Culture / Travel

Houston’s Ultimate Holiday Getaway — Omni Houston Keeps the Magic Alive

Special Experiences, Food and Rates (Look Mom, More Gingerbread!)

BY // 11.25.20
This year’s holiday season is going to be a little different for obvious reasons. Travel advisories will possibly keep you celebrating closer to home instead of journeying to visit relatives. Medical advice is also likely to discourage large extended-family gatherings. Such is life during these coronavirus times.

But there is still a way to get away to enjoy holiday fun while staying relatively close. Omni Houston Hotel is making things very jolly with its special Stay A Part of Holiday Magic experience. Book a room or suite from now through January 2, 2021, and all of your senses will be treated to the best of the holiday season. Luxurious accommodations, caring, conscientious hospitality, special food and drink options, 15 percent off Omni Houston’s best available rate and much more await.

Omni Houston is your private enclave for the holidays, a place to which you and your family can retreat and get away from the hectic stresses of daily life. Cherished traditions and fun-filled festivities abound, and the memories you make will last for years.

Here are just a few of the things that come with the Stay A Part of Holiday Magic experience:

First, how about free late checkout? No one wants to rush during the holiday season, and you won’t have to at Omni Houston. Plan to sleep in, or rise early and relax over coffee and breakfast.

If you like gingerbread (and who doesn’t?), you are in for a treat, because Omni Houston is putting the beloved holiday speciality front and center during Stay A Part of Holiday Magic.

Omni Houston’s Mocha Honey Old Fashioned would make a great cocktail for Saint Nick, and you should try one, too.

For starters, how about a Sugar & Spice craft cocktail list, featuring a Mocha Honey Old Fashioned, a Cinnamon & Spice and a Vanilla Espresso Martini? If non-alcoholic drinks are more to your liking, you’ll love the Gingerbread Sour or the Spiced Gingerbread Iced Latte, all concocted by Omni Houston’s creative bartenders.

Let one of the Omni Houston mixologists make you a Spiced Gingerbread Iced Latte during your Stay Apart experience.

Houses made of gingerbread are also part of the Omni magic, and to whet the appetite you’ll receive a gingerbread gift when you check in. The 2020 National Gingerbread House Competition™, an Omni exclusive and the largest such event in the world, has gone virtual this year because of COVID-19 safety precautions, and you’ll be able to experience all the delicious excitement from afar.

And did we mention gingerbread desserts? Yes, as the final course during dinner or lunch at Birdie’s Cafe and Bar, Omni Houston’s all-day restaurant, be sure to order a Gingerbread S’mores Verrine or a Gingerbread Pot de Crème, a perfect ending to a perfect holiday meal.

Birdie’s is the place to be for breakfast, lunch, or dinner during your Omni Houston Stay A Part of Holiday Magic experience.

Other holiday-themed activities nearby make Omni Houston the perfect base for seasons. These include viewing the spectacular Christmas lights in Uptown, where you’ll find 80 trees lit in amazing colors, and visiting with Santa at The Galleria (reservations required).

Omni Houston Hotel boasts 378 guest rooms and suites, jogging and biking trails, Omni Safe & Clean and Centers for Disease Control-certified enhanced cleaning procedures, and much more, all designed to make your holiday stay one you’ll be talking about for a long time.

This revamped and revitalized retreat is tucked into the heart of the nation’s fourth largest city, but it feels like it’s a world away. Once you enter the grounds you’ll feel completely removed from the big city beyond, as the hotel is set back from busy streets, and surrounded by lush landscapes. Relaxation and rejuvenation await at this Uptown haven.

This could be the ultimate staycation. Or the perfect quick trip vacation from Dallas or Austin.

The luxurious Omni Houston underwent a $30 million renovation three years ago. The hotelier used it as an opportunity to reimagine and redesign its shared spaces. The stunning result? Everything exudes a true resort-feel, right in the heart of Houston. Or a true holiday retreat.

To book your Stay A Part of Holiday Magic experience, and for more information, click here, or phone Omni Houston at 888-444-6664.

