leviate dallas
Leviate Partners Group Shot
Comfort meets luxury in this Gulfstream IV Aircarft based out of Miami, Florida. Please contact fly@leviateair.com for a quote. (Photo courtesy of Leviate Air Group )
CEO/Founder Luis Barros (Photo by Jonathan Carrera )
01
04

The ever-so-chic all-matte black Gulfstream IV (photo courtesy of Leviate Air Group, graphic by PaperCity)

02
04

Partners: Luis Barros, Rob Rosenberg, Randall Mize (Photo by Jonathan Carrera)

03
04

Comfort meets luxury in this Gulfstream IV Aircraft. (Photo courtesy of Leviate Air Group)

04
04

CEO/Founder Luis Barros (Photo by Jonathan Carrera)

leviate dallas
Leviate Partners Group Shot
Comfort meets luxury in this Gulfstream IV Aircarft based out of Miami, Florida. Please contact fly@leviateair.com for a quote. (Photo courtesy of Leviate Air Group )
CEO/Founder Luis Barros (Photo by Jonathan Carrera )
Culture / Travel

Dallas-Based Leviate Air Group is Transforming Private Air Travel

Flying High

BY Katherine Gring // 03.03.22
The ever-so-chic all-matte black Gulfstream IV (photo courtesy of Leviate Air Group, graphic by PaperCity)
Partners: Luis Barros, Rob Rosenberg, Randall Mize (Photo by Jonathan Carrera)
Comfort meets luxury in this Gulfstream IV Aircraft. (Photo courtesy of Leviate Air Group)
CEO/Founder Luis Barros (Photo by Jonathan Carrera)
1
4

The ever-so-chic all-matte black Gulfstream IV (photo courtesy of Leviate Air Group, graphic by PaperCity)

2
4

Partners: Luis Barros, Rob Rosenberg, Randall Mize (Photo by Jonathan Carrera)

3
4

Comfort meets luxury in this Gulfstream IV Aircraft. (Photo courtesy of Leviate Air Group)

4
4

CEO/Founder Luis Barros (Photo by Jonathan Carrera)

As post-pandemic travel ramps up again and airports become congested, the demand for private air transport is at an all-time high. As if on cue, Dallas-based Leviate Air Group has entered center stage. Latinx-founded by Luis Barros and led by visionary business partners Rob Rosenberg and Randall Mize, Leviate has been revolutionizing how the affluent travel since 2014 — one private jet at a time.

The company, whose name derives from a blend of the words levitate, aviate and elevate, is doing just that to private aviation. Using its all-encompassing ‘under-one-roof’ model, Leviate bridges the gap between charters, sales, and management to aptly deliver on all your private jet travel needs. In 2021, after an especially challenging period for air travel, Leviate Air Group earned a spot on the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing companies in the country.

Leviate Partners Group Shot
Leviate Air Group Partners: Luis Barros, Rob Rosenberg, Randall Mize (Photo by Jonathan Carrera)

Looking to charter a plane? They’ve got an (oh-so-conveniently chic) all-matte black Gulfstream G-IV waiting for you in the hangar. Want to enhance your spring break experience because chartering is a little too been-there, done-that? No problem. Leviate Air also specializes in aircraft sales and management. Or do you just need someone to manage your high-flying asset because really, who has the time for that? Leviate is on it. Oh, to have your own tail number. A girl can dream.

Services begin at $100k. Learn more at LeviateAirGroup.com.

HP Village

Featured Properties

Swipe
4722 Devon Street
Open House
Afton Oaks / Royden Oaks
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/6 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

4722 Devon Street
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Hamilton
This property is listed by: Anne Hamilton (713) 503-2902 Email Realtor
4722 Devon Street
5530 Woodway Drive
Tanglewood / Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

5530 Woodway Drive
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
5530 Woodway Drive
8723 Stable Crest Boulevard
Stablewood
FOR SALE

8723 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$2,785,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
8723 Stable Crest Boulevard
703 Bayridge Road
Morgan's Point
FOR SALE

703 Bayridge Road
Morgan's Point, TX

$2,700,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Savage
This property is listed by: Patricia Savage (713) 503-4222 Email Realtor
703 Bayridge Road
210 Briar Oaks Cove
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

210 Briar Oaks Cove
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
210 Briar Oaks Cove
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X