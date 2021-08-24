Stylish Dallas Caftan Masters to Open a Very Pink New Store in Houston’s River Oaks District — La Vie Style is Keeping It Chic

La Vie Style House expands from its flagship store in Dallas, pictured here, to a boutique in River Oaks District) (Photo by Shayna Fontana)

All pieces in the La Vie Style House collection are handmade in the U.S., and one size fits all. The brand opens in River Oaks District in October.

La Vie Style House founders Jamie Coulter and Lindsey McClain at the opening party for the Dallas flagship store. (Photo by Cassandra Willis)

Houston fans of the fabulous caftans and kimonos of La Vie Style House can sing hallelujah as the Dallas-based fashion brand is opening a brick and mortar store in River Oaks District, with plans to roll out the pink carpet on Friday, October 15.

La Vie Style House founders Jamie Coulter and Lindsey McClain have been satisfying our need for relaxed glamour since 2016 when they transformed their business of making caftans for friends into a full blown entity proffering their wares in pop-ups around the chic Dallas shopping mecca Highland Park Village.

Coulter and McClain opened the flagship store, flourished in pink, last September tempting fashionistas with their vintage-inspired kimonos, caftans and tops, a full array of easy-to-wear pieces. The La Vie style is chic, independent and made for everyday life.

La Vie Style is bringing all of that and more to its new 1,300 square foot boutique tucked between Nars and Diptyque in River Oaks District. You can’t miss it with the signature pink that will glow from the shop windows.

“The storefront is inspired by a pink Parisian jewelry box — a wonderland of ornate one-of-a-kind pieces,” McClain says in a statement. “We will also expand La Vie within the location to include accessories and styles just for our Houston shoppers, including an exciting rodeo collection.”

For those unfamiliar with the brand, La Vie Style is a one-size-fits-all concept featuring luxury caftans, wraps, shirts and dusters. Designs range from short caftans in heart-shaped-cut lace ($550) to leopard sequins ($850) to full-length wraps in metallic brocade ($950). One-of-a-kind, embellished pieces range from $850 to $1,050. All are handmade in the United States.

“This is the perfect location for us. It’s a match made in retail heaven,” Coulter says. “From our first pop-up to our flagship store in Dallas, it’s been fun watching our brand fans grow in the state of Texas. We can’t wait to be a part of the Houston community.”