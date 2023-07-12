Pastore_Hearth Roasted Branzino Puttanesca by Duc Hoang
Pastore Details Alex Montoya
Pastore_Snapper Crudo (fennel puree, lemon oil, celery root)_Duc Hoang
Pastore Exterior Signage_Alex Montoya
01
04

Hearth roasted branzino puttanesca crowned with charred cherry tomatoes, capers and anchovy, and a squeeze of lemon ($45), is available at Pastore Hearth. (Photo by Duc Hoang)

02
04

Get a look inside the new Pastore Italian Kitchen brought to you by Underbelly Hospitality. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

03
04

Begin your repast at Pastore with slices of the cured Gulf snapper, a light, bright dish created with the perfect touch of acidity, care of lemon oil balanced with Castelveltrano olives and fresh fennel ($15). (Photo by Doc Hoang)

04
04

Pastore Italian Kitchen is poised on West Dallas at Dunlavy in Houston. Photo by Alex Montoya.

Pastore_Hearth Roasted Branzino Puttanesca by Duc Hoang
Pastore Details Alex Montoya
Pastore_Snapper Crudo (fennel puree, lemon oil, celery root)_Duc Hoang
Pastore Exterior Signage_Alex Montoya
Restaurants / Openings

New Italian Seafood Restaurant in Montrose Keeps It Sophisticated and Light — Your First Taste Look at Pastore

Underbelly's Latest Goes Away From the Red Sauce Obsession For Something Different

BY // 07.12.23
Hearth roasted branzino puttanesca crowned with charred cherry tomatoes, capers and anchovy, and a squeeze of lemon ($45), is available at Pastore Hearth. (Photo by Duc Hoang)
Get a look inside the new Pastore Italian Kitchen brought to you by Underbelly Hospitality. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Begin your repast at Pastore with slices of the cured Gulf snapper, a light, bright dish created with the perfect touch of acidity, care of lemon oil balanced with Castelveltrano olives and fresh fennel ($15). (Photo by Doc Hoang)
Pastore Italian Kitchen is poised on West Dallas at Dunlavy in Houston. Photo by Alex Montoya.
1
4

Hearth roasted branzino puttanesca crowned with charred cherry tomatoes, capers and anchovy, and a squeeze of lemon ($45), is available at Pastore Hearth. (Photo by Duc Hoang)

2
4

Get a look inside the new Pastore Italian Kitchen brought to you by Underbelly Hospitality. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

3
4

Begin your repast at Pastore with slices of the cured Gulf snapper, a light, bright dish created with the perfect touch of acidity, care of lemon oil balanced with Castelveltrano olives and fresh fennel ($15). (Photo by Doc Hoang)

4
4

Pastore Italian Kitchen is poised on West Dallas at Dunlavy in Houston. Photo by Alex Montoya.

If a seaside Mediterranean getaway along Italy’s Southern coastline — think Sicily, Sardinia, or Amalfi — eluded you this summer, reserve a table at the new Pastore Italian Kitchen. Chef Jeff Potts (Helen Greek Food & Wine, Shun Japanese Kitchen) will take you there vicariously through the light, Italian-inspired coastal cuisine he creates at Underbelly Hospitality’s latest restaurant.

Situated in Regent Square at the intersection of West Dallas and Dunlavy in Montrose, the calming interior of the 2,611-square-foot space is awash in white, blue and gray, care of design firm Montgomery Roth. White-cloth-covered tables are pulled up to velvet powder-blue channeled banquettes beneath an Impressionist-style mural in complementary hues. Sunlight filters through ivory sheers hung along a wall of 12-foot floor-to-ceiling windows. Warm brass lighting crafted in floral forms evoke a sense of whimsy, as do ephemeral golden butterflies that alight by the open kitchen.

Pastore Details Alex Montoya
Get a look inside the new Pastore Italian Kitchen brought to you by Underbelly Hospitality. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

When the Pastore Italian Kitchen was in development (back when founding chef and former owner Chris Shepherd was in the mix; in fact, Pastore is Italian for “shepherd”), there was talk of Italian-American red-sauce dishes. Gigantic portions of lasagna covered in marinara, wood-fired pizzas, and so on. Houston is hardly at a loss for groaning plates of pasta covered in mountains of melting mozzarella however.

