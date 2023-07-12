Storied Houston Hotel Named the No. 1 Resort in Texas by National Magazine’s Travel-Happy Readers — Again

The Wauwinet in Nantucket was among the 15 best resorts in the U.S. according to Travel + Leisure readers.

Two of the three swimming pools at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa.

The lobby staircase at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa which earned top rankings at the best resort in Texas for the second year.

Travel + Leisure readers have cast their votes for the best resort hotels in Texas and the top five should come as no surprise. Applause, applause for The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, which for the second consecutive year has earned the No. 1 Texas ranking in the magazine’s annual “World’s Best Awards.”

The annual survey asks the magazine’s readers to share their opinions on every aspect of travel from airlines to cruise ships from islands to spas. Hotels and resorts are rated on rooms/facilities, location, service, food and value.

The Houstonian, Travel + Leisure notes: “claims the ultimate combination of city life with resort amenities, with a 185,000-square-foot health center and amenities galore right on the edge of lush Memorial Park, located mere minutes from downtown Houston.”

The 27 acre urban oasis wins kudos for its fabulous spa, two state-of-the-art cycling studios, the vast fitness center with more than 300 pieces of equipment, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, pickleball courts, three swimming pools and the Texas elegance of the renovated guest rooms, all part of a multi-million dollar head-to-toe renovation.

Ranking as the second best resort hotel in Texas is La Cantera Resort & Spa overlooking 550 acres the Hill Country outside of San Antonio. Ranked number three is Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, which occupies 10 acres of landscaped grounds in the heart of Austin.

Fourth on the list is the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, noted for its four golf courses and its lavish tiered pool deck featuring three pools with expansive views of Austin’s Hill Country. Holding fifth place is the newly renovated Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa outside of San Antonio.

SHOP Swipe















Next

None of the Texas properties made the Top 15 resorts in the United States. Those elite 15 winners are an interesting mix of honorees with five in California. The Top 15 ranked resorts are:

Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection in Park City, Utah

Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection in Napa, California

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection in Aspen, Colorado

Quisisana Resort in Lovell, Maine

Hotel Walloon in Walloon Lake, Michigan

Madeline Hotel and Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection in Telluride, Colorado

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California

Wylder Windham in Windham, New York

Triple Creek Ranch in Darby, Montana

The Wauwinet in Nantucket, Massachusetts

Candleberry Inn in Brewster, Massachusetts

Pickering House Inn in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire

The Madrona in Healdsburg, California

Farmhouse Inn in Forestville, California

San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California