Rob & Becca Prichard, Lainey Seidel, Austin McDowell, Sam Seidel (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Nancy Kate Prescott, Allison Parker, Allison Laird (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Ilona Carson, Libby Cook (Photo by Katy Anderson)

(Photo by Katy Anderson)

(Photo by Katy Anderson)

Jordan Jewett, Rafael Diaz (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Donna LaMond, Kimberly Ang, Kelly Hill, Sami Morrison (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Philip & Susan Berry (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Sami Morrison, Owen Parker, Christine Parker, John Montgomery (Photo by Katy Anderson)

(Photo by Katy Anderson)

Society / The Seen

West U’s Fabulous Parks Get a Big Boost From Some Influential Friends

A Return to Black-Tie Partying For Vital Green Spaces

BY // 03.03.22
photography Katy Anderson
Rob & Becca Prichard, Lainey Seidel, Austin McDowell, Sam Seidel (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Nancy Kate Prescott, Allison Parker, Allison Laird (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Ilona Carson, Libby Cook (Photo by Katy Anderson)

(Photo by Katy Anderson)

(Photo by Katy Anderson)

Jordan Jewett, Rafael Diaz (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Donna LaMond, Kimberly Ang, Kelly Hill, Sami Morrison (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Philip & Susan Berry (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Sami Morrison, Owen Parker, Christine Parker, John Montgomery (Photo by Katy Anderson)

(Photo by Katy Anderson)

What: Friends of West U Parks

Where: Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District

PC Moment: The tight-knit clutch of West University Place neighbors rejoiced at the black-tie gathering’s return after the 2021 hiatus due to the pandemic. More than 420 residents and friends joined the celebration that raised more than $400,000.

Former Emmy Award winning former anchor and reporter at KTRK Channel 13, Illona Carson served as emcee and it was noted that she is often seen in the neighborhood parks with her three children.

The fundraiser was themed The Pearl Ball in a nod to the 30th anniversary of the Park Lover’s Ball, which is this year.

Applause, applause to chairs Kimberly and Dimitri Ang  and Kelly and Blake Hill who inspired the record turnout. They along with Friends executive director Donna LaMond and Friends chair Sami Morrison were in the spotlight. Handling duties as auction co-chairs were Jordan Jewett and Buckley Morlo. The Underwriting chair was Erin Gaston.

