings. The artist is a world builder as evidenced in this ambitious solo debut at Reeves Art + Design. (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi makes his global gallery debut at Reeves Art + Design, in "KOKORO!" on view through Monday, January 15, 2024. (Photo by Jessica Dao)o)
Mr. Tomonoshi's "Watering Day" next to Yakisugi stools featuring Ikebana arrangements, 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi's "Bantu Knot Warrior 001," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi's "El Oso Negro: The Bear Who Wrestled Fire," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi’s “A Closer Look” hangs above a Yakisugi “Fun’iture Sofa,” 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi's solo, "KOKORO!," bears important messages. The artist tells PaperCity, "Exploring sustainability and reusability of found wood as the core principle of my architecture practice."(Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi with his 15 x 10 foot "Yakisugi Teahouse," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi poses with his "Bantu Knot Warrior 001," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao (Photo by Jessica Dao)
01
09

Mr. Tomonoshi sits in front of a wall of his drawings. The artist is a world builder as evidenced in this ambitious solo debut at Reeves Art + Design. (Photo by Jessica Dao)

02
09

Mr. Tomonoshi makes his global gallery debut at Reeves Art + Design, in "KOKORO!" on view through Monday, January 15, 2024. (Photo by Jessica Dao)

03
09

Mr. Tomonoshi's "Watering Day" next to Yakisugi stools featuring Ikebana arrangements, 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)

04
09

Mr. Tomonoshi's "Bantu Knot Warrior 001," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)

05
09

Mr. Tomonoshi's "El Oso Negro: The Bear Who Wrestled Fire," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)

06
09

Mr. Tomonoshi's "A Closer Look" hangs above a Yakisugi "Fun'iture Sofa," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)

07
09

Mr. Tomonoshi's solo, "KOKORO!," bears important messages. The artist tells PaperCity, "Exploring sustainability and reusability of found wood as the core principle of my architecture practice." (Photo by Jessica Dao)

08
09

Mr. Tomonoshi with his 15 x 10 foot "Yakisugi Teahouse," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)

09
09

Mr. Tomonoshi poses with his "Bantu Knot Warrior 001," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao (Photo by Jessica Dao)

Mr. Tomonoshi with a wall of his drawings. The artist is a world builder as evidenced in this ambitious solo debut at Reeves Art + Design. (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi makes his global gallery debut at Reeves Art + Design, in "KOKORO!" on view through Monday, January 15, 2024. (Photo by Jessica Dao)o)
Mr. Tomonoshi's "Watering Day" next to Yakisugi stools featuring Ikebana arrangements, 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi's "Bantu Knot Warrior 001," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi's "El Oso Negro: The Bear Who Wrestled Fire," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi’s “A Closer Look” hangs above a Yakisugi “Fun’iture Sofa,” 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi's solo, "KOKORO!," bears important messages. The artist tells PaperCity, "Exploring sustainability and reusability of found wood as the core principle of my architecture practice."(Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi with his 15 x 10 foot "Yakisugi Teahouse," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi poses with his "Bantu Knot Warrior 001," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Arts / Galleries

Mr. Tomonoshi Brings His Wonderful World to Houston — Trees, Chairs, Brookokyo and The Girl With Flowers as Hair

It Is Easy to Lose Yourself in This Compelling Reeves Art + Design Gallery Showcase

BY Evan Pardue // 01.11.24
photography Jessica Dao
Mr. Tomonoshi sits in front of a wall of his drawings. The artist is a world builder as evidenced in this ambitious solo debut at Reeves Art + Design. (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi makes his global gallery debut at Reeves Art + Design, in "KOKORO!" on view through Monday, January 15, 2024. (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi's "Watering Day" next to Yakisugi stools featuring Ikebana arrangements, 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi's "Bantu Knot Warrior 001," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi's "El Oso Negro: The Bear Who Wrestled Fire," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi's "A Closer Look" hangs above a Yakisugi "Fun'iture Sofa," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi's solo, "KOKORO!," bears important messages. The artist tells PaperCity, "Exploring sustainability and reusability of found wood as the core principle of my architecture practice." (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi with his 15 x 10 foot "Yakisugi Teahouse," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi poses with his "Bantu Knot Warrior 001," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao (Photo by Jessica Dao)
1
9

