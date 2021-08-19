Must-Know Aspen Secrets From a Houston Real Estate Force — Nancy Almodovar on Summering in the Mountains

It’s no secret that when the calendar turns to summer, many Texans begin their exodus to Colorado. There is no better way to escape the heat and humidity of the Lone Star State than a trip to Colorado. Additionally, there are few towns that offer the unbeatable mountain views that Aspen does. Rustic luxury, breathtaking views and incredible hikes are just a handful of reasons why Nan and Company Properties CEO Nancy Almodovar and her family flock to Aspen every year for rest and relaxation.

“Every summer we love to take a family trip to Aspen,” Almodovar says. “During each yearly visit, we make it a point to try something new, but we also love to make sure to set aside time to revisit the staples that have been our favorites throughout the years.”

When it comes to Aspen, Almodovar is a mountain vacation veteran, and this real estate power player is happy to share her favorite excursions, the best pizza in town, and packing tips for young families. You name it. She also knows how to mix business with pleasure. Nan and Company Properties is Houston’s sole Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate, which gives it some serious Aspen ties.

The Christie’s Aspen location hosts an annual pop-up series “Summer in Aspen” showcasing a rotation of thematic art exhibitions featuring the works of Jean-Michel Basquiat, street artist Banksy, Ed Ruscha and Richard Prince, among others. The exhibition ran through August 8th, and Almodovar and her family took in the show while recently vacationing in Aspen.

“We, of course, explore the main tourist attractions such as Maroon Bells, swimming in the Iron Mountain hot springs and eating at all the fabulous restaurants, but this year we also met up with our Christie’s International Real Estate Aspen, Colorado affiliate,” Almodovar says. “Being a part of the Christie’s network allows us to meet so many individuals in every single state we visit, and build relationships with other real estate professionals.”

Trips are often a family affair for Almodovar and her husband Jose. The couple rarely travel without their two children, and treasure the time they get to spend together.

“It’s important to us to take trips with them because it’s our chance to make memories as a family, away from the distractions of work and everyday life,” Almodovar says.

After all, this power couple works hard, creating and fostering one of the top real estate firms in Texas.

Almodovar has cultivated an impressive roster of listings in Houston’s most coveted neighborhoods, as well as properties around the globe. The Nanfam’s network extends from River Oaks, West University and Memorial to their new offices in Sugar Land and Galveston. And all the way to the Cayman Islands.

Nan and Company Properties offers clients access to an exclusive network of luxury properties as an affiliate with Christie’s International Real Estate. In fact, the firm won the coveted global Christie’s International Real Estate Affiliate of the Year award in 2019.

Aspen’s Maroon Bells are on don’t-miss attraction.

Nancy Almodovar’s Aspen Recommendations

If you’re considering a Colorado trip and packing for the kids, Almodovar suggests planning ahead with two outfits a day (just in case) and definitely a jacket.

“I always plan ahead for every trip from outfits to underwear,” she says. “Being prepared is super important. While it might take a bit of time, I would rather be organized than deal with a disaster.”

With plans in place, Almodovar and her family explore the great outdoors, hiking Maroon Bells and discovering new trails throughout the area. They’ve also found plenty of favorite restaurants in Aspen that suit their entire family.

“Aspen has a wide variety of restaurants that we love to visit,” Almodovar says. “Ajax Tavern is a must when visiting Aspen, make sure to try their truffle fries. A stop at Brunelleschi’s Pizza Dome is also a go-to. The kids love being able to create their own pizzas.”

And no Aspen trip is complete without a stop at Monarch Steakhouse. Almodovar always makes sure it’s their final meal before heading home.

Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, traveling with littles, or an elevated art lover, there’s something for everyone in Aspen.

