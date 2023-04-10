The Best Mom Mementos from Milliard Diamond Concierge

There's no better way to tell your family's story than with a full customizable Cigar Band from Milliard

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and there’s no better place to find the perfect gift than Milliard Diamond Concierge. The luxury diamond concierge is renowned throughout Dallas (and beyond) for some of the most creative and sentimental pieces that adorn the wrists, fingers, necklaces, and ears of the city’s who’s-who crew.

This year, Milliard Diamond Concierge is showcasing five of its top pieces that are sure to make any mom swoon. And, just in case you need a reminder (we’re not saying you forgot!), Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Handwriting Pendant

One of Milliard’s most beloved pieces, the Handwriting Pendant is a modern heirloom that allows you to showcase a special message forever. Simply bring in your special note and let Milliard work its magic. The piece can also be personalized with any combination of stones — think birthstones, favorite gems, and more.

Diamond Heart Locket

Lockets are one of the most timeless jewelry pieces to ever exist, dating back to the 16th century. This Diamond Heart Locket from Milliard is no exception. Keep your loved ones close to your heart with this special piece that can hold a photo of your most precious memories. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Milliard piece without customization. Personalize the piece with handwriting or birthstones and truly make it your own.

Personalized Cigar Band

Milliard’s Personalized Cigar Band is a truly unique opportunity to create a completely customized piece that represents your family’s personal story. We love the size and shape of this piece, and how much real estate it takes up on your finger. Meet with the talented Milliard team to talk about which milestones, dates and moments you want reflected in your piece. The creativity of the Milliard team knows no bounds.

Birthstone Initial Necklace

The Birthstone Initial Necklace is one of the favorites among Milliard mom clients. There’s no prettier way to showcase the initials and birthstones of children than this piece. It’s delicate and feminine, all while making a bold and sentimental statement at the same time. This necklace is a home run when it comes to Mother’s Day gifts.

Diamond Cross

The Milliard Diamond Cross is a timeless, dainty piece that packs a big punch. It’s an elegant piece that will easily be passed down from generation to generation and become a beloved family heirloom. A piece that can be dressed up or dressed down for everyday wear, this is a Mother’s Day gift that will quickly become a staple in her jewelry collection.

