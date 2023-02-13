A Surprising Closure on Oak Lawn, ‘Texas Monthly’ Highlights New Dallas Spots, and Coffee Comes to a Former Chapel

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

Homewood is permanently closing this weekend.

On February 19, chef Matt McCallister’s Homewood is shuttering, according to D Magazine. In 2019, we lauded the new restaurant for its homey feel and great food. It’s been a popular spot since. According to D, the restaurant is closing due to staffing and financial issues after the recent terminations of pastry chef Maggie Huff and chef de cuisine Kerry Moffett — it’s also noted that there were disagreements on the culinary direction that Homewood was taking. McCallister and Huff earned a total of six James Beard Award recognitions together. In the fall of 2019, after the concept was given Dallas’ only four-star restaurant status at the time, the spot had major staff changes. And most recently, the menu had been adjusted to offer more bistro-style small plates — which are becoming a big trend in the city.

Texas Monthly names three Dallas restaurants in its ‘Texas’s Best New Restaurants in 2023’ round-up.

Each year, Austin-based Texas Monthly publishes its annual Best New Restaurants in Texas list. Last year, notable restaurants included Sister, Roots Southern Table, and Carte Blanche. And this year, three Dallas spots made the cut (out of 10) — Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Cantina from Revolver Taco’s chef Regino Rojas, new French bistro Au Troisième, and Nick Badovinus’ Brass Ram earned an honorable mention. A few Fort Worth restaurants were mentioned as well — Don Artemio in the top 10, and Caterina’s and Paris Coffee Shop both earned honorable mentions.

A local Australian coffee shop opens a new location in an East Dallas chapel.

Ascension Coffee is expanding again — this time to East Dallas’ former historic White Rock Community chapel. The building was saved by residents and now has been fully restored for coffee lovers. Designed by Foxcroft Studio, the space includes vaulted and beamed ceilings, large, arched windows, and ornate chandeliers. It will open on February 18.