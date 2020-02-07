DFW Airport’s New $3 Billion Showcase Terminal Unveils a Food Hall, its Own Eatzi’s and Rotating Restaurant Delights

DFW International Airport has DFW International Airport has been named the airport of the year.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport’s new Terminal F won’t welcome passengers until 2025, but its lively dining options are already beginning to take shape. The $3 billion addition to one of the nation’s busiest airports, will be a modern upgrade when it arrives.

We are now learning a few of the local names that will bring dining inside DFW’s new showcase terminal to another level ― including a food hall experience.

The airport awarded global restaurateur HMSHost and its partners Java Star Inc. and F. Howell Management Services Ltd. a new 10-year contract valued at $186 million to complete these upgrades in the new Terminal F.

Dallas restaurant entrepreneur Phil Romano will play a key role in supplying the local flavors. His incubator restaurants at Trinity Groves will fill the airport food hall with unique and on-trend dining options from successful incubator concepts like Souk Kabab House, The Hall Bar & Grill and Beto & Son Real Mexican Food.

One of the restaurants originally announced for Terminal F, LUCK, has closed permanently in recent weeks, and by 2025 Trinity Groves may have a brand new field of restauranteurs to tout. For that reason, Trinity Groves’ restaurants will rotate in DFW, bringing the latest trends to travelers.

Flyers will even be able to order food from these restaurants via app or at a kiosk, and the order will be delivered to them in the terminal.

Among the new possibilities for travelers passing through Terminal F will be Cake Bar, Kate Weiser Chocolate and Counter Culture Coffee, which will all have retail outposts in the new terminal. Cake Bar by baker Tracy German will bring a taste of something sweet to passers-by. A passionate baker, German spent more than a decade selling stunning cakes from her home before setting up shop in Trinity Groves.

The airport bakery will also sell signature hand-painted Kate Weiser Chocolates. The chocolatier crafts stunning and colorful works of art. Kate Weiser has locations in Fort Worth’s Clearfork, as well as in Northpark Center and at Trinity Groves as well. Counter Culture Coffee, based out of Durham, North Carolina, recently opened a Dallas training center. The boutique roasters rounds out the bakery experience with sustainably-sourced coffee.

Eatzi’s Takes Off

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery, will bring its European style market to Terminal F as well when it opens. The grab-and-go wonderland, featuring chef-crafted meals for the taking, is a perfect fit for catering to busy travelers.

It will be a mini version at 2,500 square feet. Other Eatzi’s locations in DFW typically range from about 5,500 to 10,000 square feet. But Eatzi’s new airport location will retain familiar touches ― allowing you get your classic opera fix, just like all of its other stores.

“Our chef-prepared meals can be enjoyed by travelers looking for a convenient, gourmet meal in between flights or those picking up food for their drive home. It is a perfect fit for our brand — offering travelers a variety of quality and quick meals,” Eatzi’s CEO Adam Romo says.

The Chef’s Corner will be stocked with chef crafted meals and snacks.

The menu will include a “create your own” sandwich and salad bar, grab-n-go deli trays, packaged cured meats and aged cheeses, and a cafe offering coffee, lattes and teas. The Chef’s Corner will be packed with gourmet meals and a selection of craft beer and wine.

The Terminal F opening will mark Eatzi’s Market and Bakery’s first ever airport location in addition to its six current locations in DFW. The new Terminal F Eatzi’s will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, seven days a week.

“Adding these new restaurant options will result in a bold new offering, bringing some of Dallas’ most exciting food into the airport,” says HMSHost president and CEO Steve Johnson.

Retail offerings in partnership with Stellar Partners, Inc. will complete the overall shopping and dining experience planned for Terminal F. 360 West will be a news and travel convenience retail outlet inspired by local publisher 360 West Magazine, and True to Texas will offer authentic Texas-made merchandise.