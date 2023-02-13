Activism Aspen

Aspen Institute is a think tank, a place where people come to learn and share their best thinking. There’s a lecture series at Paepcke Auditorium, which is next to the music tent. I went last week to hear Reinhold Messner speak — one of the most accomplished climbers in the history of climbing, the first one to climb Everest without oxygen. There’s somebody like that every week.

Big Ideas

Aspen Ideas Festival, usually the last week in June leading up to the Fourth of July, offers two weeks of the hottest topics for society today. It’s a bit like going back to college — and, of course, it’s Aspen. It’s beautiful, and the people walking around are generally curious and engaged and trying to understand what’s going on in the world these days and what they might do to help make it better.

Be a Creator

Anderson Ranch Arts Center is cool because you can go there and find your inner artist. It’s a summer thing. Take classes in ceramics, painting, and all the different practices.

Food Paradise

We’re pretty proud of our food scene. So, maybe food is art around here. Cache Cache is the longest standing, a French bistro. It’s sort of the quintessential Aspen dinner setting. We go to Ajax Tavern a lot. It’s part of Aspen Skiing Company, with the best burger and fries, a great deck, and a good sort of American tavern scene. Betula is modern American food, and Casa Tua is classic Italian.