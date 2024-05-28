Culture

Things to Do In Dallas This Summer — A Local’s Guide to the City

An Only-in-Dallas Bucket List to Beat the Heat

BY // 05.28.24
Rosewood Mansion Turtle Creek _pool3

Book a pool day pass at one of Dallas' many chic hotels, including The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek.

Come summer, things tend to get a little quieter around Dallas. But trust us, dear reader, there are cool things to do when the city heats up. Here, we’ve detailed the best free events, family-friendly fun, unique experiences, and indoor activities across Dallas-Fort Worth.

 

Claude Monet, “The Water Lily Pond (Clouds),” 1903

Free Attractions in Dallas

Beat the heat and go mall walking in NorthPark. (One lap around the first floor of the shopping center equals just under a mile.)

Take line dancing lessons from the cowboys at The Roundup Saloon.

Catch a mobile Dallas Symphony Orchestra on The Concert Truck, stopping at NorthPark, Knox Street, Klyde Warren, and Old City Park throughout the summer.

Las year, the Dallas Museum of Art launched “Free First Sundays,” offering access to all of its excellent exhibits. This summer, catch the breathtaking The Impressionist Revolution from Monet to Matisse and When You See Me: Visibility in Contemporary Art/History, typically a $40 value.

camp schmutz slime bar dallas
Make your own slime with the pros at Camp.

Family-Friendly Dallas Summer Activities

Drop by CAMP for a 45-minute masterclass at the Signature Schmutz Slime Bar. Make goo with the best of them on select Thursdays and Fridays this summer. (Tickets are $50 a child and free for adults.)

Go under the sea with Dallas Theater Center‘s The Little Mermaid  in a musical production that has been “uniquely created for the people of Dallas, with the people of Dallas, and by the people of Dallas.” Shows run from July 12 to August 4, 2024.

Take your under-5 littles on a free “Stroller Tour” of the latest and greatest at the Dallas Contemporary. The free public tours take place on select second Wednesdays of the month.

Oak Cliff’s Teatro Dallas will present Jorge Cogollo’s family-friendly musical Entre Páginas, about a young girl on a journey to discover the final page of her story. Shows (presented in Spanish with an English synopsis) take place on Saturdays and Sundays from June 22 to 30 for $25 a ticket.

Cool your heels in the wonderful, whimsical world of Meow Wolf, housed in the Grapevine Mills Mall.

 

gondola adventures irving
Traverse the Irving canals via gondola.

Cool Classes and Culture

Get an after-hours look at Perot Museum wonders during weekly Thursdays on Tap events, featuring food trucks, drinks, outdoor games, and T. rex: The Ultimate Predator.

BYOB and learn a new skill at Oil & Cotton’s adult art workshops.

Shake things up with a cocktail making class at top Dallas restaurants like Lounge 31 or The People’s Last Stand.

Can’t get yourself to Venice this year? Take to the narrow canals of Irving with the aptly dressed Gondola Adventures crew for a lunchtime cruise or an unforgettable date night.

Book a pool day pass at one of Dallas’ many chic hotels, including The Joule, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, The Crescent, The Thompson, or the Adolphus.

 

flamingo estate shop new york city
One of the first Flamingo Estate Suite Shops just opened in the new JW Marriott in the Dallas Arts District.

Shopping and Wellness Experiences

From the Flamingo Estate Suite Shop to Frank & Eileen‘s shop-in-shop, visit the best Dallas retail pop-ups throughout the summer.

Score an exclusive invite to a class at Forma Pilates. The Hailey Bieber-loved studio from Los Angeles will have a summer residency at Hotel Swexan, where mat Pilates classes will be open to hotel guests, Golightly members, or to locals by current client referral only.

Do some sustainable grocery shopping at the Dallas Farmers Market.

Go gallery hopping in the Dallas Design District at their many open-to-the-public showrooms.

Make the First Monday pilgrimage to Canton, home to the “world’s largest flea market.”

Bring your binoculars for a morning bird walk at the Trinity River Audubon Center every third Saturday.

Expand your mind with a new moon sound bath or reiki workshops at Breathe Meditation + Wellness.

While away the summer hours with the Big Chill package at Hiatus Spa + Retreat.

 

hamilton broadway dallas things to do summer 2024
Catch the award-winning musical Hamilton with Broadway Dallas this summer.

The Best Shows, Festivals, and Concerts in Dallas This Summer

Catch the Texas premiere of several buzzy features and shorts at the Oak Cliff Film Festival (OCFF) from June 20 – 23.

Catch the musical theater bug with Hamilton and Hairspray, presented by Broadway Dallas.

Throw down a picnic blanket on the lawn for killer cover bands at the Dallas Arboretum’s Cool Thursday Concert Series this June.

Watch Ethan Hawke’s new movie, Wildcat, with the actor and film director himself at The Texas Theatre.

Catch a comedy show at Hyena’s or Dallas Comedy Club, where rising talents like Ralph Barbosa are known to drop by.

