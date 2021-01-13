Hotel Vin – book your igloo at one of three seatings every Thursday through Sunday
Restaurants / Bars

Grapevine’s Coolest New Hotel Unveils Rooftop Igloo Bubbles — the Ultimate Drinking Retreat?

Social Distancing Just Got a Lot More Fun

BY // 01.13.21
What’s better than relaxing on a covered and heated patio this winter? Chillin’ with friends inside a cool inflatable igloo of course.

Grapevine’s grand new addition Hotel Vin, a Marriot Autograph Collection hotel (which opened last September), has just made its rooftop an even bigger draw. Social distancing just got the “bubble” treatment. Now you can book rooftop bubbles on the hotel’s Rioja Rooftop Terrace.

In these igloo-like inflatable bubble structures you can listen to your own playlists, while enjoying specialty cocktails, fine wines, craft beer or even a splash of bubbly, along with light bites. All while taking in the views of historic downtown Grapevine in the shadow of the clock tower.

Hotel Vin unveils four new rooftop igloos for your sipping enjoyment.

Each of the four igloos are equipped with speakers, furniture and heaters for those cooler Texas winter nights. They are available on a first come, first serve basis. Reservations are required. For those without igloo bubble reservations, Rioja Rooftop Terrace also has additional seating and fire pits available.

Visitors can enjoy a special two-hour cocktail and dining experience in their own igloo bubble― with cozy seating for up to six people — Thursdays through Saturdays. The cost is $250, and that includes a bottle of Cava (Segura Viudas Reserva Heredad) from Spain, paired with a Mediterranean mezze medley for six. All the igloo bubbles are fully sanitized between reservations.

Happy Hour from 5 to 6 pm in a bubble comes at a reduced rate of $100 (which also includes a bottle of Cava). The other nightly seatings are  from 6:30 to 8:30 pm and from 9 to 11 pm.

FERN FREEMAN

Rioja Rooftop Terrace presents bubbles inside bubbles.

The long-awaited Harvest Hall will be opening  the week of January 25 as well. This is the much-anticipated, chef-driven, European style food hall, featuring seven restaurant outlets and two bars ― and plenty of homegrown, local culinary talent to add a real spark to Grapevine’s dining scene.

Harvest Hall is directly connected to Hotel Vin, making it another unique amenity, along with the new rooftop bubbles.  You can make a reservation at Rioja Rooftop Terrace on OpenTable or by call ( 817) 251-3077.

Featured Properties
