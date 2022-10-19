8 Cool Things to Do This Weekend in Dallas

Culture / Arts / Restaurants

Post Malone plays his hometown show at American Airlines Center this October.

The State Fair of Texas may be coming to a sugar-dusted close, but there are still a variety of ways to enjoy the insanely good weather in Dallas. From Sandoitchi’s downtown takeover Plano Food & Wine and Post Malone, let’s make some plans, shall we?

These are eight cool things to do in Dallas the weekend of October 21 and 22. 

Sandoitchi Dallas (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
All sandos at Sandoitchi are all packed to-go. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

Sandoitchi and Friends at The Eye

Saturday, October 22, from noon to 6 pm

The Eye at The Joule

After taking their Instagram-famous sandwiches on the road, the beloved Japanese sando company returns to Dallas to take over The Eye at The Joule in partnership with Asian Grub DFW. From noon to 6 pm, snag a hot truffle chicken katsu sando (order ahead here), along with sweet and savory specialties from The Salty, 7 Leaves Café, Midnight Rambler, and Hot Honey Pies.

 

EQ Building Outside
A mix of new and historic in Dallas’ developing East Quarter neighborhood.

East Quarter’s Moonlight Market

Every Friday and Saturday from Friday, October 21 to Saturday, November 26

2100 Commerce Street

The burgeoning downtown neighborhood behind fresh hot spots (National Anthem, Leather Apron) and that one ultra-photogenic Harry Styles pop-up is curating a killer collection of vendors for a month-long pop-up series. The kickoff weekend’s lineup includes Sabah House, City Boots, and Neighborhood Supply Co., along with food, games, and a live DJ set produced by Oak Cliff’s Spinster Records.

 

Klyde Warren Park's new Nancy Best Fountains
Klyde Warren Park’s new Nancy Best Fountain (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Klyde Warren Park’s 10th Birthday Party

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Klyde Warren Park

From 2 pm to 5 pm on Saturday, October 22, head to Klyde Warren Park for the destination’s 10th birthday celebration. There will be live music from Emerald City Band, lawn games, and of course, birthday cake. While you’re there, make sure to check out the brand new Nancy Best Fountain — it has dancing water, light, and music performances every night just after sunset.

 

“Disney Princess: The Concert” comes to Dallas this October.

Disney Princess: The Concert

Saturday, October 22, 7:30 pm 

Music Hall at Fair Park

A dream for children and children at heart, Disney Princess: The Concert brings the songs and voices you know and love to life in Dallas. Expect names like Susan Egan, (the original “Belle” on Broadway), Isabelle McCalla (Broadway’s original ‘Princess Jasmine’), and Syndee Winter (Broadway’s original ‘Nala’).

Get tickets (which include admission to the State Fair) and learn more here.

 

Plano Food and Wine Festival
The 4th annual Plano Food and Wine Festival takes place at Legacy West this Saturday. (Courtesy)

Plano Food and Wine Fest

Saturday, October 22, 12 – 6 pm

Legacy West

The fifth annual foodie fest, presented by H-E-B and Central, ups the ante with over 100 award-winning wines paired with fare from Mesero, Taverna, and Shake Shack.

More details ($45 to $80) and tickets here.

 

Post Malone Takes Dallas

Friday, October 22

American Airlines Center

Grapevine-native Post Malone returns to his hometown on his “Twelve Carat” tour. Don’t miss the rapper known for hits like “Circles,” “Congratulations,” and “Better Now.” He’s also bound to play music from his newest album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

Tickets are available here.

 

Auriga Productions presents King Lear, photo by Zack Huggins

Catch the Final King Performances of King Lear in the Park

Friday and Saturday, October 21 and 22 

521 East Lawther Drive 

Dallas’ version of Shakespeare in the Park brings the playwright’s epic opus to the Bath House Cultural Center of White Rock Lake. Pack a picnic and a blanket, and set yourself up for a cozy night with the politically resonant tale.

Tickets ($15 – $20) available here.

 

 

“The Way of the Rain – Hope for Earth”

Celebrate Mother Earth With Robert Redford

Saturday, October 22 at 7 pm

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

A collaboration between the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and EarthX Film, The Way of the Rain – Hope for Earth, is a multidisciplinary performance that blends orchestra, chorus, film, art, and a special spoken word narration by Robert Redford.

Tickets ($45 to $250 and VIP packages) available here.