Mr. Tomonoshi sits in front of a wall of his drawings. The artist is a world builder as evidenced in this ambitious solo debut at Reeves Art + Design. (Photo by Jessica Dao)

2
9

Mr. Tomonoshi makes his global gallery debut at Reeves Art + Design, in "KOKORO!" on view through Monday, January 15, 2024. (Photo by Jessica Dao)

3
9

Mr. Tomonoshi's "Watering Day" next to Yakisugi stools featuring Ikebana arrangements, 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)

4
9

Mr. Tomonoshi's "Bantu Knot Warrior 001," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)

5
9

Mr. Tomonoshi's "El Oso Negro: The Bear Who Wrestled Fire," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)

6
9

Mr. Tomonoshi's "A Closer Look" hangs above a Yakisugi "Fun'iture Sofa," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)

7
9

Mr. Tomonoshi's solo, "KOKORO!," bears important messages. The artist tells PaperCity, "Exploring sustainability and reusability of found wood as the core principle of my architecture practice." (Photo by Jessica Dao)

8
9

Mr. Tomonoshi with his 15 x 10 foot "Yakisugi Teahouse," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)

9
9

Mr. Tomonoshi poses with his "Bantu Knot Warrior 001," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao (Photo by Jessica Dao)

Fifteen minutes normally sounds like an eternity to spend in a single small room of a gallery. Your phone’s buzzing. You’re trying to drown out distant chatting from another room. Maybe you’re planning where you’ll get coffee afterwards. Mr. Tomonoshi’s new exhibition called KOKORO! at Houston’s Reeves Art + Design gallery is worth putting your phone in do-not-disturb mode to absorb his thoughtful, exciting multi-media world building.

Let the spoken word audio adventure and subsequent objects and installations transport you through one of the most ambitious gallery shows of the moment.

The artist who is making his United States — make that his global — gallery debut at Reeves Art + Design is mysterious. And he wants to keep it that way.

Mr. Tomonoshi’s amorphic talents/vocations include being a successful children’s book author, an animation producer, a voice-over actor, a furniture designer, a landscape architect, a martial artist, an audio engineer and the list of hyphenates expands with his abundant curiosity. What’s clear through the list of mediums is the artist’s innate passion for storytelling and world building. At Reeves Art + Design, art lovers are treated to the world of Brookokyo (a dystopian mashup of Brooklyn and Tokyo) and the story of Kokoro — the girl with flowers as hair.

Enter on the side of Reeves Art + Design from Fairview, grab a charred tree trunk stool — crafted by the artist utilizing the Japanese tradition of yakisugi — and spend 15 minutes listening to the spoken word adventure of Brookokyo. Through six short chapters, Mr. Tomonoshi’s talents as a storyteller and voice-over actor shine as we discover the city of Brookokyo plagued with a 10-year drought.

After years of drought-induced fires, two of the characters, Happy Samurai and his neighbor, discover the miracle of the titular Kokoro, the girl with flowers as hair, birthed from seeds planted on the roof of a teahouse.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers December 2023 Austin
  • De Beers December 2023 Austin
  • De Beers December 2023 Austin
  • De Beers December 2023 Austin
  • De Beers December 2023 Austin
  • De Beers December 2023 Austin
  • De Beers December 2023 Austin
  • De Beers December 2023 Austin
  • De Beers December 2023 Austin
Mr. Tomonoshi's "El Oso Negro: The Bear Who Wrestled Fire," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi’s El Oso Negro: The Bear Who Wrestled Fire, 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)

Mr. Tomonoshi acts as Virgil and Dante in the exhibition: the narrator, guide and one of the central characters in the story. Inspired by griots he encountered through his travels in Senegal, the telling of the story is central to experiencing this show. While you have the option to walk through the exhibition while the narrative plays, set your phone aside and sit down for the 15 minute story first.

