Houston’s Record $2.2 million Poker Tournament Ensures That YES Prep Is the Real Winner — Texas Hold ‘Em For Kids

Liam O’Sullivan, Curis Knobbe, Krishna Danda, John Stallcup
Mikkel Mathiesen, Matt Jackson, Joe Garin, Seth McConnell
Joe Greenberg, Mark Gregg, Jenny McCarthy, Wayne Millice
Michol Ecklund, Shadi Jam, Meghan Spicer, Nicole Burford
Kevin Lee, Dylan Seff, Mark DiBella, Eric Calderon
Sara Hance, Celeste Miller
Morris Collie, Casey Khan, David Munsky
Owen Worley
Luciana Jackson, Lisa Stevens
Poker Steering Committee – Marisa Chavarria, Mike Miller, Brian Colona, Bill Nelson, Jeffrey Milstein, Austin Elam, Michol Ecklund-HO-CBERTAUT
Zak Aldelamy, Ryal Reddick
Kenley Steeg, winner of the 2024 tournament
YES Prep. Poker tournament.347
01
13

Liam O'Sullivan, Curis Knobbe, Krishna Danda, John Stallcup at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

02
13

Mikkel Mathiesen, Matt Jackson, Joe Garin, Seth McConnell at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

03
13

Joe Greenberg, Mark Gregg, Jenny McCarthy, Wayne Millice at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

04
13

Michol Ecklund, Shadi Jam, Meghan Spicer, Nicole Burford at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

05
13

Kevin Lee, Dylan Seff, Mark DiBella, Eric Calderon at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

06
13

Sara Hance, Celeste Miller at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

07
13

Morris Collie, Casey Khan, David Munsky at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

08
13

Owen Worley at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

09
13

Luciana Jackson, Lisa Stevens at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

10
13

Poker Steering Committee - Marisa Chavarria, Mike Miller, Brian Colona, Bill Nelson, Jeffrey Milstein, Austin Elam, Michol Ecklund at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

11
13

Zak Aldelamy, Ryal Reddick at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

12
13

Kenley Steeg, winner of the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

13
13

The YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston brings in $2.2 million for the public charter schools.

Liam O’Sullivan, Curis Knobbe, Krishna Danda, John Stallcup
Mikkel Mathiesen, Matt Jackson, Joe Garin, Seth McConnell
Joe Greenberg, Mark Gregg, Jenny McCarthy, Wayne Millice
Michol Ecklund, Shadi Jam, Meghan Spicer, Nicole Burford
Kevin Lee, Dylan Seff, Mark DiBella, Eric Calderon
Sara Hance, Celeste Miller
Morris Collie, Casey Khan, David Munsky
Owen Worley
Luciana Jackson, Lisa Stevens
Poker Steering Committee – Marisa Chavarria, Mike Miller, Brian Colona, Bill Nelson, Jeffrey Milstein, Austin Elam, Michol Ecklund-HO-CBERTAUT
Zak Aldelamy, Ryal Reddick
Kenley Steeg, winner of the 2024 tournament
YES Prep. Poker tournament.347
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Record $2.2 million Poker Tournament Ensures That YES Prep Is the Real Winner — Texas Hold ‘Em For Kids

This Charter School System Gets Creative In Fundraising

BY // 03.12.24
Liam O'Sullivan, Curis Knobbe, Krishna Danda, John Stallcup at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston
Mikkel Mathiesen, Matt Jackson, Joe Garin, Seth McConnell at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston
Joe Greenberg, Mark Gregg, Jenny McCarthy, Wayne Millice at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston
Michol Ecklund, Shadi Jam, Meghan Spicer, Nicole Burford at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston
Kevin Lee, Dylan Seff, Mark DiBella, Eric Calderon at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston
Sara Hance, Celeste Miller at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston
Morris Collie, Casey Khan, David Munsky at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston
Owen Worley at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston
Luciana Jackson, Lisa Stevens at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston
Poker Steering Committee - Marisa Chavarria, Mike Miller, Brian Colona, Bill Nelson, Jeffrey Milstein, Austin Elam, Michol Ecklund at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston
Zak Aldelamy, Ryal Reddick at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston
Kenley Steeg, winner of the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston
The YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston brings in $2.2 million for the public charter schools.
1
13

Liam O'Sullivan, Curis Knobbe, Krishna Danda, John Stallcup at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