So this new Houston restaurant’s pivot to a sophisticated seafood-dominated menu combined with authentic Italian ingredients was a wise idea indeed.

What to Eat at Pastore

Start with an Aperol spritz with the essence of blood orange ($16) or a sweet white peach Bellini ($14), or dabble through the wines by the glass, all of which hail from Italy.

Begin your repast with slices of the cured Gulf snapper, a light, bright dish created with the perfect touch of acidity, care of lemon oil balanced with Castelveltrano olives and fresh fennel ($15). The robustly flavored calamari is far from the typical rubbery rings of fried squid. Here the kitchen hearth roasts the whole, uncut mantle and stuffs it with a smoked sofrito of peppers, garlic, onions and aromatics mixed with farro before it’s napped with a rugged piquillo pepper and hazelnut Romesco sauce ($17).

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
Begin your repast at Pastore with slices of the cured Gulf snapper, a light, bright dish created with the perfect touch of acidity, care of lemon oil balanced with Castelveltrano olives and fresh fennel ($15). (Photo by Doc Hoang)
Begin your repast at Pastore with slices of the cured Gulf snapper, a light, bright dish created with the perfect touch of acidity, care of lemon oil balanced with Castelveltrano olives and fresh fennel ($15). (Photo by Doc Hoang)

Handmade pastas include a swordfish amatriciana ($17); kale cavatelli made with a salsa verde, a fricassee of summer vegetables and smoked egg yolk ($14); and fra diavolo with an array of seafood wound around strings of squid ink linguini ($19). I ordered the ravioli en brodo, seven Lilliputian pasta squares filled with spicy chicken sausage, bobbing in a shallow bowl filled with a 24-hour chicken-based broth and topped with fresh oregano leaves ($15).

The flatbreads (as well as focaccia, available upon request) are made from general manager Peter Pearce’s five-year-old sourdough starter, which the staff has lovingly dubbed Miss Puff. It lends a gentle pull to the thin crisp crust, as well as a bit of tang. Toppings include clams ($19), a classic Margherita ($15), and Italian sausage with rapini and eggplant ($17). I adored the version topped with fresh mission figs, dollops of lemon-scented ricotta, thinly sliced lardo and fresh herbs ($17).

Shareable portions — labeled Large on the concise menu — include roasted pork belly with a gigante bean ragot ($43) and crisp chicken Milanese dressed with a prosciutto vinaigrette ($35). My dining companion and I swooned over the beautifully prepared hearth-roasted branzino puttanesca crowned with charred cherry tomatoes, capers and anchovy and a squeeze of lemon ($45).

End your meal with an apple fritter — rings of Honeycrisp apples battered and delicately fried, drizzled with a reduction of vanilla-scented apple purée, and served with a pourable carafe of Taleggio fondue ($12). Care for dark chocolate? The rich chocolate tart combines a decadent chocolate ganache sprinkled with Maldon salt over a layer of gianduja atop a pate sucrée crust ($13).

Pastore Italian Kitchen is located at 1180 Dunlavy Street. Pastore is open Mondays through Thursdays from 5 pm to 10 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm to 11 pm and Sundays from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Featured Events
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
1518 Wakefield Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1518 Wakefield Drive
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1518 Wakefield Drive
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,487,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$585,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
5470 Candlewood Drive
Tanglewood | Co-listing: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

5470 Candlewood Drive
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5470 Candlewood Drive
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$323,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
16714 Blue Shine Trail
Fairfield Village North, Cypress
FOR SALE

16714 Blue Shine Trail
Cypress, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
16714 Blue Shine Trail
150 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

150 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
150 Sugarberry Circle
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
10806 Silver Shield Way
Spring/Klein/Tomball
FOR SALE

10806 Silver Shield Way
Tomball, TX

$379,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10806 Silver Shield Way
7 Gessner Road
Whispering Oaks, Memorial
FOR SALE

7 Gessner Road
Houston, TX

$820,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
7 Gessner Road
14903 La Quinta Lane
Thornwood, Memorial
FOR SALE

14903 La Quinta Lane
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
14903 La Quinta Lane
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X