Time flies and the payoff is remarkable. There’s a near Wizard of Oz effect when leaving the audio room and crossing over to the other rooms in the gallery.

Like Mr. Tomonoshi’s curiosity, the show expands into new mediums and unheard chapters of the tale. The rooms feature craft-paper drawings of Kokoro, a giant bear formed from reclaimed wood surrounded by a bed of live flowers, a full-scale teahouse that nearly fills the width of the back gallery, a massive tree trunk with plants growing from it and ikebana arrangements among other objects.

While the rabbit-hole quality of these massive works is seductive, pay particular attention to the illustrations on white notebook squares in the back room. Mr. Tomonoshi’s fierce yet delicate line work and characterizations are captivating.

Mr. Tomonoshi with his 15 x 10 foot "Yakisugi Teahouse," 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi with his 15 x 10 foot Yakisugi Teahouse, 2023, at Reeves Art + Design (Photo by Jessica Dao)

Of his 15 foot x 10 foot Yakisugi Teahouse — the magnum opus of the showMr. Tomonoshi tells PaperCity in an email: “Exploring sustainability and reusability of found wood as the core principle of my architecture practice, I began an investigation to build a teahouse using only found wood. This process is very childlike for me, finding a bucket of blocks and investigating what can be created. No new wood was used to build this teahouse. Only found wood.

“The foundation features 8-inch stumps of Shou Sugi Ban-treated river birch, contributing to both structural integrity and visual cohesion. The deliberate perforation of the structure with holes of varying sizes serves to filter natural light into the interior, creating an intricate interplay of light and shadow.

“In navigating the constraints of utilizing found wood, the design process becomes a meticulous orchestration of mathematical precision and puzzling arrangements. Sketching in 3D I was able to design something honest, and aesthetically pleasing. It took us four days to build this teahouse inside of the gallery. This is the way. And I forgot — we found the windows too.”

Mr. Tomonoshi's solo, "KOKORO!," bears important messages. The artist tells PaperCity, "Exploring sustainability and reusability of found wood as the core principle of my architecture practice."(Photo by Jessica Dao)
Mr. Tomonoshi’s solo, “KOKORO!,” bears important messages. The artist tells PaperCity, “Exploring sustainability and reusability of found wood as the core principle of my architecture practice.” (Photo by Jessica Dao)

In the middle of the show is a group of discrete yakisugi stools and chairs displayed on the floor and mounted on the wall, reminiscent of Reeves’s own history with furniture. The gallery began a half century ago as a haven for mid-century collectors.

Here Mr. Tomonoshi’s collective’s philosophy of sophisticated play is clearest. The chairs are vinyl storage. They’re masks. They’re reclaimed wood transformed into objets d’art. They’re functional. They feel risky to sit on. They’re shadow puppets. The chairs aren’t props from the world of Brookokyo as they are the world itself.

They are the narrative. They are the tale of a community unearthing flowers amid drought, crafting treasures from a burnt world’s leftovers, and birthing mother nature’s daughter Kokoro, whose flower hair healed a weary warrior’s heart.

“KOKORO! By Mr. Tomonoshi” is showing at Reeves Art + Design, 2415 Taft, through this Monday, January 15. An artist reception will be held this Friday, January 12 from 6 pm to 9 pm. Get more info at @reevesartdesignhouston, @mr.tomonoshi.

Author’s note: Evan Pardue is an artist based in Houston whose medium is painting. A BFA grad of Kansas City Art Institute, Pardue is a member of Visual Arts Alliance. His canvases have been featured in Lawndale Art Center’s The Big Show.

Additional reporting from Catherine D. Anspon 

Featured Properties

Swipe
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
719 Reinicke Street
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$320,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Huntington Village, Stafford
FOR SALE

10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Houston, TX

$175,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,320,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$337,500 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
6709 Woodbend Park N
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6709 Woodbend Park N
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
6709 Woodbend Park N
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X