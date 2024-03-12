Houston’s Record $2.2 million Poker Tournament Ensures That YES Prep Is the Real Winner — Texas Hold ‘Em For Kids

The YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston brings in $2.2 million for the public charter schools.

What: YES Prep Public Schools’ 19th annual Oil & Gas Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament

Where: Corinthian Houston

PC Moment: The big moment came during the final round in The Corinthian’s underground space “The Vault,” where tournament emcee Bill Heuer of iHostPoker once again crowned Kenley Steeg, seated at the Alta Resources table, the winner of the 2024 tournament.

Of course, the real big winner of the night was YES Prep Public Schools which benefited some $2.2 million, a fundraiser record for the charter school system which is open to and tuition free for all kids. Since the first poker tournament in 2006, the event has raised more than $22 million toward YES Prep students high-quality education.

Among the 90 corporate, foundation and individual sponsors were Vitol, Alta Resources, Colona Heavy Industries, Kirby Marine, KiwiEnergy Ltd., PQM, Quantum Capital Group, Sidney Austin LLP and White & Case. As a longtime partner in the tournament, Vitol hosted the VIP reception and the Vitol Foundation capped off the night by matching each Vitol player’s night-of donations, resulting in an additional $125,000.

“The energy industry is essential to the strength of the Houston economy. And we know that when students have access to college-ready education, regardless of their background, our economy wins,” says Steve Mohtashami, YES Prep Texas Hold’ Em Steering Committee member. “It’s an easy decision to support YES Prep and the Texas Hold’ Em Tournament.

“We’re investing in our future economy one student at a time.”

Joining Mohtashami on the steering committee were Aaron Byrd, Marisa Chavarria, Brian Colona, Michol Ecklund, Austin Elam, Mike Miller, Jeffrey Millstein and Bill Nelson.

Serving Houston area students for 25 years, YES Prep, nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report, today boasts 23 campuses serving more than 18,000 students. The public charter schools provide access to top level education from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The program provides meals, devices, transportation, special education, English language learning and access to health care, mental health and other student support services.