West U’s Fabulous Parks Get a Big Boost From Some Influential Friends

What: Friends of West U Parks

Where: Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District

PC Moment: The tight-knit clutch of West University Place neighbors rejoiced at the black-tie gathering’s return after the 2021 hiatus due to the pandemic. More than 420 residents and friends joined the celebration that raised more than $400,000.

Former Emmy Award winning former anchor and reporter at KTRK Channel 13, Illona Carson served as emcee and it was noted that she is often seen in the neighborhood parks with her three children.

The fundraiser was themed The Pearl Ball in a nod to the 30th anniversary of the Park Lover’s Ball, which is this year.

Applause, applause to chairs Kimberly and Dimitri Ang and Kelly and Blake Hill who inspired the record turnout. They along with Friends executive director Donna LaMond and Friends chair Sami Morrison were in the spotlight. Handling duties as auction co-chairs were Jordan Jewett and Buckley Morlo. The Underwriting chair was Erin Gaston.

PC Seen: Susan and Philip Berry, Rae and Geir Solberg, Owen Parker, Lauren Droubi, Libby and Ray Cook, DeDe and Will Bertron, Christine Parker, John Montgomery, Lainey and Sam Seidel, Austin McDowell, Kimberly and John Carr Eads, Becca and Rob Prichard, Nancy Kate Prescott and Allison Parker.