The Best Labor Day Weekend Sales in Dallas

Score Big and Support Beloved Brands and Businesses

BY // 09.03.20
veronica beard dallas labor day weekend sales

Veronica Beard is a favorite brand of celebrities like Demi Lovato and Gisele.

Believe it or not, it’s Labor Day Weekend. And while most traditions have flown right out the window this year, LDW sales persevere. Here, we’ve forgone the big box stores to highlight smaller, independent brands in need of your spending power, and forever deserving of our attention.

 

Black Optical

Home to the best selection of Krewe in the city, in addition to other need-to-know names like Barton Perreira, Dita, and Mykita, Black Optical is hosting their semi-annual sale through September 6, with 30 to 60 percent off high-fashion frames. Book an appointment to shop the Knox District store’s selection here.

 

Ora et Labora

The exquisite brand features the works of artisans from all over the globe — every piece has a story. This weekend, use the code “LABORDAY” to score 50 percent off unique, handmade jewelry.

 

Breda

Pick up a stylish, Dallas-made watch for 30 percent off during Breda’s end-of-season sale. You can at least attempt to keep up with what time or day it is.

 

Magic Hour

A rare sale at the Bishop Arts boutique sees their entire selection of handmade, elevated home goods marked 20 percent off — in store and online (no code needed).

 

Beatnik Fine Goods

Same Labor Day Weekend sale (20 percent off everything). Different Oak Cliff charmer.

 

Commerce

Another rarity in the Dallas retail world: Commerce is offering 30 percent off all jewelry and handbags through Monday. Shop the stylish store IRL within the Adolphus Hotel, or online with code “YAY30OFF.”

 

Flea Style

Enjoy another edition of Flea Style’s Summer Market Series on Saturday (from 10am to 4pm in Deep Ellum) and 25 percent off everything through the weekend. Both the Dallas and Frisco stores are closed on Monday, but you can still score those deals virtually.

 

Highland Park Village

Knock out Labor Day Weekend shopping in one fell swoop at the historic shopping center. Sale items at Bandier, Dallas’ coolest activewear destination, are up to 80 percent off, and Veronica Beard is taking off an additional 20 percent off their sale section, where it’s hard not to score big. Frame, Alice + Olivia, and Theory are all offering an additional 30 percent off sale (Vince is going with 40 percent), and beloved Dallas brand Lela Rose is pricing sale items at up to 70 percent off.

