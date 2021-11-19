Grapevine’s Christmas World Gets Enhanced by its New Hip Hotel — 8 Holiday Must Dos

Grapevine’s Main Street is home to boutique shops and many local wineries amid its historic facades. Many people who pass by will have a wine glass in hand, moving from one tasting to the next. It is Grapevine after all.

But when Christmas rolls around, this North Texas town kicks things into a whole other gear. It’s self touted as The Christmas Capital of Texas for good reason.

North Pole Express – Grapevine Vintage Railroad — puts the magic back in Christmas.

You can sing along with the 40-foot community animated Singing Christmas Tree at the town gazebo all season long. Or stroll one of the Christmas Markets. Kids can hop aboard The North Pole Express, take part in the Elf Adventure, or enjoy story time with Santa.

Grapevine sparkles with millions of lights, and with 40 days of programmed activities and events leading up to the city’s favorite holiday, you may find more than one reason to visit.

Right beside Grapevine’s Vintage Railroad, you’ll find the city’s newest spot ― Hotel Vin, which was named one of Conde Nast Traveler Top 20 Properties in Texas. The hotel is attached to Harvest Hall, a European inspired food hall featuring six chef-driven restaurants, a coffee bar, a freestanding bar and Third Rail, an entertainment venue.

Now the Grapevine hotel is rolling out a full slate of holiday offerings.

Fireside Cocktails

Beginning on November 26, Hotel Vin will be serving cocktails in its cozy Living Room with the lovely blue lacquered woodwork surrounding the fireplace. Enjoy hot chocolate, coffee and cider, as well as a sweet charcuterie-style spread every Friday and Saturday from 7 pm to 11 pm.

The Living Room welcomes you to enjoy Fireside Cocktails.

Rioja Bubbles

The Rioja Rooftop Terrace Bubbles was such a hit in its 2020 debut, it is back for the 2021 holiday season starting on November 26th. You and five of your nearest and dearest can enjoy the stunning view of historic downtown Grapevine from the comfort of your own cozy bubble on the roof. Each inflated igloo is equipped with speakers, allowing you to listen to your own playlist, plus furniture and heaters to enhance the specialty cocktails, wine, beer, bubbly and light bites you partake in during a two-hour reservation.

Bacchus Kitchen + Bar will host a special meal Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Brunch with Santa

Every Saturday in December, there is Brunch with Santa at Bacchus Kitchen + Bar from 7 am to 3 pm. Santa will be there to take photos with all the good girls and boys while they enjoy a special breakfast menu.

Dog Adoption on The Junction

Hotel Vin will be partnering with a local animal shelter to host a dog adoption on Saturday, December 11, from 11 am to 2 pm. All new dog parents will be gifted a “Starter Kit” ― complete with a bed, leash and bandana, courtesy of Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Additionally, $1 from each Tito’s drink sold will be donated to the shelter.

All pets can also get their photo taken with Santa.

Nutcracker in a Nutshell

The North Central Ballet and Hotel Vin are partnering to put on the Nutcracker in a Nutshell at Third Rail this holiday season. On Saturday, December 11 at 2 pm, you can expect a colorful and energetic performance to Tchaikovsky’s famous score, including the Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy.

Deck the Halls with Hall

Bacchus Kitchen + Bar is named for the Roman God of wine. And for the holidays, it is hosting a tasting featuring Hall Wines on Thursday, December 16. Expect Sauvignon Blanc, Walt Chardonnay, Walt Blue Jay Pinot Noir and Cabernet along with light bites.

Gingerbread House Making at Third Rail

All ages are welcome for a fun afternoon of gingerbread house making on Monday, December 20 from 12 to 3 pm at Third Rail. Each ticket includes one gingerbread making kit and a glass of wine for mom or dad. There will be kid-friendly holiday movies playing in the background and popcorn to much on.

Harvest Hall will be buzzing this holiday season.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Bacchus Kitchen + Bar

Finally, Hotel Vin is putting on a four course Christmas feast at Bacchus Kitchen + Bar. You’ll get all the Christmas classic dishes, including Painted Hills prime rib roast, potato pave, petite vegetables and sauce Périgord, chestnut bisque topped with crème fraiche and porcini. End the meal with chocolate mousse paired with ginger cream and holiday spices.

Hotel Vin is embracing the holidays — and what being part of Grapevine means.