An Insider’s Guide to Where to Eat, Drink, Shop, and Unwind in NoHo
Wildlike Founder Alysa Teichman Breaks Down a Perfect New York DayBY Caitlin Clark // 03.11.24
Alysa Teichman's favorite NoHo neighborhood haunts.
Alysa Teichman, photographed by Tamytha Cameron
Each New York City neighborhood, from Tribeca to SoHo, is a world — and a vibe — all its own. To explore each one properly, it’s best to do as the locals do. Alysa Teichman, who recently expanded her popular piercing concept Wildlike to NoHo’s Bond Street, takes us on a tour of her favorite bars, restaurants, and hidden haunts in her newly adopted Lower Manhattan neighborhood.
Alysa Teichman’s Guide to New York’s Noho:
The Best Restaurants and Bars in NoHo
I have to say that I never really feel like I have to leave Bond Street to grab a bite! I toggle between my favorite restaurants.
BondSt
6 Bond Street
(Shoutout to my favorite server at the bar Amy!) which has the best sushi and Asian bites. The vibes are just as good upstairs in the restaurant as downstairs in the bar area. I have frequent dreams about the big-eye tuna tarts.
Il Buco
47 Bond Street
This is my perennial favorite, right next door to Wildlike. I love coming here to have a glass of wine at the bar or a quickie lunch of olives, bread, and their perfectly massaged kale salad. For dinner, you just can’t miss the pasta, which rotates seasonally.
Fish Cheeks
55 Bond Street
On the other side of Wildlike there’s a buzzy Thai spot called Fish Cheeks. It’s a fan favorite on the block, and their whole fish is so impressive.
Bowery Hotel
335 Bowery
I love getting drinks in the lobby of the Bowery Hotel, which is just around the corner from Wildlike. It’s the perfect place for a nightcap or happy hour.
The Best Shops in NoHo
Goop
25 Bond Street
My friends at the Goop store on Bond Street are always at the ready for all of my gifting needs. I always go to buy gifts (hello divine candles, hair products, everything else GP has blessed that I had no idea I needed) and also leave with the newest Westman Atelier makeup goodie for myself.
DEAR:Rivington+
37 Great Jones Street
This amazing store has the most tempting curation of mostly black and white clothing, antiques, and objects. Everything is Japanese, either by their in-house brand or other brands, and I have a serious love of Japanese culture. The sweetest couple owns the store, and obviously family-owned businesses are near and dear to my heart!
Dashwood Books
33 Bond Street
It’s a treasure trove of contemporary photography books, art and fashion books, and rare titles. I am definitely coming here next time I need beautiful art books for my stores or home.
Atelier Jolie
57 Great Jones Street
Angelina Jolie turned the old Jean-Michel Basquiat studio on 57 Great Jones into a retail store and cafe. I am not much for the clothes, but it’s amazing to pop in and check out the space. It’s a NoHo icon.
Wildlike
49 Bond Street
This is (obviously) my favorite new place in the neighborhood. Fashioned in dreamy coral and exposed brick, it’s a New York-ified version of the studio I opened in Highland Park in 2021.
Where to Unwind in NoHo
Great Jones Spa
29 Great Jones Street
It’s my favorite place in the city to relax. The treatments are amazing, and it’s a fun place to go with friends as their common area is spacious and soothing.
Washington Square Park
Washington Square
Any stroll around Noho has to culminate in Washington Square Park. Sometimes I bring my dog there and just take it all in.
The Public Theater
425 Lafayette Street
Catch a show at the Public Theater. It’s a neighborhood treasure and the only theater in the city that produces Shakespeare and the classics, musicals, contemporary, and experimental pieces.
Elizabeth Street Garden
209 Elizabeth Street
While it’s just south of Houston in Nolita, I love the Elizabeth Street Garden. It’s a lovely place to bring a book or a picnic.