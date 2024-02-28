Brick Convention makes only one stop in Texas this year, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

21 of Seward Johnson's bronze sculptures will be on display in Fort Worth, capturing a moment in time.

One of Seward Johnson's life-size sculptures called Embracing Peace will be on display at FWBG this spring and summer.

Springtime is filled with wonder and possibility. That’s why we think spring cleaning can wait. After all, when there are so many nature and art-filled events to explore, who has time for rubber gloves and dust mops?

These are the best things to do in Fort Worth this spring:

Butterflies and Bronzes In the Garden

A lot more than flowers will be popping up at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden this spring. First, it’s time for butterflies from around the globe to take flight inside the Rainforest Conservatory. Butterflies in the Garden will be on view from March 1 through April 14.

Thousands of exotic and native butterflies will “flutter through the lush foliage and tropical flowers in the conservatory. Butterflies in the Garden is the largest exhibit of live, exotic butterflies in north central Texas,” they say.

The conservatory will be filled with butterflies of every size and hue. Species on display hail from both North and South America, Africa, and Asia. Two lepidopterists, specialists in the study of butterflies and moths, will be onsite to oversee pupae arrivals and monitor the health of the Garden’s visiting butterflies once they emerge.

“There is no one place in nature where you could go to see the wide variety of butterflies that are a part of the Garden’s extraordinary exhibit,” according to visiting lepidopterist Lucy Milas G. Salik, Ph.D. “It’s exciting to be able not only to share their beauty with guests, but also to educate them on the importance of these powerful pollinators.”

Tickets for timed entrance to the butterfly exhibit may be purchased online here.

And, from March 1 through September 1, you can catch Living Sculptures by Seward Johnson at FWBG. This art installation includes 21 lifelike sculptures by the late artist Seward Johnson. Guests to the garden this spring and summer will encounter “living” art that demands a double take. These colorful sculptures will blend with their surroundings adding a bit of whimsy to your stroll.

More than 400 of Seward Johnson’s cast bronze figures have found their way into private collections and museums around the world.

“Incorporating daily life into the fabric of the art, each sculpture reflects the realism and attention to detail that are the hallmark of Johnson’s work,” according to a release. “From intimate moments between loved ones to inspirational moments from history, the effect is an immersive encounter. The art invites the viewer to step beyond the frame and experience the joy of small moments frozen in time.”

Brick Convention Takes Over Dickies Arena

Brick Convention is making a stop in Fort Worth, the only city in Texas where you can catch the ultimate LEGO experience for fans and builders of all ages. Dickies Arena will become ground zero for two days only ― April 20 and 21.

If you’ve had a child in your orbit in recent years, chances are you’ve stepped on a LEGO. Nothing hurts worse. But, it’s all worth it, when you see their faces light up when they unwrap a new building set and the creative juices begin to flow.

Playing with LEGOs has led many to their careers in construction, and architecture. But, did you know that some enthusiasts even become professional LEGO Masters and Artists ― turning their hobby into an official job title?

Several such pros will be on hand at the Brick Convention, where their amazing creations will be on display and you can meet them in person. You might recognize some of them from Fox’s LEGO MASTERS. The television series is hosted by Will Arnett and just completed its fourth season.

Brick Convention will have hands-on fun, brick pits, life-size models, and mosaics, as well as the latest, and even hard-to-find sets and accessories. There will be mini-figure merchants, an architecture build zone, LEGO castles, cities, trains, and Star Wars creations to explore. Tickets are on sale now for $15.

Spring Gallery Night

Mark your calendar for March 23, to join art lovers from around town as our galleries and museums throw open their doors and welcome you inside. The Fort Worth Art Dealers Association hosts both a Fall and Spring Gallery Night.

They will update the full guide soon, listing all the local galleries and museums taking part, along with their address and any special activities they have planned.

Main Street Arts Festival

The 37th edition of the MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival will take over downtown Fort Worth from April 18 through 21. Stalls filled with artistic wonders will once again line Main Street featuring over 200 juried local, regional, and national artists. Along with the art, the streets will be filled with music on multiple stages as well as plenty of food and entertainment.

Fort Worth springs into action once again.