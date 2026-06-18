Tilman Fertitta Takes His Superyacht On a Coastal Tour Of Italy — Billionaire Diplomacy At Sea Boosts America’s 250th Celebration
Connecting With Italians With Coastal Moves
By Shelby Hodge //
U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta prepares to welcome guests aboard his superyacht Boardwalk in Italy's port of Civitavecchia, launching his Coastal Dipomacy tour. (Instagram photo)
The Lurssen Boardwalk super-yacht, the floating 384-foot palace of Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta, will make a coastal tour of Italy as part of this country's Freedom 250 celebration. (Lurssen photo)
One of the many open air entertainment spaces aboard Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's Boardwalk (Photo by Kristina Strobel for Boat International)
This aerial view of Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's Boardwalk reveals one of several outdoor areas for entertaining or simply sunning (Photo by Kristina Strobel for Boat International)
Although he doesn't drink Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's super-yacht Boardwalk offers several spots for serving adult libations (Instagram photo)
Ambassador Tilman Fertitta poses for photo ops aboard his super-yacht Boardwalk. Note the bare feet and Fertitta's slippers — yachting requisite, no shoes. (Instagram photo)
An open air deck on Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's Boardwalk which is patriotically dressed for the Freedom 250 tour. (Instagram photo)
Lauren Fertitta and a guest aboard her husband Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's Boardwalk (Instagram photo)
The baby grand piano provides a musical welcome to guests aboard Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's Boardwalk. (Instagram photo)
Official regalia of the VIP guests joining the party aboard Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's super-yacht Boardwalk (Instagram photo)
Ambassador Tilman Fertitta welcomes guests aboard his super-yacht Boardwalk (Instagram photo)
Freedom 250 celebrations aboard Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's Boardwalk include fancy foods. (Instagram photo)
Champagne welcome — yes, please — aboard Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's super-yacht Boardwalk (Instagram photo)
The flybridge aboard Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's Boardwalk (Photo by Kristina Strobel for Boat International)
Open air seating aboard Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's super-yacht Boardwalk (Photo by Kristina Strobel for Boat International)
Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's Boardwalk is on tour of the Italian coast as part of the United States' Freedom 250 celebrations (Instagram Photo)
This aerial view of Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's Boardwalk clearly displays the two heli-pads. (Photo by Ruben Griffioen)
I would like to anoint United States Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta as The Bodacious Billionaire Diplomat. For what other presidential appointee would energize the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations with a coastal tour of his assignment country aboard a 384-foot yacht?
The embassy in Rome is labeling this sojourn aboard the Tilman superyacht Boardwalk as “Coastal Diplomacy.”
The tour is part of the United States’ year-long Freedom 250, which is a global commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Fertitta made the initial announcement of the Coastal Diplomacy Tour on his official Instagram account, noting: “I look forward to meeting Italians across the country to celebrate connections that have linked our nations for generations.
“It is a great way to celebrate 250 years of our independence while Italy also celebrates 80 years of the Republic. This is the story of everything that connects us beyond the headlines. That includes the story of my own Italian roots in Cefalù.”
The bonus for inquiring minds is that Fertitta’s most recent Instagram posts also offer a peek at interiors of this still new Boardwalk yacht. Which many are curious about. We also found a few more new images (and peeks inside this stunning ship), which are included in the photo carousel above this story, in Boat International.
BaroqueLifestyle.com helpfully tallies up the luxuries on Fertitta’s latest and greatest superyacht:
- A beach club
- A swimming pool
- A spa
- A wine room (Fertitta doesn’t drink)
- A private cinema
- 11 lavish guest suites
- Two helicopter pads
“The new flagship-level yacht pushes modern super-yacht living to extraordinary new heights,” Boat International rather gushingly notes.
Superyacht, mega yacht, gigayacht — whatever your preferred descriptive moniker, this floating palace makes for the coolest tool in the diplomatic work box.
The Ambassador’s celebratory stops include Naples, Palermo and Cefalù to celebrate his Sicilian-Italian heritage; plus stops along the Adriatic coast including Venice and Trieste. Hitting the Ligurian coast brings a stop in Genoa, the birthplace of Christopher Columbus, and Sardinia in mid-August when the voyage will be completed.
“This is a perfect opportunity to promote American innovation and commerce, and strengthen our cultural bonds, while celebrating the extraordinary partnership between our countries,” Fertitta notes.
This patriotic billionaire is covering the cost of his Freedom 250 tour himself.
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