2
13

Mikkel Mathiesen, Matt Jackson, Joe Garin, Seth McConnell at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

3
13

Joe Greenberg, Mark Gregg, Jenny McCarthy, Wayne Millice at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

4
13

Michol Ecklund, Shadi Jam, Meghan Spicer, Nicole Burford at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

5
13

Kevin Lee, Dylan Seff, Mark DiBella, Eric Calderon at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

6
13

Sara Hance, Celeste Miller at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

7
13

Morris Collie, Casey Khan, David Munsky at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

8
13

Owen Worley at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

9
13

Luciana Jackson, Lisa Stevens at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

10
13

Poker Steering Committee - Marisa Chavarria, Mike Miller, Brian Colona, Bill Nelson, Jeffrey Milstein, Austin Elam, Michol Ecklund at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

11
13

Zak Aldelamy, Ryal Reddick at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

12
13

Kenley Steeg, winner of the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

13
13

The YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold 'Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston brings in $2.2 million for the public charter schools.

What: YES Prep Public Schools’ 19th annual Oil & Gas Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament

Where: Corinthian Houston

PC Moment: The big moment came during the final round in The Corinthian’s underground space “The Vault,” where tournament emcee Bill Heuer of iHostPoker once again crowned Kenley Steeg, seated at the Alta Resources table, the winner of the 2024 tournament.

Of course, the real big winner of the night was YES Prep Public Schools which benefited some $2.2 million, a fundraiser record for the charter school system which is open to and tuition free for all kids. Since the first poker tournament in 2006, the event has raised more than $22 million toward YES Prep students high-quality education.

Mikkel Mathiesen, Matt Jackson, Joe Garin, Seth McConnell
Mikkel Mathiesen, Matt Jackson, Joe Garin, Seth McConnell at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

Among the 90 corporate, foundation and individual sponsors were Vitol, Alta Resources, Colona Heavy Industries, Kirby Marine, KiwiEnergy Ltd., PQM, Quantum Capital Group, Sidney Austin LLP and White & Case. As a longtime partner in the tournament, Vitol hosted the VIP reception and the Vitol Foundation capped off the night by matching each Vitol player’s night-of donations, resulting in an additional $125,000.

“The energy industry is essential to the strength of the Houston economy. And we know that when students have access to college-ready education, regardless of their background, our economy wins,” says Steve Mohtashami, YES Prep Texas Hold’ Em Steering Committee member. “It’s an easy decision to support YES Prep and the Texas Hold’ Em Tournament.

“We’re investing in our future economy one student at a time.”

Sara Hance, Celeste Miller
Sara Hance, Celeste Miller at the YES Prep Oil & Gas Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament at Corinthian Houston

Joining Mohtashami on the steering committee were Aaron Byrd, Marisa Chavarria, Brian Colona, Michol Ecklund, Austin Elam, Mike Miller, Jeffrey Millstein and Bill Nelson.

Serving Houston area students for 25 years, YES Prep, nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report, today boasts 23 campuses serving more than 18,000 students. The public charter schools provide access to top level education from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The program provides meals, devices, transportation, special education, English language learning and access to health care, mental health and other student support services.

Featured Properties

Swipe
2325 Welch St. Unit 405
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2325 Welch St. Unit 405
Houston, TX

$2,489,000 Learn More about this property
Elissa Kirkham
This property is listed by: Elissa Kirkham (832) 443-1500 Email Realtor
2325 Welch St. Unit 405
16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Saddle Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Cypress, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
2336 Suffolk Drive
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

2336 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2336 Suffolk Drive
3029 Tangley
West University
FOR SALE

3029 Tangley
West University, TX

$2,485,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Arcidiacono
This property is listed by: Kathy Arcidiacono (713) 822-1749 Email Realtor
3029 Tangley
530 Amalfi Drive
League City
FOR SALE

530 Amalfi Drive
Kemah, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Moselle Chapman
This property is listed by: Moselle Chapman (281) 844-2010 Email Realtor
530 Amalfi Drive
11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
11821 Chapelwood Lane
2314 Mimosa Drive
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2314 Mimosa Drive
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2314 Mimosa Drive
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
2911 Quenby
West University
FOR SALE

2911 Quenby
WEst University, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2911 Quenby
2810 Mid Lane
River Oaks District & Highland Village
FOR SALE

2810 Mid Lane
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2810 Mid Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X